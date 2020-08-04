Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rooftop tennis in lockdown: Unfettered Federer &; Fans who become champions

Basta, even it this meet-up was sponsored by pasta, it'll make your day, week, month.

When was the last time a sports hero really made you realize how much athletics means to young people all over the world? Or even grown people too, at any age? Well, this lesson comes from the world of tennis.

Turns out Ace Roger Federer saw this rooftop, long-distance, amazing game video made by two sport hopefuls Carola and Vittoria in Finale Ligure, Italy.

(Amazing World put music behind it.)

This is what caught his eye.

Next, Barilla, an Italian pasta giant, had the marketing team inspo to fly the Swiss legend to Finale Ligure to meet these young women, aged 11 and 13. However, the girls had no advance warning, during what was supposed to be yet another media hit since The New York Times picked up the story back in the Spring. With the world in tailspin, Federer puts topspin on your day in these behind the scenes moments.

Si, it’s a Wonderful (Tennis) World.

Now grab your racket, golf club, badminton bird, squash ball, fishing rod, ballet shoes, and work out!

Take that, #lockdown. These two are going to tennis camp, thanks to Roger Federer and pal Nadal.

🙂

# # #

Quendrith Johnson for Thrive Global

Quendrith Johnson, Writer, Screenwriter, Creator & Founder

QUENDRITH JOHNSON is a technophile, screenwriter, and MFA graduate of UCLA Film School, where she won the Marty Klein Comedy Award from APA, and a nod in UCLA's Samuel Goldwyn Awards. In 2019, her script "HATSHEPSUT" was made into a film. Quendrith is also an awards show writer.  After UCLA she founded Screenmancer, a film portal. Her undergraduate degree is from McGill University, and she has written for Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, DGA Magazine, FilmFestivals, and many other outlets. She is now part of Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global. Quendrith has written two books: “REDLIGHT, GREENLIGHT, LIMELIGHT, Hollywood Journalism 101” and a first novel about David Foster Wallace, entitled “DFW's Posthumous Masterclass” (available on Amazon.com).

