Rom Raviv Shares His Top Tips For Overcoming Stress And Attaining Success In The Business World!

Rom Raviv is a 20-year old entrepreneur and the founder of Podblade, a white-label podcast editing firm for businesses worldwide. In this article, Rom shares valuable tips and advice for anyone looking to ward off stress and achieve success as an individual.

Overcoming Anxiety & Stress

Rom shares that whenever the world feels like it’s going to crumble down on him he quickly remembers to stay in the present moment. He further explains that anxiety comes from anticipating what’s going to occur in the future.

As humans, it is natural for us to be worried about the future and what it holds but letting these worries trouble us to the point of getting sick is where the problem lies. So Rom’s advice is simply to understand that you’re exactly where you need to be. Don’t let the false realities your mind creates make you feel like you’re not worth it, just stay in the moment.

Aside from this, Rom recommends you pick up the habit of meditating. Mindfulness meditation at least once a day has helped Rom overcome his most anxious moments.

Achieving Success

It is said that what separates successful professionals from mediocre ones is their habits. Yes! Good habits are a significant part of your success in life. One of Rom’s favorite habits is time blocking.

“If you aren’t scheduling things out in your calendar, you are essentially living life on autopilot and your results will follow in that same manner.” – Rom Raviv. For years now, Rom has ensured that he lives life every day with intention and purpose. He creates a schedule each day and time blocks all his tasks.

The next habit Rom has picked up over the last few months is sleep tracking. These days, most people are under the assumption that they are getting the proper amount of sleep their body needs. When in actual sense, they are not. Proper sleep and sleeping patterns are important as they help your body recover and maintain your circadian rhythm. So it’s important you track your sleeping habits.

Overcoming Obstacles

In August of 2020, Rom and his business partner split up from working together on Podblade. It was a tough obstacle for him as this was his first time overseeing his business alone. Initially, Rom’s operations involved only marketing, but after the split, he had to learn things like team management, client success, and logistics to keep everything running as it should.

Asides from this, he also had to deal with client and partner rejections on both phone calls and chat messages on LinkedIn. Rom shares that it was very disheartening at first, and he felt like he wasn’t cut out to be an entrepreneur.

Over time, Rom learned to overcome these hurdles. He did this by putting in the hours to learn everything that he didn’t know. The window of time he had back then was little due to the fact that he needed to retain old clients and gain new ones too. So he ensured that he worked tirelessly. He also learned to accept that clients come and go. Instead of worrying about his lost clients, he built a mindset of abundance. The world is full of clients just waiting for him to reach out to.