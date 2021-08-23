Ron Basak-Smith of Sana Packaging: “Knowing where your food comes from makes eating it a lot more fun”

​Eat local. Knowing where your food comes from makes eating it a lot more fun. Children should also be aware of the global food system so that they can make healthy choices when they grow up.

As part of my series about what we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ron Basak-Smith.

Ron is the Co-Founder and CEO of Sana Packaging. Ron earned his BA at Ithaca College and his MBA at the University of Colorado Boulder. Ron is the Vice-Chair of the National Cannabis Industry Association’s Packaging & Labeling Committee and sits on Colorado’s Recycle Colorado Council. Ron is a frequent speaker at industry events and conferences like the Cannabis Sustainability Symposium, NoCo Hemp Expo, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born in Ithaca, New York, a small college town with a strong hippie vibe. My parents have always been small business owners, so I was immersed in the entrepreneurial mindset at a very young age.

At the time my parents ran a few cafes in Ithaca and most of their employees were college students, so I was also surrounded by people that were conscientious of the environmental impact of their actions from a very young age.

My parents ran their cafes while my dad was in veterinary school. Once he earned his VMD, my parents started their own animal hospital and have been doing that ever since.

Needless to say, our family has a lot of love and respect for animals. And as I got older, I began to see a strong disconnect between how we treat our pets and how we treat animals in nature and agriculture.

This is when my environmental journey truly started, and I’ve been walking that path my whole life.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

My mom’s side of the family is from India, so I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years traveling and visiting relatives. As I got older and became more conscious of the environment, I was disturbed by the amount of waste I saw in villages, cities, and waterways in India. I didn’t know what the solution was — and I’m still trying to figure that out — but I knew there had to be a better way for humans to live and treat our planet.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

Once you see something as a problem it can become hard to ignore. Don’t ignore the things that upset you or push them aside. Lean into them. Try to understand them and make a game plan for what you can do to change them.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

All our packaging is produced domestically and made from plant-based, reclaimed, or recycled materials. The only virgin materials we use are plant-based and everything else we use is reclaimed or recycled.

Our ultimate goal is to create cannabis packaging for a circular economy. At its core, a circular economy is based on three guiding principles: eliminate waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate our natural systems.

Can you share 3 lifestyle tweaks that the general public can do to be more sustainable or help address the climate change challenge?

​​Absolutely! But I want to preface these “tweaks” by noting that it’s unfair to place the burden of sustainability onto consumers when 100 companies are responsible for 71 percent of our global emissions.

Furthermore, the contemporary concept of consumer responsibility and your personal carbon footprint is the result of a British Petroleum marketing campaign in 2000 that was designed to shift blame away from corporations and onto consumers.

That said, some tweaks people can make to mitigate their environmental impact are to walk or bike when possible instead of driving, buy less clothing, and learn about the environmental issues that are specific to your region and community.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth-led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

One: Buy less. The more we consume, the more we have to produce. We need to make sure kids understand the impact of their purchasing decisions and consumer culture at large.

Two: Align your investments with the future you want for your children. Most funds and investment vehicles prioritize profit over people and the planet. We need to teach the next generation the opposite.

Three: Bike more, walk more, and drive less. Depending on where you live, this isn’t necessarily possible because a lot of our urban areas were designed around motor vehicles.

Four: Spend time in nature. It’s hard to love something you’re not close to or intimate with. Spending my childhood outdoors had a huge impact on my life. And again, I know this isn’t always possible, depending on where you live and what resources you have to get out in nature.

Five: Eat local. Knowing where your food comes from makes eating it a lot more fun. Children should also be aware of the global food system so that they can make healthy choices when they grow up.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Simply put, businesses can only operate in a functioning environment. Take a farm, for example. No water means no crops, and no crops means no business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I earned a BA in Sociology at Ithaca College and I had a professor there named Dr. Julian Euell, with who I took a number of classes. He was instrumental in teaching me about the environmental challenges we face and how we can become better stewards of our planet.

One day, we spent an entire class pretending we were trees. After about an hour of standing there, pretending I was a tree in the wind, I genuinely felt a deeper connection to our natural world. This may sound like a silly exercise, but it had a huge impact on me.

I think a lot of people would benefit from this type of mental exercise, regardless of how silly it sounds.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Equal funding for every student in the United States and free college education. And let’s eliminate student debt while we’re at it.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“One man gathers what another man spills” — Robert Hunter

As someone designs and develops packaging from reclaimed and recycled materials for a living, this line always gets me. It motivates me to use what others see as useless and make something useful out of it.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!