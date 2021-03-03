Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ron Eisner Uses Music as a Form of Therapy Mentally

Ron Eisner is an Israeli-American singer, songwriter, producer who is a mix of Michael Buble, Leonard Cohen, and Willie Nelson, and is releasing his new single "Perfect Lover" on 3/19/2021. Eisner's music is deeply rooted in traditional American songwriting and his genre hopping tendencies inject music with a unique sound.  The Miami based singer/songwriter had a catastrophic accident

Ron Eisner is an Israeli-American singer, songwriter, producer who is a mix of Michael Buble, Leonard Cohen, and Willie Nelsonand is releasing his new single “Perfect Lover” on 3/19/2021. Eisner’s music is deeply rooted in traditional American songwriting and his genre hopping tendencies inject music with a unique sound. 

The Miami based singer/songwriter had a catastrophic accident on a surf trip to Costa Rica, and turned to songwriting as a coping mechanism. His ten piece reggae band The Resolvers earned him recognition around his home state. As he sharpened his craft, he set out on his own, developing a deeply personal yet universally relatable style, rooted in poetic lyrics and instantly memorable melodies. With the release of his first official tracks in 2021, Ron aims to connect with like minded audiences around the globe. In regards to his music, he says, “the style of writing is reminiscent and sentimental with a fresh sound.” 

facebook.com/roneisnermusic

Twitter @roneisnermusic

Instagram @roneisnermusic

    Ian Monroe

