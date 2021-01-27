Rose Petals

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

The Little Drama vs. the Big Picture



Yesterday I made love to my home. I reclaimed her as my sanctuary. I

got down on my hands and knees and actually reached under furniture,

damp dusted the underside of things where the dog hair clung, carefully

rewound the Christmas tree lights, dragged the tree outside, vacuumed

the pine needles from under the carpet, and put the gasping poinsettias

outside to “go to sleep.”



There are two significant aspects of this; one is that I normally mutter

and spit through a perfunctory swiping of the floor—gathering the

tumbleweeds of pet hair, and not quite reaching the corners. I usually

make a joke that the maid will get the rest—but I am she…and well,

you just can’t get good help these days. The second is that I am putting

my home in order after the first Christmas and New Year since my

beloved husband George’s death, last February.



Three weeks ago I was ready to bolt. I was going to take my sons to

a beach somewhere and let the holiday roll right on past. It was my

younger son who stopped me in my tracks. He said, “I don’t know

why you have a problem with Christmas. Last year wasn’t our best

Christmas, for sure, but this is our home and this is where we should

be.” In those words and in his wise young eyes was the absolute spirit

of George. It is just what he would have said. I hugged him in relief for

his clarity and the three of us chose to celebrate the season by having a

holiday much more joyful and healing than sad.



On Christmas Eve a year ago I knew that George was going to die… soon. On Christmas Day at 11:00PM a 20lb turkey, stuffing and vegetables were dumped into a green garbage bag—no one could eat. At 3:00AM the day after Boxing Day, my older son, Nick, helped me maneuver George into

the car, and I drove my husband to the hospital, where he stayed the week.

He wanted so much to be home for New Year’s that he was released that

afternoon. We no sooner got home than we realized it was a mistake.



As the clock ticked toward midnight, New Year’s Eve, George and I

sat in the emergency room; George in a wheelchair, silent and still,

enduring God knows what kind of pain, and me breathing and praying.

Our two sons, aged twenty and seventeen, were out at celebrations. I

wouldn’t call them until after midnight to tell them I had brought

their dad back to the hospital. They had been so relieved when he had

been allowed to come home just that afternoon. But wait, that isn’t the

point of this story.



That part is the Little Drama as opposed to the Big Picture, as I have

come to view Life over the past several years. My good friend calls it the

“Epic Story.” Like the Iliad. The one that is truly our path to God, which

in my view is manifest in self-actualization, the path of love seeking love.

It is the divine blueprint of All That We Can Be. That path leads us right

through the minefield of the small self with all its fears and rages, and life and death dramas, to our Greater Self—the poet, teacher or leader who resides in the heart of God or divine creation.



Here there is no death. Or rather death has no “sting.” There is only

love—in its many and glorious forms. As we are birthed into this world,

live and sooner or later die out of this world, we can be carried through

our darkest nights on the grace of this knowing, or be badly bruised

on the harshness of a “real” and physical world. It actually becomes a

conscious choice over which only we have control.



I cannot trivialize the illness and death of my husband, the father of

my sons, my business partner, mentor, lover, and soul mate. “George

and Marilyn” was a phrase. For twenty-seven years we worked together,

played together, had lunch together, shopped together, and on the way

home in separate cars chatted on our cells to one another. We always

had something to talk about. We rarely argued. We loved one another

deeply and always wanted what was best for the other. We were only

ever apart three or four times in more than a quarter century.

Was I afraid? Yes, I was terrified. I look back and realize I had bargained

with God and offered to endure years of a million daily fears in exchange

for the One Big One.



Was I sad? Yes, many nights I lay on our bedroom floor and wailed in

the middle of the night, mindless in sorrow.

Was I angry? You bet. I hated the arrogance of doctors, the soullessness

of CAT scans, the iniquity of the body. I was bloody outraged that my

husband was to die. I wasn’t ready!

Did I suffer? In the sleepless nights and the numbed out days when I

couldn’t fix what was broken, yes.



But so what? It all happened anyway—whether I liked it or not.

What emerged from the depths of my experience were a series of

lessons about life and death. Really about life, mostly. They are a mere

handful of truths that will help us live life more fully, prepare for our

own death more objectively and accept the death of those we love.

