Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rolling In The Weep — Or 3 Ways To Coach Yourself Through A 2020

Chloe reached for a tissue and let out a long sigh. She had finally stopped weeping and looked at us expectantly for answers. We, the group coaching participants, eagerly obliged. Intense emotions like anxiety have a powerful effect on how we think, feel, and behave. A sounding board can be vital to talk through such emotions, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Chloe reached for a tissue and let out a long sigh. She had finally stopped weeping and looked at us expectantly for answers. We, the group coaching participants, eagerly obliged. Intense emotions like anxiety have a powerful effect on how we think, feel, and behave. A sounding board can be vital to talk through such emotions, but sometimes that’s not an option — here are three techniques you can try on your own to coach yourself through a tough spot:  

Talk To You

Think back to the last time a friend came to you with a problem. You likely found yourself, as we did with Chloe, able to coach her and/or share your observations because you had a psychological distance to the issue; it wasn’t happening to you directly. Apply this approach to yourself. Third person self-talk is a powerful tool for emotion regulation, as observed in research out of the University of Michigan: they found that small shifts in the language people used to refer to themselves had measurable influence on thoughts, feelings, and behaviour.

Let It Rain

Try the acronym RAIN to help you manage your emotions (as suggested by Dr. Santos, The Science of Wellbeing):

  • Recognize what you are feeling and name the emotions that underpin your feelings
  • Accept the situation and simply sit with that observation
  • Investigate what you are feeling by imagining you are talking to someone else
  • Nurture yourself by being compassionate with your current state

Be Like Batman Or Catwoman 

Research found that children engaged in a difficult assignment who were asked to imagine “how Batman would go about the task” performed significantly better when they engaged in role-play as the character. With Halloween around the corner, now would be a great time to don your favourite superhero power suit to help you solve a difficult situation.  

As Adele, singer extraordinaire reminds us “turn your sorrow into treasured gold” (Rolling in the deep)

Hugs and joy

Helen Krug von Nidda is a contagiously optimistic Coach, Speaker and Trainer. With over 20 years of Human Resources experience, she coaches global female citizens looking to transition to their desired life and career.  Her advice is featured in Medium and Thrive Global and in her blog and song at www.with-helen.com

    Helen Krug von Nidda at Ellevate

    Helen Krug von Nidda is a contagiously optimistic executive coach and seasoned trainer with over twenty years of global experience in human resources. She is the founder of Rise Collective, a boutique coaching and training practice for women. She leads urban and destination retreats in support of women’s personal and professional growth. Her advice is featured in Medium and in her blog+song at www.rise-collective.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Don’t change yourself for someone”, With Penny Bauder & Chloe Alpert

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    To Lead in Dark Times… Find the Stillness Within

    by Susan Inouye
    Community//

    How I Dealt With the Grief of Losing My Mother Holistically

    by Kristin Burdi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.