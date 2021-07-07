Rohini Moradi of Magic Inclined: “Be brave and think outside the box”

Be brave and think outside the box: Not all ideas are great, but great ideas come from many failed ones. It’s okay to make mistakes, and there’s no need to fear them. To surround myself with people I admire

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rohini Moradi.

Rohini Moradi, the face behind the quickly-growing Magic Inclined community and podcast, was born into a spiritually-driven life in Tehran, Iran and now lives in California. She is an Akashic Records specialist, Rohini focuses her work with those who are new on their spiritual path and those who want to become teachers of the Akasha. Her work with the Akashic Records started with channeling messages for clients but has transitioned into teaching people how to do it for themselves.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It’s my pleasure and honor to be here with you! My childhood was unique. I grew up in a Hindu temple in Tehran, Iran, during the Muslim revolution. I often think about the benefits of this polarity a lot. The spiritual part of my upbringing told me that money is “bad,” and those who have it become “bad,” and living in war only reassured this idea. A part of me wished never to have it, which caused many conflicts in being a business owner. However, this other side of my spiritual upbringing had a tone of limitless life of infinite possibilities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Absolutely! The quote I live by comes from an unexpected source. “Don’t try, just be.” by Charles Bukowski. I have kept this quote very dear to my heart since I heard it. As an immigrant woman, I often was ridiculed for being different, so I spent a lot of time doing my best to fit in. This quote liberated me and brought me closer to my intuition.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thank you! The top three qualities that helped me on my journey have been an open heart, the willingness to work hard, and trusting my gut. I have stretched the abilities of my open heart, and connection in regards to my co-workers and partner choosing hasn’t worked in my favor every time, but the right relationships flourish from an open heart. This gift has helped me find meaningful partnerships, which ultimately have helped me and my business grow. My willingness to work hard comes from a place of coming from having to build everything I have from the ground up. I didn’t have the privilege of wealth, and therefore, I haven’t had anything handed to me. Everything I have has been a result of hard work and genuine belief in myself and my abilities. My parents and I migrated to America when I was eight years old with three — hundred dollars in our pockets. You can imagine the hurdles a family of five has to go through to survive in the bay area. I learned how to work hard from watching my amazing parents. Lastly, learning to trust my gut took a lot of work, but after realizing that I did listen to my intuition every time, the road became smoother and more fulfilling. I use my gut as my navigation system, and it has helped me build my businesses so beautifully and with purpose.

Let’s now shift to the central part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters.’ Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Absolutely! I was a bartender for ten years before mustering up the guts to venture onto my ideas. I struggled a lot during this time and sometimes would only make dollars a day. I had a breaking point after I was fired from my bartending job for being pregnant. This shook me and ultimately helped me in creating my path.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I changed my language, changed my belief system, and changed the victim narrative I had been feeding myself. Then, I started meditating and connecting with my true self. It was tough at first, but it has become second nature after years of practicing.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The main trigger was realizing that I had set my life up not to control my destiny. My livelihood was based on making someone else rich while I suffered, and after being fired for being pregnant, I realized how disposable I was even after all my sacrifices. This was my breaking point. I wasn’t going to allow any person or company to have this control of destiny over me.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

For me, meditation was the culprit. As I sat and connected my true essence, I realized the power of my thought, my words, and my actions. I also realized that these governing factors could be changed, so I started implementing better habits to change them and re-program. My skill set is that I am adaptable, and welcoming change has been a huge stepping stone in my personal growth and financial growth.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Things are going so beautifully. This doesn’t mean that I don’t find challenges. It means that I know that there is a solution to every challenge. For example, when Covid restrictions were first placed last year, I thought my business would tank. I took a week off and marinated on a solution, then came back to restructure my whole company to work with the restrictions. This little move pushed my company to a place I wasn’t projected to hit for at least a couple more years. Learning to work with the currents of life as if they are literal waves has been life changing.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people to mention here, but someone who would stand out is my friend, Shardul. I had met him while launching my first product, Roya Spirit. Shardul’s company did the branding work for Roya, and we stayed friends. Shardul would often call on me for projects here and there, and I was in Philadelphia working with him on his new restaurant, Solstice, about a week before Covid restrictions were put into place. I went into a state of panic as my business started to crumble, but Shardul stayed calm, emailed his list for me, and sent me unique ideas. This gesture of pure love blew my mind and helped me in gaining my confidence back. I will and am forever grateful to have met Shardul. He changed my life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Absolutely. I felt a big opening in all directions after shifting gears. I went from bartending to owning a bartending school to becoming a spiritual teacher. I noticed how much easier life became after I started operating from a place of purpose. When I called on it, the money would come to me, the friends I surround myself with are filled with love, and what’s interesting is that the challenges I haven’t learned the lesson from became more complex and pronounced.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I still struggle to believe in myself. At a very young age, I was told that it was more fun to be around before I learned to talk, which stuck with me. Not only has it given me imposter syndrome to a very high degree, but it also has made me not want to exist at times. Fighting this voice and overcoming it has been difficult, but what has helped me is hypnotherapy and re-programming my thoughts. The words we hear as children sometimes get deeply ingrained within our subconscious, and it can take a lifetime of work to overcome. I am very conscious of not passing these limiting beliefs down to my kids.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I love that. My support system became internal and intentional. I noticed that many of the people I was surrounding myself with didn’t have the best intentions, so I started putting myself around people who inspired and encouraged me.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

So much so! I started choosing healthier habits, and I made sure to incorporate my mind, body, and soul every day.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Great question!

To trust myself: We are all given a unique blueprint, and doing things based on what others think will ultimately dim our light and keep the world from experiencing our greatness. Be brave and think outside the box: Not all ideas are great, but great ideas come from many failed ones. It’s okay to make mistakes, and there’s no need to fear them. To surround myself with people I admire To invest my money: Compound interest is where it’s at, and it helps to start early. Not everyone deserves your time to protect my energy, and using discernment is valuable in preserving the only asset that you can never get back. Make sure your cup is full before pouring your energy for others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Thank you. My mission has been to remind people of their true power when they believe in themselves and trust their gut. I want to inspire a movement to help with sparking that inner light.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

It would be a dream to sit with Malala Yousafzai. The love she exudes is beyond belief to me, and being in her presence would be an honor.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your wonderful readers can find me at www.magicinclined.com where they can see my Podcast, my upcoming workshops, and my mentorship programs.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for having me. It has been a true honor and pleasure.