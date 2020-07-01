Romy & Nathan Taormina: “Give yourself the same advice you’d give to others”

Give yourself the same advice you’d give to others. Don’t get into negative self talk. We are often the hardest on ourselves. Give yourself some grace and forgiveness, too.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Romy Taormina, the mom of Nathan, a graduating senior at Pacific Grove High School in CA. She is also the CEO/Founder of Psi Health Solutions, Inc., the maker of Psi Bands, a clinically-proven medical device for nausea relief. Puking was what inspired Romy to take the leap of faith into the entrepreneurial stratosphere. She suffered from debilitating nausea and found nausea relief through acupressure wrist bands but was dissatisfied with existing products on the market so she set out to create a superior product to help those who suffer from nausea due to motion sickness, morning sickness, anesthesia, and chemotherapy. Psi Bands are sold at Target, REI, Sprouts, Meijer, HEB, Amazon, etc.; hospitals; and internationally. Psi Bands are an Oprah Magazine “O Pick” and Entrepreneur Magazine calls Psi Bands a “strokes of genius.”

As a mom of a senior in high school, I can tell you first-hand that “letting go” of our seniors to the real world after 18 years of raising them even during “normal” times is a major transition. I have already gone through that transition with my older son, now a rising junior in college. Parents of high school seniors are now facing this change with the uncertainty of Corona, and it’s a whole new ball of wax filled with disappointments. However, there are many silver linings, and that’s what we’re choosing to focus on.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”?

Our high school seniors — and their families and community — have been robbed of their experience. No prom, no senior trip, no grad night, no rally, no spring sports, no in person signing year books, and the list goes on. The graduation ceremonies have been reduced to gut-wrenching scenes of nearly-empty auditoriums of one graduating student with a principal. Or, in many cases, no ceremony at all.

But then there is this: high school county graduation ceremonies at the world-renowned WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca where the graduates will drive the “corkscrew”.

It warms my heart and so many others! It’s at its core, truly “community”. It screams in a beautiful way: Teamwork, compassion, generosity, creativity, and empowerment.

Even during very challenging times, beauty can be found.

Teamwork — government officials, administrators, parents, and local community members rallied to make these ceremonies happen. A collective and collaborative effort. Compassion — driving the effort to put on these ceremonies is a sense of compassion. It’s our hearts that carry us forward with such a positive outcome that will be long-lasting and widespread. Generosity — it’s through the generosity of time and money that these ceremonies are even possible. When others are less fortunate, it’s up to the greater good of those who have the resources to pay it forward. Everyone wins. Creativity — who’d a thought that we’d be driving to the finish line to mark the end of our students’ senior year and mark the beginning of what’s yet to come. Focus on the horizon seniors! Use your imagination to create positive movement Empowerment — when one inspires just one person, the effort was worth it. In this case, these ceremonies have a wide-spread impact that empowers our high school seniors, their families, and community — not just ours, but for all who learn about it. We all benefit from hope.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Focus on silver linings. While things are certainly not the same as a result of Covid-19, same doesn’t have to mean bad. It means different. And different can inspire good. It’s up to us to see and search for beauty. Give yourself the same advice you’d give to others. Don’t get into negative self talk. We are often the hardest on ourselves. Give yourself some grace and forgiveness, too. Ask for what you need. No one can read our minds. Ask for what you need so that others can help. Asking for what we need is a sign of strength and good communication. People love to help others so give them the gift of giving. It’s a win/win. Surround yourself with others who you feel are supportive of you. Seek out those individuals. While we can’t always be surrounded by supportive individuals, we can choose, to a great extent, others who do value, appreciate, and respect us. Focus on your attitude. Words to live by: “The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think, say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill. It will make or break a company, a church, a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we embrace for that day. We cannot change our past. We cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play the one string we have, and that is our attitude. I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it. And so it is with you…we are in charge of our attitudes” — Charles Swindoll

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. There are silver linings to be found. And our attitudes have a big impact on our wellbeing. Sliver linings are not meant as substitutions and/or replacements for things lost. But, they are positive outcomes. While seniors lost out on prom, spring sports and performances, and so much more, there was an outpouring of support from our community. Lawn signs were created and adorned our neighborhoods, banners were hung on our downtown lamp posts that included the names of our graduating seniors and inspirational sayings, an adopt-a-senior program was implemented, just to name a few of those silver linings. These were so positive and impactful, that they will likely be carried forward as future projects. This was just some of the lemonade that was created through the generosity, hard work, and compassion of our community.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that you should be grateful and show your appreciation. It makes people feel good when they are recognized, seen, and heard. Kindness begets kindness. Acts of appreciation can take shape in many different forms. Say thank you. Write a thank you card. Send someone an email letting them know they made a positive difference. A thank you does not need to cost anything — other than your time.

