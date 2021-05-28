Romanie Thomas of Juggle: “Aim high”

“Aim high” — this one’s from Sophie Adelman who is someone I admire immensely for being so kick-arse, and so wonderfully humane. She has extremely exacting standards (as do I) but she is out and proud about hers, I sometimes have a tendency to think they’re unrealistic and maybe people can’t live up to them. If you don’t set stretch goals, you won’t over perform. She’s dead right here.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Romanie Thomas.

Romanie Thomas is the founder & CEO of Juggle. Juggle is an AI-driven employment platform matching senior-level professionals with forward-thinking businesses on a flexible basis. Romanie is passionate about gender equality in leadership and is determined to fast-forward the predicted 108 to true equality stated by the World Economic Forum, to 10.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’d worked in sales and customer-facing roles throughout school and University, so when I started thinking about grad schemes, I gravitated towards the commercial world. There were great schemes with terrific companies such as L’oreal and Coca-Cola, but I didn’t feel particularly motivated about selling such a known product, virtually a commodity to the mass-market. I was selling phones in Orange at the time, and a customer suggested recruitment to me. I interviewed with a bunch of firms, including Robert Walters who is one of the global leaders in white-collar workers, particularly in the finance sector. A huge amount of autonomy, a meritocratic environment, and you can really influence at a senior level. I was hooked. Starting in the financial downturn and focusing on the hedge fund, asset management, and investment banking markets? That was so tough and taught me an enormous amount.

However, after working as a head-hunter for over 10 years I became frustrated on a few levels. Firstly, that the senior ranks are lacking diversity (gender was the thing that stood out for me, but really ALL diversity), and secondly, how old-fashioned the recruitment industry is. It’s very inefficient, lacking technology, and consequently extremely biased, which means it’s not well placed to make the necessary changes that are needed for a more inclusive, high functioning workforce. It seemed so obvious to me that flexibility goes to the heart of the gender issue. If we give people more autonomy over their schedules, more women will remain in the workforce, and we can look forward to a more equal future. After researching the market, I realised that no-one was really doing this yet, so in 2017, I decided to start Juggle.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re reimagining professional careers and employment for the modern era. Instead of companies investing huge amounts by using recruitment firms, we are driving companies to use a self-serve platform like Juggle. Juggle uses AI-driven technology to match candidates and therefore improves efficiency and knocks out huge amount of bias. Utilising available technology means the platform saves companies time (Juggle is 4 x times faster in terms of placements than industry standards) and money (unlike traditional recruitment fees, Juggle does not charge companies until a candidate is paid). We also encourage companies to embrace flexible working culture, for instance instead of employing someone 5 days per week, a company achieves more value having a more experienced person for 3 days. Instead of working 9–5 in an office, we encourage companies to offer employees flexibility to juggle jobs and other commitments, which may include simply spending more time with the family. It’s about handing over control, making the entire process more transparent. This ultimately increases productivity and diversity for companies and satisfaction for employees.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I really messed up the hiring which is embarrassing given I’m supposed to know what I’m doing in that department. I learnt to be much more vigilant about the process, really respect it, not to rely solely on my instincts which trick us into liking people rather than recognising their competency. Start-ups especially need those highly skilled, autonomous professionals who can take responsibility and really own their section of the business. This is something that has hugely helped in the journey though as all of these learnings can also be applied to our platform to constantly evolve the technology for our clients.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have tonnes of great mentors, but the standout for me was my previous boss James Parker who I worked for at the start of my career, and also through my time at La Fosse. I was struggling with a decision to let someone go in the midst of Covid-19 whereas a small business, we needed to mindful of cash, but equally, it was a horrible market for someone to be unemployed. He helped to give real clarity on the situation, how I can remain kind and humane, but my obligation was to my existing staff, to keeping the company stable.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

This is such a great question. It’s interesting to watch companies like Uber and Deliveroo, they’ve completely transformed their markets. I lean towards libertarian so I celebrate the autonomy and freedom that workers are able to have, and how amazing the customer experience has been in return. But when you look under the hood, it’s pretty ugly. The workers are treated poorly, towns have now been planned and built with cars instead of lower pollution trains/trams in mind. I think founders have a unique opportunity to shape the world, and really deeply thinking about the cultural values that you will embed into your company is everything.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“No one is shooting at you” — the legendary James Parker. He is from Zimbabwe and I am from Sri-Lanka, both countries with quite a tragic violent past (and present). It was a great point to make in order for us to realise that the stress is self-imposed, and we’re enormously privileged to do what we do.

“Eat the frog” — annoyingly I can’t remember who said this to me. It’s about confronting things. Doing the most painful and difficult task first. About not letting negativity stew away. An absolute gem and has become a cultural value at Juggle too.

“Aim high” — this one’s from Sophie Adelman who is someone I admire immensely for being so kick-arse, and so wonderfully humane. She has extremely exacting standards (as do I) but she is out and proud about hers, I sometimes have a tendency to think they’re unrealistic and maybe people can’t live up to them. If you don’t set stretch goals, you won’t over perform. She’s dead right here.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

2021 is an immensely exciting time for us. The market has certainly caught up to the pluses of flexible working, and we have this great product which allows companies to employ fantastic flexible professionals. So it’s really all about growing that. In addition, we want to build out the tools and services to support these professionals to thrive in their flexible working careers. The self-employed world is a bit of a minefield at the moment, from coaching through to financial support — there’s an opportunity for Juggle to step into this space and build a platform that looks after these professionals.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The funding landscape is still scarily male-dominated. It is getting a lot better and there is a huge appetite to invest in women. But often when it comes down to it, investors will go with pattern recognition, and they’re primarily men so it’s hard to shake out of the gender stereotypes. You can see that in the woeful numbers, but it won’t change until more women operate at the Partner level in the venture community, and there’s more diversity full stop.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Dr Ranjan Chatterjee’s “Live better feel more” has amazing guests ranging from psychologists helping people to deal with grief, to James Clear author of Atomic Habits. He has such a unique interviewing style.

I’m currently reading Ben Horowitz’s “What you do is who you are” which is all about company culture. We’re in the midst of codifying that at Juggle so it’s been a profound and inspirational read for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see more men fighting the gender gap fight. Instead of feeling aggrieved, and attacking the women that are blazing a trail, or staying silent, really standing up and saying this isn’t good enough and let’s make a change.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nelson Mandela’s “it always seems impossible until it’s done” resonates enormously. It’s helped me to break problems down instead of looking at that mountain in a terrified manner. Fundraising, getting the business through Covid-19, are key events that spring to mind where that grit and determination really matters.

How can our readers follow you online?

Me:

Twitter https://twitter.com/RomanieThomas Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/romaniethomas/

Juggle:

Twitter https://juggle.jobs/

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/juggle-jobs/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JuggleJobs/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jugglejobs/

Website https://juggle.jobs/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!