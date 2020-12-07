Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rohima Miah MD Offers Advice On Cleaning Up Your Relationships

As we change over the course of our lives, so should our relationships. Sometimes that means they need a bit of dusting off, while other times that means we need to cut them loose. As a psychiatrist, Rohima Miah MD often has these conversations about growth in relationships with her clients. Just as with objects […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As we change over the course of our lives, so should our relationships. Sometimes that means they need a bit of dusting off, while other times that means we need to cut them loose. As a psychiatrist, Rohima Miah MD often has these conversations about growth in relationships with her clients. Just as with objects around your home, ask yourself which relationships in your life spark joy and which are doing a disservice. Fostering toxic relationships can not only affect your personal life, but it can also be driaining professionally.

Where to start

Starting from the outer-most circle and working your way in toward family is the simplest strategy for cleaning up your relationships. Consider your acquaintances first. Are there any relationships that you would consider toxic, draining, or negative? If so, this is where to reflect on the situation at hand and move forward accordingly.

After acquaintances comes friends. After friends comes close friends and extended family. After that, evaluate your closest relationships with family. This layered approach will help you build confidence as you make progress through the levels. Close family is inevitably the most difficult.

How to clean up a relationship

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for spring cleaning a relationship. It will vary from person to person and from relationship to relationship. However, there are a few strategies you can try.

The first strategy is to repair or invest in a relationship that has gone sour or negative. This approach is worth executing if you feel there is something to really salvage from this relationship. Try investing time in the relationship to see where things went wrong, perhaps you two have grown apart and just need quality time to re-spark a valuable relationship. Try having an honest conversation to let the person know what is bothering you or to ask them what is bothering them. But if you already know the issue, an apology may be needed to move forward.

The second strategy is to cut the relationship loose. This is the best plan if you know the relationship is toxic in some way. If you believe this person is a narcissist or an energy vampire who will always drain you, it’s time to create some boundaries. Limit your time with this person. Be honest with them, if you can, that this relationship is not healthy for you to continue.

The mess left behind

Growing through relationships can stir up a lot of emotions. When growing out of a relationship consider offering some breathing room to process those emotions. Even still, sometimes it’s a lot to handle and a therapist is a good idea. A therapist can help you determine whether a relationship is healthy, how to set appropriate boundaries, and how to accept the end result.

For Rohima Miah, it’s important to evaluate the relationships in your life and not just leave toxic situations to fester. The input of energy required to accomplish a relationship purge will be well worth the final result–a life filled with joyful, healthy relationships. For more information about navigating relationships, visit Rohima Miah’s website!

    Rohima Miah, Psychiatrist at Alpha Psychiatric Associates

    Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rohima Miah is an accomplished mental health professional and social justice advocate. Through her decade-long career, Rohima has worked tirelessly to serve as a helping hand and trusted advocate to her patients. Outside of her work at Alpha Psychiatric Associates, Rohima serves as a member of the North Carolina Medicare For All Coalition, and works to put an end to the opioid overdose epidemic that is plaguing the United States. To glean further insight into Rohima Miah's career, interests, and the causes she supports, be sure to visit her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    10 Signs You're In a Seriously Toxic Relationship

    by Chris Lee
    In a healthy relationship both people feel respected and heard by the other even if there are moments when they disagree or have different viewpoints.
    Community//

    5 Ways To Optimize Mental Wellness During Stressful Family Gatherings, With Tess Brigham

    by A.N. Gibson
    Community//

    “Be open to new friends.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Kevin Thompson

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.