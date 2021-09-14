Roger Dale: “Patience is critical”

Patience is critical. Practice, practice, PRACTICE! Don’t stress. Don’t be afraid to try something outside of your comfort zone. Believe in your dreams and never stop praying!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Roger Dale.

Roger Dale is a country-soul singer from southeastern North Carolina. His sound is heavily influenced by his southern roots and love for authentic country music. He has a passion for writing songs that feature everything he loves about country music: story-telling, heart, originality, and relatability.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Southeastern NC in a small town surrounded by a lot of family and friends. Most of my childhood was spent running down dirt roads with my brothers enjoying the sweet smell of the country.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved music so coming back to it feels like home. I needed an outlet to cope with the stress of the law profession so I decided to get a vocal coach to sing more and fell into writing simultaneously thanks to an amazing mentor!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

While recording my music video for “Second Chance” I happened to see Chris Young, one of my idols, getting in a jeep in front of the car that I was using to change outfits in! Didn’t get to introduce myself but I thought it was the coolest thing ever!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I booked my first gig I forgot my mic cord and had to sing without a mic. It was a struggle but I made it through! I learned from that experience to always have two mic cords at all times 🙂

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The launch of my debut EP album “Phases & Stages” which comes out on July 30! That’s my main focus at the time then going to transition on getting some bookings so that I can go share my music with the world!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s imperative to have diversity in film, music, and television because it demonstrates equality across the board. We all need to see others like us in music which is similar to film and television. It also demonstrates fairness for all too!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Patience is critical

2. Practice, practice, PRACTICE!

3. Don’t stress

4. Don’t be afraid to try something outside of your comfort zone

5. Believe in your dreams and never stop praying!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Daily writing exercises and don’t take things so serious all the time!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A voting rights campaign to bring awareness to Congress to re-enforce the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court gutted.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mama! She is my biggest inspiration and role model. She told me when I was 8 years old that I was born to sing and she never gave up on reminding me of this, even now 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Faith without work is in vain. It’s relevant to my life because I have great faith in God’s plans for me and I always work towards the goals he has instilled in my heart.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Carrie Underwood, she’s my absolute favorite artist!

How can our readers follow you online?

Check out on Facebook and Instagram @rogerdalesmusic and check out my website at: rogerdaleofficial.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!