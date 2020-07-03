Ronit Enos: “Encouraging others to listen, learn and apply”

Thought leaders make a great impact in the world, for the better good of humans, animals, and the environment, all by showing and leading and initiating a movement. I think a thought leader is a high achiever and deserves the recognition they receive. It’s worth investing resources and energy into it because it allows you to achieve things you never thought possible. Your dreams become reality and you gain more and more confidence in everything you do, and you are a true resource of knowledge for others to learn from.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ronit Enos. Ronit is a strategist and performance coach, creator of the Salon Cadence Freedom Model Method and a certified Profit First Coach infusing the Profit First Methodology into businesses and helping owners work less and have more. Profit First is a money management system that ensures profitability by putting profit first, not last. Owners that follow this methodology are immediately profitable and will never have money problems again. Accolades: Certified Business Coach, Strategies, Inc.; Certified Career and Profit Coach, Profit First; Mentor, Judge and Ideation Coach, Hult International Business School; Advisor, Sixpence; Business Development Advisor, Hair to Stay; Gala Chair, Friendship Home; Board Chair, Fashion Plate; Contributing Fundraiser and Sponsor, Medicines for Humanity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was 15 years old, I knew I wanted to have a big life and create a legacy, I just didn’t know exactly what I was going to do, given the way I was raised. My father was a very strict kind of guy and my mom was very fun and liberal, so I guess one wanted me to be a lawyer, and one wanted me to be whatever I wanted to be. What I knew was that I wanted to create and initiate my own future.

I was born in Israel and right after my required service in the Israel Defense Forces, I visited the US and met the love of my life. Thirty-one years later, a couple of kids, a business and lots of travel, and I am on my next adventure of creation. I went from a soldier to hairdressing school, to flight attendant school, to design school, and finally choose the beauty industry. Being an entrepreneur came very naturally to me. It allowed me to do everything I loved while transforming people’s lives and finding solutions to problems that bring happiness, and more.

Since I was a special forces training soldier in the army, I felt very passionately about guiding and instructing people. I wanted to be the person who empowers and inspires others to lead their life to the fullest and keep them safe. I parlayed that into a methodology that changes the lives of small service business owners and creates a lucrative profitable and enjoyable workspaces for them. We help salon owners move from behind the chair to the front of their business so they can have a bigger impact on their life, company and the world. We transform lives one salon/spa owner at the time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I was working in my second salon, I had the pleasure of getting to know my client, Dick Weisberg. He told me a fascinating story about a foundation called Medicine for Humanity and how a mother carrying her child was crying by the side of Cathedral Basilica of Esquipulas in Esquipulas, Guatemala. The father of the church asked her why she was crying, and she said that her baby had died. Her baby got sick and she didn’t know what to do, whether to spend only $2 she had on medicine or food for her other starving children. She made the decision to feed the others, hoping the baby would get better. When Tim Biladoe heard that story, he decided he wanted to build a foundation to help find ways to supply medicine, food, and clean water to third world countries. And, he did. He built a sustainable medicine model so he can supply medicine, food and work to communities in need. I fell in love with the story and immediately embraced the foundation and flew to Guatemala to be part of it. This was the highlight of my whole entire career. I saw firsthand system that was working and how much it helped people in need. It’s built-in a way to fund the foundation and raise money and awareness in the company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

OMG I’ve made so many mistakes, and not all were funny, but one of them comes to mind. A new client walks in and she is a blonde, but she wants to be blonder (of course right?) So, I sit her down and tell her how beautiful it’s going to be. I pulled the color tube and mixed it in a bowl, and as I am applying it to the hair, I’m telling her how it’s going to be amazing, and then during the shampoo, I come to the realization that…

OH NO the hair is pink……

I’ll never forget about it. Two very important lessons I learned that day. One, never over-promise. Two, make sure you read the tube name and not the box.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

A thought leader is someone who has earned their reputation based on their actions and their expertise in their field. A thought leader solves a problem that affects other’s wellbeing. These leaders are navigators and have actually experienced or created a solution to a problem and have extensive knowledge in their field. They are the go-to for advice on

Empowering others to choose to continue to grow, based on their own actions and initiatives. Motivating others to never stop until they achieve their goals, even when they think it’s over, keep on going! Encouraging others to listen, learn and apply.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Thought leaders make a great impact in the world, for the better good of humans, animals, and the environment, all by showing and leading and initiating a movement. I think a thought leader is a high achiever and deserves the recognition they receive.

