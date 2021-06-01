Rosana Lamontagne: “I ask is their level of safety for themselves or others”

The perfect telehealth system would definitely be secure, easy to access from any device, no technical issues, be accessible off line if that’s possible, not everyone have internet access or good internet access, have background change options for privacy, have chat, have background noise cancelling, and motion censor if someone else is present in the room.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rosana Lamontagne.

Rosana Lamontagne, Ed.S, MA. Ed, ACS, LPC, CBC, is an approved clinical supervisor, licensed professional counselor and certified bariatric counselor in Sewell, New Jersey. Ms. Lamontagne has 18 years of clinical psychotherapy experience in multiple settings. She specializes in PTSD, trauma therapy and bariatric surgery psychological evaluations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I love to help others and be of service. I would constantly think of what I could do with my life and career where I could assist others. I thought that a purpose was suppose to come to me, but then something clicked in my mind. I thought to myself that I can create the purpose I desire for my life. That purpose was to become a mental health therapist and help people through counseling services.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow, I have so many interesting stories. I wouldn’t know where to begin. I would say one time I was doing in community counseling (when counseling services are provided in a client’s home) in an urban community in Essex County, NJ and there was an emergency. We repeatedly called 911, but no one came to the home to help. After several hours, I had to leave. When I called the family back to check on their progress, they mentioned the police did not show until 7pm the next day. Fortunately, the issue was resolved and everyone was safe by that time. This story has a multitude of layers of the importance of seeking mental health assistance, how some communities are neglected by authorities, and the dangers of in home counseling. I can say that I’ve done in community counseling since the start of my career 18 years ago and that was the only incident of that kind.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is from my mother. In a moment of trauma, anxiety, and uncertainty, I panicked and screamed why me? She looked at me with all the strength within her and said, “Why does not matter right now. What are you going to do about it matters … Then she proceeded to tell me what I could do to help myself through the situation. I listened, took action, and it helped me. That was about 17 years ago. I live by that now and tell people the story all the time. In the moment focus on the what and not the why. You can figure out why later, but what are you going to do to make your situation better right now in this moment and start taking action.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many good questions here. I’m going to try to make this short, let’s see. I am definitely grateful to my parents. They were hard working blue collar employees who managed to raise 10 children and every single one of us are thriving independent individuals with college degrees, financially secure, and have our own healthy families and relationships. But my story, started before I was born. My maternal grandmother passed away when my mother was 11 years old. My mother was orphaned left homeless to care for herself on the streets of Haiti. The selfless and good deeds of my grandmother who didn’t have much herself but gave her food to the less fortunate and homeless paid off a million fold. One day one of the people she often gave food to saw my mother homeless on the street and asked a wealthy couple he did odd jobs for to take my mother in, in exchange of her helping them around their home and businesses. They agreed. My mother went from homeless to wealthy overnight. They fell in love with my mother and eventually adopted her and later sent her to America to live with family. Because of my grandmother’s kindness, I am here in the United States with so many opportunities that some of my family members in Haiti can only dream of. In life, you never know who can help you. You can’t judge a book by it’s cover. Who would’ve of thought that a homeless man could help change my mom’s life completely. You just never know.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

The first thing I can think of is the main benefit to in person services is in case of emergency, you can de escalate a situation, call the authorities or ambulance to help in a situation. I think it can also help with the therapist client relationship because it can be more personable, less distraction, and more private in a controlled setting.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

One key thing I can think of as a psychotherapist is privacy and confidentiality. When you are in an office/controlled setting, clients can have others in the room unbeknownst to you, there be background noises, and other distractions. In case of emergency, you can call for help and attempt to deescalate a situation, but the person can always leave the room.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

When I have an initial meeting with clients.

I always go over the rules of confidentiality in therapy, proper etiquette for telehealth sessions, and expectations. When discussing etiquette, I explain appropriate actions for telehealth including to be in a private area alone, make sure there is no background noise, turn off any distracting devices, and be on time and ready for session. I like to tell my clients to have their device up and on the telehealth portal at least 10 minutes ahead to insure proper connection or troubleshoot prior to starting their appointment. The first thing I ask before starting any question is for the complete address of my client’s location. In case there is any emergency and I need to call for help, I have a location I provide. The second question I ask is their level of safety for themselves or others. This way if it is an unsafe situation, I can help however I can and call for assistance if needed.

I have clients who sit in their car for session for privacy and quiet, but I still need to know the address of where they are parked whether at the local park or in their driveway. Believe it or not part of the telehealth etiquette discussion is no driving during session. I’ve had clients that have tried to do that. It’s a big no, no. If there is suspicion, be prepared to ask the client if they are alone in the room for session. I also tell clients that they are not to record their session without consent.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

With the limitations of travel due to Covid, telehealth has provided tremendous opportunities for more people to have access to services than ever before. Some people have anxiety about coming to in person session and feel more comfortable at home, elderly or sickly clients feel safer with sessions from home, clients that do not have access to public transportation or have financial difficulties no longer have to worry about travel or travel expenses, and the list goes on. Some clients feel more comfortable engaging in sessions from their home environment. I provide bariatric psychological evaluations prior to clients recieving surgery. Some of my bariatric clients are homebound or have difficulty traveling due to their weight. Telehealth makes it very convenient for bariatric patients to receive much needed services.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I feel a little unclear about this question. The tools that have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space would be to create a safe environment where patients feel comfortable to talk like using a secure telehealth portal, having a clean clear background, having a calm environment as if they were in the office with you.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

The perfect telehealth system would definitely be secure, easy to access from any device, no technical issues, be accessible off line if that’s possible, not everyone have internet access or good internet access, have background change options for privacy, have chat, have background noise cancelling, and motion censor if someone else is present in the room.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I try to go over those things in the initial session when I review telehealth session etiquette so that we are on the same page and ready to get started during appointments.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

More and more telehealth companies are migrating electronic health records for seemless use of one device or program. I use Simple Practice, which already does this. I worked for a hospital and find that many of them have separate systems so one system that can do everything would be awesome. In the medical world there are advances soon to come such as cross platform applications that can track medical wearables which monitor health vitals and conditions that provide patient medical status and information in real time. The big one that everyone finds important is data security. There are more stringent data security protocols and applications to come in the future. Cyber attacks are real and security is a must.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I don’t really have much concern. There is understanding that we are moving into a technology based world. Soon, these things will all be the norm. One thing I am seeing now with children and young adults is their dependency on technology of interaction, entertainment, and everyday life and how this affects their ability to interact with people face to face or even on the phone or other mediums. My concern would be less human interaction and more technology cyber based interactions. I’m old school. I like to see people in person, talk to them, get to know them and all that good stuff. Technology moves us away from that.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think access to telehealth around the globe. So many people could get needed assistance. Not only here in the US, but everywhere. Everyone rural, countryside, city, urban, suburban, tribal communities, and elsewhere in the world third world countries and more should have access to telehealth and if possible for those in need for it to be free. There are so many people in need of health and mental health care that just don’t have access, transportation, or financial resources. If everyone has access to telehealth then at least that take care of 2 out of 3 of the above and if financial assistance was possible why not. You think of doctors without borders, they can do that from their own offices with telehealth and have a trained person follow the doctor’s recommendations on site. With technology there is some negative, but there is so much positive. The world can really change for better.

