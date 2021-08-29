Rocky Mountain: “A mindset to do experiments”

Here’s exciting news for all the gaming fanatics in Denver. Rocky mountain collectibles will host a charity gaming expo to celebrate Metazoo’s release on Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, August 1, 2021. The best part about the expo is that 100% of the proceeds will go to charity to the Aoki Foundation.

About Rocky Mountain Collectibles

Rocky Mountain Collectibles offers third-party card grading services through reputable PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) and CGC (Certified Guaranty Company) in Denver. They’ve processed over 10,000 cards and continue to take in weekly submissions. Their volume of business has allowed them to become a CGC authorized dealer, making grading cards as easy and affordable as possible. Rocky Mountain also buys whole trading card collections by paying highly competitive rates on most buys and top dollar on rare and high-end items. They stock an abundance of hard-to-find singles and sealed products for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon and Digimon, including over 5,000,000 carefully curated and organized Yu-Gi-Oh cards, a massive number in the area.

The Gaming Expo- Day One

The first day of the Gaming Expo will start on July 31, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana St. in Denver, CO. Gaming on day one will include a big Yu-Gi-Oh! Double Case with Starlight Prize Card (prizing for the Top 8) and Digimon Two Box (prizing for top 4) tournaments. There will also be MetaZoo game demos, a 4-man Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel, 8-man Pokémon standard, and 8-man Magic the Gathering Pods firing all day. 100% of the entry fees will go to the Aoki Foundation. The fans will have a unique opportunity to meet and have items signed by MetaZoo game creator Michael Waddell, who will be at the Gaming Expo from 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Mr. Waddell will be donating a portion of his signature proceeds to the charity. Pop figures sealed TCG products, singles, and gaming accessories will be available for purchase for all the Expo and signing needs.

The Gaming Expo- Day Two

On August 1, Gaming day two will start at the Rocky Mountain Collectibles store, 4895 Joliet St. in Denver. It will consist of another chance to catch signatures from the special guests, a Pokémon Case tournament, and a MetaZoo demo. It will lead to the release of the MetaZoo game and introduction tournament, followed by a drawing of all of the charity raffles. All of this will conclude the charity weekend.

About Aoki Foundation

The Aoki Foundation has a primary goal of supporting organizations in the brain science & research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine & brain preservation. ‘Our vision is to see a world where degenerative brain diseases do not exist and science & technology play a direct role in extending the healthy lives of ourselves and our loved ones.’ marks Aoki foundation.