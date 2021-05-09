Robin Mathew of SkilledHub: “Try to find a mentor and collaborate on the first deal”

Try to find a mentor and collaborate on the first deal. Finding a nice foreclosed home to rehab with your spouse sounds like a lot of fun. But, in fact, it’s more of a recipe for financial ruin than anything else. You’ll need to find someone who knows what they’re doing in the field if you want to give yourself a decent shot at success (and profit!). Then collaborate with them.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robin Mathew.

Robin has been instrumental in redeveloping multi-family assets in domestic and international markets. His analytical approach in problem solving and eye for beautiful designs inspires him to build homes that enhances the neighborhood and creates a sense of community. Robin is the co-founder of SkilledHub, the one stop for Skilled Trades Professionals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

When I was in University, I stumbled upon the book Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, which was the catalyst in my journey in real estate. Buying real estate and owning your own business are the two lessons that I got out of that book.

I started my career as a design engineer, and I took on various roles in telecommunication companies.

I bought my first investment property in 2011. The project gave me an inside look at what could be done with houses, while my background in engineering provided me the know-how with numbers — two most critical pieces of real estate investing.

I didn’t have any role models in both sides of my family that ever did business. So, I had to make some decisions to break away from that pattern while transitioning into the world of real estate.

With my intuitive desire to help others, it has led me on a genuinely gratifying path. I’m having the time of my life, putting my business experience to good use and applying my skills to the world of investments.

All our stories are unique — different upbringings, challenges, and choices. But it’s never too late to change the narrative. We all deserve greatness and prosperity.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In my first project, I faced various challenges in terms of getting the building permit, contractor conflict and shortage of funds. These challenges reduced my profit margin and I could barely break even on that project.

Real estate investing can be simple but not easy. As with anything, there are risks involved in doing projects.

While the dark side of real estate is seldom discussed, there are measures that can be taken as part of due diligence to manage the risk.

It’s a people’s business and having the right connections and mentors will get you further ahead in your career.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is more of a journey than a destination. I believe that where you are in life is the sum total of the twists and turns you’ve taken and the decisions you’ve made.

I recall my first job and the salary I received that year. I used to think that if I could only raise my income, I’d be so happy. That happened within a few years.

The journey took a few years, but when I arrived at the destination, I didn’t even spend time to enjoy it.

A new dream emerged — I continued to set higher goals and progress through the journey in the hope of finding happiness at the end. The journey continued, but there was no celebration or attention paid to the destination!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have always aspired to create a platform that would enable me to make a difference in people’s lives. This brought about the idea of SkilledHub that I co-founded with my business partner Kelan.

The hub enables Skilled Trades businesses and Skilled Professionals to market themselves to potential clients in a direct, fast, and interactive fashion.

I am rewarded every day through my interactions with the people whom I am fortunate to meet. These opportunities have allowed me to lead a fulfilling life of what is most important to me.

Every relationship fostered is a chance to make a positive impact on someone’s life. Acknowledging my privilege has led me on a quest to provide people with services and set them up for future success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our team’s experience assists homeowners in growing the value of their homes by connecting them with reliable and trustworthy trades professionals. Our mission is to assist every homeowner and provide this one-of-a-kind home improvement expertise.

We are passionate about revitalizing old houses or constructing new ones, as well as efficiently maintaining them.

Our approach is unique in that we apply our engineering, design, and real estate skills to our clients’ homes.

We are here to serve both customers and professionals. The platform we have created can be used by homeowners for reviewing businesses and soliciting the most competitive offers from the best professionals. We are working towards making the skilled-trades industry strong, fair, and competitive.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had several mentors who have helped me along the way, and I am quite grateful for it.

In particular, it was my real estate agent who gave me the encouragement and support in buying my first property. He knew how to analyze properties and managed a few of his own.

To this date, I have been able to leverage some of his connections for various project undertakings.

My goal is to pass that along, to share my knowledge and point out some of the mistakes that I have made in the past so that others can possibly avoid the same.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I like to think that I am pragmatic, thoughtful and think things through before planning a project.

I have had a number of struggles when I was young and that turned out to be a major influence in not settling for a mediocre life. Those early days forced me to take a lot of decisions and mature very quickly.

I am determined to work harder than anyone to ensure that tasks are completed. I take pride in seeing things through to completion and taking charge when necessary. I am motivated by a sense of purpose and aspire for excellence.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

1) Rising demand

The rental market housing supply has increased, while the population living in rental housing (demand) has increased at a faster pace. The difference between the new rental supply and demand has resulted in a rise in average rent over the same time period. Due to the time it takes to add new supply to the ever-growing market, we should expect aggressive rent increases over the next few years.

2) Tech smart buildings

We, along with other strategic landlords are planning our new multi-family buildings to have separate metres for all utilities and to be tech savvy. Today, the cost of introducing these improvements on a new build is relatively low. This strategy offers future flexibility in terms of who is responsible for the utilities (tenant or landlord).

