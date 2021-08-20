Rosanna Pansino of ‘Baketopia’: “Influencer Rosanna Pansino of ‘Baketopia’ Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips”

…Oh gosh, there are so many things that I’m passionate about. As a foodie, I’m going to say that I would love to start a movement involving food education, because growing up in high school, we were just taught that nutritional facts were just a really basic pyramid. That was our nutrition guide. It was the pyramid. And now when you look back at it, it’s just a joke. There was so much misinformation about food and nutrition. I wish I could really rewrite all that and re-teach all of those things that I’ve been really fortunate to learn over the years, working with so many well-educated food producers.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rosanna Pansino.

Rosanna Pansino is a YouTube sensation, Baker, New York Time’s Best Selling Author, foodie influencer, and host of ‘Baketopia’ on HBO Max! Rosanna teamed up with Sensodyne to promote the brand’s National Ice Cream Day campaign to help sensitive teeth sufferers enjoy ice cream all summer long.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

It started with creating things that I loved as a hobby, and it slowly became a career. I started posting videos on YouTube for fun, just to get more comfortable in front of the camera, to be like a creative outlet. And this was back in the day when YouTube didn’t monetize, so there was really nothing to be gained other than creativity and fun. And then over time, they started to monetize. So then something that was a fun hobby and this outlet turned into a part-time job, then full-time and then a career, and it’s just grown from there. So it started as doing something as a hobby, and then it became a career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my current manager and boyfriend, Michael Lamond. When I met him, he had a gaming YouTube channel, and he really loved it. He really enjoyed it, and I asked him if he would be willing to be my manager because I wanted him to manage and help me make the content better. I would say he was the one who encouraged me. He encouraged me to do YouTube, he encouraged me to use it as an outlet to see if I liked it, and I did. I fell in love with the process of getting an idea and then creating it, producing it, making it happen, filming it, editing it, kind of like telling stories with videos, and I just fell in love with it.

So it’s all his fault. He created this monster, and he still manages me today. So basically, he created a content-creating monster. And then we just had so much fun with it that he just started managing me full-time and creating videos together.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes, lighting! I made many mistakes. A lot of the surrounding equipment because I didn’t go to school to make film or video. I didn’t really know what I was doing. I’m just learning as I go. When I first started making videos, I used this soft kind of light that someone had shown me and an 80 dollars flip camera that they don’t even make anymore. I learned that this soft light made everything look yellow, and that is when I learned that you don’t want a warm light. You want daylight, which is more white, bright lights that mimic natural daylight, then it’s not going to look orange or yellow, it’s going to actually look like the color it is with the right lighting. And surprise! When you’re making food videos you want your food to look like the colors that it naturally is and not like it was by a lava lamp or something. My first videos just had a lot of, I’ll call it warmth. It had a lot of yellows and oranges and reds. And it was all because of lighting.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Learn as you go and listen to people’s feedback. Be really open to feedback. That’s the biggest piece of advice I could give anybody who’s interested in being an entrepreneur, starting their own business, being a content creator, is just to be open to feedback. Listen to your community, because my community online said, “Ro, your lighting sucks. Your lighting is terrible. It’s so yellow and orange and weird. What is going on?” And I was not offended. I really wanted to fix it, and so I listened to them, and I said, “Okay, what is going on here? How do we fix this?” And I learned as I went on about lighting. So yeah, be really open to feedback and open to keep learning, and you’ll just get better and better as time goes on.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Yes. The best piece of advice that I could give, other than being really open to feedback and not taking it personal, is being genuine. I think that people, myself included, gravitate towards people who are really genuine, who really talk about the things that they love. They talk about the things they don’t like, and that keeps me engaged. And I follow a ton of different women in lifestyle and entertainment who give recommendations and advice that I really relate to and that I trust their opinion and judgment. So I think that that’s one of the best things that I could say, is to be genuine. Do things that you want to do. Create the content you want to make, that you love, that you’re passionate about, and don’t compromise that. Even with brands, I would not work with a brand that you weren’t in love with. Work with people you love genuinely, because your audience, the community, people are smart. I feel like they can really sense when you love something and when you don’t. And I think that that is really important for building a relationship with your community because it’s about trust.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Yes. Self-care, wellness, health, I think about it as physical and mental. I think about it in two categories. The first category in the physical category, taking care of your body, and that is taking care of your body head to toe. Take the food that you eat. I enjoy eating healthy foods on the regular, but I still enjoy sweets. But overall, I try to eat, make healthy decisions.

