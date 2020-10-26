Travelling by car though Andalusia, we visited its main iconic cities. And of course, Ronda is one of them. It was worth visiting at least for the breathtaking views.

Rhonda is a part of Malaga province in the Andalusia region, and its history dates back to centuries BC thanks to the Celtic tribes. the City is located in an unusual landscape – near the gorge, and as it was built into the rocks. The main attraction of the city is the New Bridge, its construction took almost 40 years and was completed in 1793 (as its name implies, something went wrong with the old bridge). It connects the edges of the gorge, as well as the “market” and “old” quarters of the city, and on closer examination gives an understanding of advanced construction technologies of the 18th century, taking into account the specific features of the area.

Another important attraction is the medieval Arab fortress (Medina), which used the landscape advantages for its direct (military) purpose. You can also look at the remains of Arab baths, which are well preserved. In addition, the city has several iconic buildings – from the city hall to the Gothic churches and cathedrals (there is even a giant’s house). Those who like to walk through the dungeons have the opportunity to go down to the old premises inside the rock, which, by the way, contain remains of troglodyte caves. There is definitely a lot to see in Ronda, and it’s up to you to decide what part of the city’s history to focus on.

The city impressed us a lot, largely due to its unusual location. If your trip is long enough and you have a couple of extra days left, it makes sense to spend them in Ronda. If the time is limited, you can see the main attractions in one day. By the way, in Rhonda there was a very decent flamenco show in El Quinque – we thought that we would just have dinner, and the show was a pleasant surprise.

While we were in the area, we also decided to visit the town of Setenil de Las Bodegas in the province of Cadiz in Andalusia. What makes it interesting is that the houses are also built into the rocks, only in a much more radical form. The reason it attracts tourists is that the entire houses, the walls and roof of which is the basalt rock, form the streets where you can walk (and, of course, take photos). Apart from the unusual views, there is not much more special about the town, just the usual tourist shops and cafes. Next with the car rented at booking autos we moved towards Malaga.

To explore a new city during your visit with a guide you may through excurzilla.