It’s worth investing resources and energy into it because it allows you to achieve things you never thought possible. Your dreams become reality and you gain more and more confidence in everything you do.

And you are a true resource of knowledge for others to learn from.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Remember my story about the foundation medicines for humanity? The idea behind it was to help children and people that need medicine and to have it available for them and the community. To buy medicine cheap from places around the world and then sell it to a leader in the village. The package would have medicine like antibiotics, Tylenol, aspirin, simple stuff. The one leader who buys them is trained to diagnose the right medicine for the patient, then for a small amount of money, they sell the medicine. This helped create a buzz that there was a home base pharmacy with someone who is knowledgeable (like a nurse,) and that created the WANT to work so they could earn money and then buy medicine for their family. The village nurse/pharmacist idea grows and spreads and the model becomes sustainable. The thought to create this program not only created hope in the community, but also saved lives and it is lucrative for the medical brands, the village, and the patients.

Growing a business takes a lot of resources and trial and error, but the goal is to have a domino effect, or as I call It, the boomerang value. A strategic plan is bred from an idea that came from an emotion… a need to do something to help a cause, it yields both growth and revenue as well.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Here is what you need to do to evolve to a thought leader:

Be able to communicate with people in a simple language so you can connect.

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and share your outcomes.

Be ahead of the game, learn what’s new and what’s coming.

It is not about marketing, it is more about “market caring,” give, share and mentor as much as you can

Be the change and do it because it will help to better others.

Behind any great thought leader, there is a spiritual vision. One that motivates them to resolve a problem, bring a solution and activate it.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Blake Mycoskie founded Toms Shoes, a for-profit company based in Playa Del Rey, California. After traveling to South America and discovering all those in need of shoes, he created a model with a social impact helping others by donating a shoe to those in need for every shoe that is purchased. I love that he acted based on emotion…and he didn’t stop until his idea came to fruition and created change.

Amy Codey’s thoughts have helped so many people to become confident. She believes that we can practice our mindset until we become what we want to become, her superwoman analysis has helped so many to have a strong conversation at work, at home and transform their being.

Walt Disney believed in dreams and believed in creating fantasies by giving the best experience ever for children and adults. Look at how his industry grew and still growing, because of one reason — making people happy and feel good.

Mike Michalowicz changed the way businesses do their accounting. He built an entire training company to use his methodology to help eradicate an entrepreneur’s debts. His book, The Profit First, impacted lives because of his experience of losing his wealth and almost his home. He turned that experience around, created an idea to help others to live a life free of debt.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

I don’t think it’s overused, I think we should use it more!! Good behavior is never too much and anyone can become a thought leader, so why not encourage it by recognizing the good people do? It will surely get repeated.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Reduce what’s on your plate.

Don’t work more than 9 hours a day or 6 days a week.

Find ways to replenish your soul from a place of gratitude.

Always believe in the power of belief and dreams, do what you love.

The power of decision will put you in the action zone.

Ask the right questions so you can have the right info.

Drink lots of water.

Smile more.

Read and spend time watching funny movies or comedy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Create a universal club that meets 3–4 times a year that together decides on how to help children, women and men around the world learn about love and family, so mankind will continue to prosper on love. More and more youngsters are turning away from having children or spending time with families.

Combining daycare facilities and golden age communities (seniors) together to help aging be a happier and less lonely world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life, if well lived, is long enough!” Seneca

“Don’t tell me about the positions you have held, tell me about the problem you solved” Elon Musk

These quotes were embedded in my brain and lead my actions, and later became core values and a way to recruit staff, friends, and clients…even before they were quotes! I always tell people that our core value is, enjoy the ride, it’s the most important thing!!

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Amy Cuddy

Richard Bronson

Arianna Huffington

Deepak Chopra

Tim Ferris