I always go to my dentist appointments, oral health is really important and is one of my favorite routines. I learned about this from my dentist. It is directly related to your overall health, and that’s why I don’t miss a dentist appointment. Even though sometimes I want to skip them, I don’t, because it’s so important. I have a really sensitive mouth. And as a foodie, I’m always taste-testing foods. And especially as a baker, I’m eating a lot of sweets, I would say more sweets than the average person. So I’m really conscious about my oral health, like cavities and just making sure that I’m really taking care of my mouth because I am eating all of these foods and additional sweets. So that’s just really important. I check-in and make sure that everything is going on, or everything is going well.

I have really sensitive teeth, so I need to be taking care of them, and I like to take care of them because it makes my everyday life happy. I can’t enjoy my day if my teeth are hurting. I can’t enjoy my day if I’m having sensitivity all over my mouth and having to taste 10 different recipes a day. That’s not going to make a happy Ro. Sensodyne has been my number one for over a decade to ensure that my teeth are healthy and my sensitivity suffering is under control.

The other would be taking care of my body on a more mental level, and doing things to make sure my mental state is the best it can be. I make sure I get daily exercise, get enough sleep, and stretch. All things that can really help me to take care of my body overall.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Yes. My main routine is using Sensodyne every day, not once, but twice a day. I brush in the morning and at night to take care of my teeth and to protect them because they’re super sensitive. Sensodyne helps me function on a daily basis. Happily, as a foodie, I can eat cold and hot things and have it be comfortable, which is really important for my overall wellbeing.

My other routine is making sure I make the time to take care of myself. Whether that is daily exercise, prioritizing my sleep, stretching, playing with my dogs, or doing a face mask. I always want to make sure I find a little bit of me-time in my busy schedule.

Can you share five ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You know what I think? I’m just thinking about all the things that make me feel beautiful, and it’s usually when I’m cozy, when I’m relaxed, when I’m having fun when I’m smiling, and when I’m in sweats! Those are the things that make me feel beautiful. My favorite pictures of myself, like when we have family get-togethers, is when we’re laughing and smiling. They’re usually the photos that aren’t even posed. They’re the ones where they’re mid-shot and the dog has jumped up and is doing something funny, and we’re all laughing about it. Those end up being my favorite photos. And I just find beauty in that. And I find that those are the most beautiful, and that’s when I feel the most beautiful, is when I’m really happy when I’m laughing all the time.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Well, it’s still my old dentist from Seattle, where I moved from 15 years ago, and I miss her every day. I used to fly back to Seattle just to go to her because I loved her so much. She took care of my little sensitive teeth for so many years. She was the first dentist that recommended I try Sensodyne to help with sensitivity, which changed my life. I still miss her. She always had this state-of-the-art technology. She was so detail-oriented, and she was really, just a really type A personality and caught every little detail. And wow! She taught me so much about how to take care of my teeth. I think that I’ve been seeing her since I was a little kid, so she’s the person who literally taught me how to floss, taught me how to take care of my teeth. And I’m just really lucky that I got a good dentist and have been able to prioritize my oral health.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I think the best and most intense wellness treatment I did, which also helped me emotionally, was going to this fitness retreat. It’s like an adult fitness camp, where you live in a cabin. It’s in Malibu, so it isn’t too far away, but you hike all week, and you really just focus on taking care of your body and your mind. And it was amazing. It’s called The Ranch, and it’s a week-long program where they focus on all things wellness. It’s very holistic.

We hike 40 miles in a week. We do weight-training classes afterward, yoga every day to stretch the body, daily massages to get out the knots so that we can do it all again the next day. We eat super-clean, healthy foods that are good for the body and just get the time to disconnect and take care of ourselves. And that does not happen in my life very often because I’m so busy. Go, go, go. So it was just so nice to just take one week out of the year to really just take care of yourself. And it made a huge difference. It recharged me. I felt so recharged to just go on with the rest of the year because it felt like… It felt like I had been on vacation for months from just one week of recharging. And I just found that really incredible and amazing. I would say transformational. I’m not going to say that very often, but I was really impressed.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Oh gosh, there are so many things that I’m passionate about. As a foodie, I’m going to say that I would love to start a movement involving food education, because growing up in high school, we were just taught that nutritional facts were just a really basic pyramid. That was our nutrition guide. It was the pyramid. And now when you look back at it, it’s just a joke. There was so much misinformation about food and nutrition. I wish I could really rewrite all that and re-teach all of those things that I’ve been really fortunate to learn over the years, working with so many well-educated food producers.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Definitely Danny DeVito. Danny DeVito just inspires me. He’s my favorite actor. I just adore him. I love his sense of comedy and his wittiness and just who he is as a person. I would love to hang out and have a meal with him. I just think we would have a blast.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjwmbv6NE4mOh8Z8VhPUx1Q and on Instagram at @Rosannapansino.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!