3) Value add opportunities

Older and smaller products have a higher cap rate. Transact in the lower bracket for value-added opportunities. Despite the lower cap rate, the major players are continuing to buy because they can still make a decent return after repositioning the asset with good rentals.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

1) Increasing construction costs

The total construction cost has increased for building up to 6 storeys in the past few years. The construction (hard) cost for new builds is now higher per square foot (parking cost included) causing a significant increase in trade cost year over year.

Developers would need to budget their new builds accordingly. They should also look at durable and cost-effective materials to substitute with to improve profitability.

2) Permit approval timelines

Expect permit approval timeline challenges, considering the backlog of applications and the delay the pandemic has caused.

This factor needs to be considered while planning for new projects. Longer project would mean higher borrowing costs and developers would need to engage with lenders that provide better rates and terms.

3) Increasing Insurance costs

Insurance costs for multi-family properties are increasing due to high insurance losses absorbed by the national insurance companies.

Landlords would be affected by the higher insurance costs. The proformas would need to be adjusted to account for this increase while making projections.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Creating a culture of continuous improvement necessitates both involving people in the problem-solving process and supplying them with the necessary resources. Most conventional work culture struggle to empower people and produce innovative ideas.

Work hours need to be more flexible, encouraging employees to compress their work week to four days if they need to. Teams can create Slack channels to openly share their experiences working from home and are also reimbursing staff for any equipment or office furniture that can improve their comfort and productivity.

Communicating with others to provide them with a feeling of support and organizing social occasions such as conference calls or cocktail hours on Zoom can also help improve morale.

Teams benefit when they communicate extensively with all stakeholders. Since relationships are complex, all stakeholders will need ongoing updates to ensure that progress is aligned with desired future-state goals focused on the industry.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1)Try to find a mentor and collaborate on the first deal

Finding a nice foreclosed home to rehab with your spouse sounds like a lot of fun. But, in fact, it’s more of a recipe for financial ruin than anything else. You’ll need to find someone who knows what they’re doing in the field if you want to give yourself a decent shot at success (and profit!). Then collaborate with them.

2) Money is made on the buy

Don’t get too attached to the first property you come across. In fact, I believe you should see at least ten homes before making a purchasing decision. This may mean the difference between making a quick buck and losing your entire investment. Don’t overpay for the property.

3) Be organized and keep a record of everything

This is a difficult one for everyone, including myself. For tax purposes, you’ll need to keep meticulous records of everything you do during the rehab and selling process. If you hire a contractor to do the work, you’ll probably have a number of invoices to keep track of. It’s recommended to have a spreadsheet with all the dates and expenses.

4) Hold before flipping the property

Consider renting the property for a year before selling if you really want to increase your profit. Getting a tenant in the property will earn you some extra cash, but the real benefits will come from the taxes.

5) Flipping is an active job and not a passive investment

Flipping a house is not a passive endeavor. It’s a career, and it’s sometimes a demanding, stressful one. It’s a lot of work, and you should be aware of that before you begin. Long-term rentals are a good option if you’re looking for a more passive source of income.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Not knowing where and what to buy, not having sufficient capital and great financing, and not having the skills and time to run the project like a business are the common mistakes that people make when trying their own hand at house flipping.

Before I got started, I tested the waters for a few years by doing some side projects while I was still employed.

People understand all the benefits of flipping real estate like margins and value appreciation at the completion of the project.

However, there is this nagging fear and doubt about taking the plunge. There are many who are would like to get into the game but are unsure of how and where exactly to start.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

By far the most important factor to consider in a successful real estate project is its location. It all boils down to economics and consumer supply and demand, which affects the cost of housing. Ask yourself, if I arrived in the city for a new job, what areas would I want to live in and why? Is there a wide variety of housing choices, transportation, and services in the area now and in the future? These answers will help you scope out the ideal location.

Make sure you have enough down payment available. If you’re a first-time home buyer, having enough of a cushion is recommended. If you’re investing in a bigger project with several investors, make sure it’s well-funded.

The best advice I’ve ever received is to treat the real estate investment like a business. You have potential customers and suppliers (trades, service companies) to consider, as well as revenue, expenditures, and taxes to pay. Each property is a business in its own right. Do you have the expertise or know of a trustworthy tradesperson who can help you renovate? If so, did you factor this cost into your initial calculations? Who will be responsible for bookkeeping, ongoing project management, property inspections, and other responsibilities? From my experience, these are the things to consider in order to avoid errors.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early). There are several threads on this, however, there needs to be a solid intention behind this.

People are so focused on the end result that they don’t spend time thinking about why they want to achieve financial independence at the first place.

You’ve had some wins and defeats, peaks and valleys, sacrifices and compromises, and you’re at a crossroads in your life.

If you had made some other decisions, you would be in a different situation with challenges you may not want to deal with. You can’t look back and paint a picture of utopia with the best of all possible options.

Some of your mistakes and valleys led you to the precious possessions you are most proud of today.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be reached at the contact co-ordinates on SkilledHub. I write about home improvement on the blog. You can also connect with me on channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YoutTube.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.