Romain Bonnet: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending”

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” For me looking back, I would probably do a couple of things differently but if I am here today because of it then I may not be here otherwise. I came here starting something completely new and changed my whole life. We can’t change the past, but we are able to choose our future, just a question of choice.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Selling Sunset star, Romain Bonnet.

Born and raised in France, Romain Bonnet always knew there was more out there for him. With an itch to travel, he jumped at the opportunity at a young age and explored everything as far as he could reach. He soon learned that France was not for him and dreamed of moving to the states.

With his dreams to leave France on hold, he started his career as a French pastry chef where he soon received an opportunity of a lifetime to move to Los Angeles. Within no time, Bonnet took to the LA lifestyle and quit his profession to focus on other opportunities. He soon signed with a modeling agency in New York and Los Angeles where he modeled for brands like Tommy Hackett and Celeste Bright.

His ambition didn’t stop there. In his attempt to become a jack of all trades, Bonnet refocused his attention on the new leading market and became a project manager, remodeling houses in the Hollywood Hills. In efforts to continue his personal growth and work his way up the industry, he is soon planning to enter the real estate industry, with goals to work alongside his Selling Sunset co-star and wife, Mary Fitzgerald.

Thank you so much for doing this with us!

Thank you for this interview.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a pastry chef for almost 10 years, which allowed me to be able to travel as a French gastronomic then started modeling, that’s what made me come to this US. Unfortunately, it didn’t go like I thought it would. Obviously got straight away in the middle of real estate, being around my wife and the Ogroup. Never thought twice about it but started to like it, and began working on a construction site, to later on become a project manager that I pursue as my main career at the moment.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would say the chance that I got to meet my wife only a couple of days after landing in Los Angeles. Met the most amazing people that I can call family. Starting a new career that I never even thought about before as well as the amazing chance to be part of the show. Literally, the American dream in such a short amount of time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Actually, managing the remodeling of a house up in the hills for one of the heads of Netflix.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be attentive, dedicated, willing to learn, don’t be scared of putting in the work needed, and finish, common sense.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely and could not agree more. I’m extremely thankful for all the people around me that gave me the chance to prove that I have what it takes and would never be here right now without them. We can call that a win win. They gave me the chance and I gave everything I had to prove them they made the right choice and would never regret it. It took a lot, don’t get me wrong, but eternally grateful. You gotta take the chance whenever someone is offering it to you and be willing to do everything you need to keep it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” For me looking back, I would probably do a couple of things differently but if I am here today because of it then I may not be here otherwise. I came here starting something completely new and changed my whole life. We can’t change the past, but we are able to choose our future, just a question of choice.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Probably Arnold Schwarzenegger. I’ve always had a huge amount of respect for him. He is such an inspiration. Not only for the fitness, that obviously I’m really into, but to see where he started and got to through hard work, dedication, and perseverance no matter what came his way. What a man and an incredible journey. Pure Inspiration!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on Instagram @theromainbonnet