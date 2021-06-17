Romantic Nervous Vibes, In The Art Of Romance: Gene Summers

When it comes to love’s melodies, you have to ask yourself why anyone would get nervous. What is the root cause for nervousness; and especially, when it relates to romantic attraction? We have heard songs of nervousness, as coming of a woman’s point of view. Nevertheless, men get nervous, too!

What’s extremely striking concerning men’s nervousness, when meeting a woman he is attracted to, is that it permits him to become more in tuned, with his vulnerability. The nervous vibes hints to the reality, that he is not always in control, emotionally-speaking! Within his energy sector, there is an outside force (of the feminine persuasion), which has moved him in a way. The force is so strong, that it has knocked him off balance. So, what do you do when you have been knocked off balance? Maybe, it’s a sign. Perhaps, the reason for such an instability is because she is your complement. When someone is your complement, balance is restored. Complementary vibes balances each other. On the contrary, when a person is out of connection with their complement, the nervousness of secret longing, kicks in.

What are the specific manners of a woman, and her ability to cause nervousness, within the masculine realm? Well, it could be a series of things. Perhaps, it’s the way she walks. It could be how she speaks. Her service (and caring for) to others can arouse feelings of nervousness. Then, there is also her healing presence. Maybe a man is so used to dealing with chaos, deception, and those sticking around with ulterior motives-secretly pretending to love and care for him. Finally, a dame comes along, whose entire aura is the very opposite. Wow! A fresh breath of water’s air! She is giving, compassionate, and has beauty written, throughout her Spirit. She is devoted in her relationship to the Most High. That’s the pleasure of her feminine existence. Her inner virtues reflect the beauty of her outer appearance!

Well, can you blame a man for being nervous, for observing such a dame? Within a man’s particular culture, he is likely to come in contact, with such a woman. He truly is!

On an even deeper level, the nervousness is a call to action for him to elevate himself spiritually, energy-wise, and others. For, if he chooses to reach her, such is a requirement. Singing the realness of nervousness, let’s permit a storytelling, for one tune!

Gene Summers