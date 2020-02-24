Rock bottom became the foundation on which I built my life

I started at the bottom.

The bottom means the bottom of the bottom.

It was a dark, lonely, stark, uncanny night.

I was leaning on a 4 by 8 room.

It was dirt everywhere.

I didn’t know what to do after this.

I didn’t know how to get up from there.

The only thing I knew was that I lost everything.

My then-girlfriend told me that she couldn’t marry me because she couldn’t see any future with me.

I lost the job in a consulting firm just a few days back.

I had no money to pay the rent.

I had no food to eat.

I had three ladies-fingers lying around to depict an unseen future lying ahead of me.

I was sobbing like a 4-year kid that lost everything that he felt near and dear to his heart.

Yes, it was the bottom.

I was in the negative.

I used to lie down on the floor looking up.

That was the only thing I could do at that time.

I couldn’t talk to my parents.

Heck, I couldn’t even face myself.

A week passed away.

In the middle of the night, I had a sudden urge to sit with my laptop and write.

I wrote, wrote, and wrote.

Pages, after pages, after pages.

The night ended.

The first ray of the Sun pierced the darkness.

I wrote my first ever title called “Thank you God for everything”.

Literally, I couldn’t find anything to thank God at that time.

But I did.

It was a kind of memoir that I never published.

That was the start.

I started to write at the rock bottom.

And that became my life.

Fast forward 8 years.

I’m sitting at my home waiting to be asleep and writing.

This writing gave me everything.

I transformed my life entirely.

I wrote thousands and thousands of articles.

I had worked for many, many clients over a writing career of 8 years.

I did three masters.

I wrote 23+ books some of which became bestsellers on Amazon.

I started a Content Marketing Agency called “Sen Thoughts Media”.

I recently got featured on Entrepreneur.com.

I was chosen to be one of the editors of a new publication “Initium”.

The long-list may sound like arrogance. But most humbly I shared these with you because I’m so very grateful and honored for the life I’m able to live now.

I wrote my story because I know many of you may have been facing a lot right now. And my story may act as an inspiration to not give up on yourself.

The important highlights of my story are two things —

One, I hit the rock bottom. I didn’t know what to do at that point.

Two, writing saved my life.

If you feel inspired after reading this story, don’t give up on yourself. Don’t give up too soon. You may not know what lies in front of you. You may have to face just one more battle to get to your sweet-spot.

Trust.

Things will turn because they always do.

If you can’t get up from where you are, lean on your back. At least by leaning on your back, you can look up.

And if you can look up, you can get up.

If I could do it, anybody would.

It’s not the end of your story.

It’s just a torn out chapter.

Learn from it and go ahead.

You will make it.

You will change your life.

You will make it to the top.

If you don’t give up at the bottom and decide to bounce back.

It’s possible.

I am living proof of it.