Death is just the context for living our life. We are all going to die, one

way or another, sooner or later. We all know this but continue to act

surprised or betrayed when the end befalls us or one we love. There are

no untimely deaths. Cancer, car accident, or crib death is merely part

of the script. We all have an exit ticket.



There is a purpose to every single human life and how we express that

to its fullest is our job on this planet. To the extent that we fulfill that

mandate, the easier it will be for us to let go of the physical world and

give ourselves over when the time comes.



There is a saying that a good life means a good death. To my mind a

“good” life does not mean one of perfection—pleasing God in our

flawless following of rules, but of being real in all its darks and lights

and striving. When we embrace this truth, we express our divinity in

being God’s hands, eyes, mouth, ears, heart—healer, artist, teacher,

counselor, lover—whatever.



The irony of all this is that I live in a world of healers—spiritual,

energetic, natural. A world of miracles. In fact it is my business.

After we sold our company and retired, George helped me realize my

dream. In July 2005, two weeks after I opened my boutique dedicated

to the healing and creative arts, George collapsed and was rushed to

hospital. He had a tumor from prostate cancer that had shut down his

kidneys, he needed fourteen liters of blood, and he nearly died. The

oncologist refused to take him on as a patient because she said there

was nothing she could do. His urologist said he wouldn’t live until

Christmas (2005), and he would spend the rest of his life dependent

on dialysis.



George lived another eighteen months. He did it for me and our two

sons, his family, and many others whose lives he touched during that

time. I thought he was going to be my poster boy for miracles. How

could the husband of one in the healing world die of the nastiest of

illnesses—cancer?



But George did die. And in that passing emerged a profoundly beautiful

love story. For in that final walk on Earth together, George, always my

protector, led me through the fire of my greatest fears, and in return, I

had the privilege of looking deeply into his eyes as he passed through

the veil so he would not be afraid.



From that moment the life and death drama of every day fell away and I witnessed my own soul’s journey. I have lived my life in pursuit of the spiritual. I have prayed for clarity and understanding. I was certain that as I prayed for God’s Will to be done, that if I was really good and fulfilled my guidance in building this business around living life authentically and spiritually, I would be rewarded by my husband’s miraculous cure. How else could I really interpret his illness?



As it happened, something was lost in my interpretation. When I

surrendered (small ‘s’) to God’s Will, I sensed this voice saying, “Are you sure?” and I answered, “Yep, yep, yep!” because, of course, I thought I

knew what that meant. But what God really meant was that I would have

to go where I dreaded more than anywhere on earth—and that was to

the hospital. In this case, forty-two hours in the emergency wardwhere

George, awaiting medication, rocked back and forth on his gurney in

pain and I sat on an overturned barf bowl for hours on end. God’s Will

also meant that I would ultimately have to give up my beloved when in

my heart of hearts I knew he could have been “healed.” This is where I

learned that healing does not always mean living.



To some I have shown strength or courage, but the truth is strength

comes through surrender. In surrendering to what is, we can then look

to what we need to lift us up and move us through a difficult passage.

This is where I can gratefully acknowledge the cast of hundreds who

helped me—and George and family—by word or deed, practice,

therapy or healing to take Life in hand and really live it…to death.

This is the part I want to share. The circumstances of the Little Drama

are the tools for the Big Picture and serve only as the flash cards of

greater meaning and purpose.



Yesterday, I plucked some faded roses from the Christmas centerpiece

on the dining table. I was about to put them in the recycling bin, but

instead to honor George (who never threw flowers in the garbage),

I went out on the deck and, opening each dead rose one at a time,

strewed the petals across the snow. The crisp brown outer petals fell away in my hands, and within the bud, deep pink silken petals unfurled.

Snowflakes and rose petals swirled in the air, then cascaded to the

ground and rested there. As I looked out the window and saw the graceful pattern they left, it was a message that, like the roses, there is

no death—just transformation and beauty when we look through the

eyes of Love.

mh

If you enjoyed this introduction, please follow me on Thrive Global as I share Exhilarated Life – Discovering Inner Happiness in chapters, weekly, here on Thrive Global – or you can begin your own journey right away.

Art Photographer Sara Mei captures the soul of a rose.

Authentic art expresses the feeling of life, enhancing our daily experience. Beauty reminds us what to look for when “reality” is sometimes harsh. The featured photo is “Patience” from the SOLO Collection.

See Sara’s collection of limited edition prints.