Robin Liu: “Offer valuable products with guaranteed quality”

Robin joined MINISO in 2019 and is currently the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of E-Commerce Business at MINISO. He is responsible for the business of MINISO and its related brands, product marketing, public relations, user operations and global e-commerce. Before joining MINISO, Robin gained 14 years of rich marketing and communication experience on both the in-house and agency sides. Robin holds professional experience in Brand Management, Product Marketing & Operations; maintained solid media and partner relations, and also possesses extensive knowledge and a deep understanding of the TMT & FMCG industries.

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,587 stores in over 90 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

Before becoming the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of E-Commerce Business at MINISO, I had 14 years of marketing and communications experience on both the in-house and agency sides. Throughout my career, I’ve gained a lot of understanding about the different dynamics of global consumers and have been on the leading edge of China’s digital and e-commerce evolution. Previously, I was the marketing head of Kaola, a cross-border e-commerce website that brought international brands to Chinese consumers; and spent a number of years in marketing roles at the lifestyle e-commerce retailer, VIPShop; tech companies like app store 91 Wireless and gaming platform Net Dragon; and a variety of PR agency roles.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I remember when I first started working, I always went to my manager to report the ‘bad news’ or seek for help. I found that he wasn’t happy because I didn’t think thoroughly and come up with a solution before going to him. After few years of working, I became a manager, a more matured professional. That is when I realized how much I appreciate people who can come up with solutions. I think the quality of problem solving is what a professional should possess the most in the workplace, and it will bring you further.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think the line manager I had when I first graduated and worked at a PR agency made a profound impact on my career. He taught me to not only focus on the small, executional tasks, but also to see the bigger picture. He also encouraged me to gain business insight through daily, seemed-boring news monitoring and desk research. I believe the business acumen I acquired in subsequent years is really benefited from his mentoring.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Ride of a Lifetime (Robert A.Iger)” — The book doesn’t talk about management in the air, but tells the real story from the author’s own experience. It sincerely shared the opportunities and challenges Robert faced at that time, and how he thought and stood out. I think it’s an easy-to-read, educational and inspirational piece of work.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

MINISO has a saying that “a better life has nothing to do with the price,” which is the mission that drives our brand to deliver well-made and highly-designed goods for value-and quality-conscious consumers worldwide. We have over 200 experienced buyers to learn consumer trends, and I strongly believe their input into what MINISO has to offer fits today’s consumer demands and trends very well. It’s part of why we are one of the retailers who was able to expand during the pandemic.

The reason why MINISO can deliver those valuable yet stylish products is largely attributed to our supply chain management capability. MINISO has a wide range of 800 suppliers that can offer quality, affordable products with minimal lead time. This allows MINISO to execute our product strategy that we call the “three highs and three lows”. “Three highs” stand for high appeal, high quality, and high efficiency, while the “three lows” refer to low cost, low markup, and low price.

It also allows MINISO to update shelves very frequently. MINISO has a famous ‘7–11 strategy’, which means every 7 days, MINISO will launch approximately 100 new products carefully selected from a large library of 10,000 product ideas. Customers can always find something new and exciting down the aisle, so they will come back more often too.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I believe that curiosity, keeping up with new trends and upskilling are the key factors for success, or let’s say, making progress. As marketers, we are in an ever-changing world, so we constantly need to learn more about customers and their behaviors, as well as adapt to new technologies.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things much worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

I believe those retailers who survive and thrive under current circumstances can largely attribute their success to two factors:

1) Offer valuable products with guaranteed quality. Customers surely tightened their budgets, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will compromise quality. Costco is one of the great examples of making good balance between ‘being affordable’ and ‘being quality’. MINISO has applied this rule long before the pandemic hit, so we fit the economy downturn, too.

2) Adapt to the new normal, which means you offer more products that suit consumer needs, as well as more COVID-related consumer engagement and marketing initiatives. I noticed Kroger recently did a lot of COVID vaccine giveaway campaigns. It not only shows a responsible corporate citizen, but also encourages customers to come back to the physical store, and I think that’s brilliant. On the other hand, many traditional physical retailers are embracing e-commerce more than ever. MINISO is one of them, and we doubled sales digits in online channels during the pandemic.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

MINISO is one of these DTC brands, and as such, our strategy is to diversify sales channels, expand beyond our physical stores, but also not to rely too heavily on online channels.

I believe brand image building is very important for retailers. At the end of the day, you want your brand name to be top-of-mind for customers when they buy or search for a certain product, not the sales channel. Increasing your independence from a sales channel goes hand-in-hand with the hard task of brand image building, a project that collectively results from product quality, design, marketing activities, customer service and etc.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Understanding customer needs and offering them the right products are fundamental, as are marketing, sales channel, pricing strategies and customer services. If a CEO is unable to get these right — or bring in the right team members to drive these areas — a retail executive may indeed encounter challenges.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and for retail in particular?

At its core, great customer service builds consumers’ trust and fosters brand loyalty. Subsequently a great customer experience can create positive word of mouth bringing customers back for more, and all of those impacts can collectively lead to business growth.

What’s more, great customer service and a great customer experience also enhances brand image.

Customer experience is even more important for physical retailers as the on-site, inter-person experience is the key advantage compared to online stores. You can actually see and touch the product, interact with the in-store staff, and that’s irreplaceable. MINISO takes our in-store experience very seriously, which you can see since we frequently change the in-store layout and decoration to create an ever-fresh, immersive experience. We will also minimize interruptions to customers to give them more freedom and privacy while they are wandering around the store. We recently launched a sub-brand named ‘Top Toy, and we intentionally keep more than 50% of the store’s floor space for non-sales purposes such as interactive installations and Instagrammable decorations and setups so customers can have more fun in the store.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Sometimes it is related to the operations concept of the company. For example, some companies may only want to make quick money and do not have a long-term business plan. In this case, the consumer experience may be ignored.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

One of our Singaporean customers, Gnin, was about to propose to his beloved girlfriend, Rachel. However, even though he visited all of the MINISO stores in Singapore, he was unable to find one of the last stuffed animals from a MINISO rabbit doll series that Rachel had been collecting. Gnin tried to order the rabbit doll through MINISO’s merchandise department, but this series has already been discontinued for years.

When we learned about Gnin’s intentions, we immediately contacted the supplier who used to produce the rabbit doll series. After multiple rounds of coordination, MINISO specially reproduced the missing rabbit doll for Rachel, and Gnin proposed with the doll in one of our stores. It was such a lovely and satisfying moment to see how a seemingly simple customer service act of a “few extra phone calls” can create a lifetime memory for a customer.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

The couple in the proposal story shared above have undoubtedly become fans of MINISO, and customers who witnessed the proposal in the local stores also cheered for them and MINISO. MINISO gained positive word-of-mouth, and the story was even featured in one of the top wedding magazines — The Knot, which also further enhanced MINISO’s international reputation.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

Products — High quality, value-for-money, and a variety of well-designed products that will satisfy consumers.

Shopping experience — Relaxing, immersive shopping experience in the physical store, which is aligned to your mainstream customers’ preferences. For example, the style of all MINISO stores is simplistic and clean. Our on-site staff do not follow or interrupt customers’ immersive shopping experience — simply offer assistance when needed. Instead, we let our customers wander the aisles and do their shopping for themselves, so they can discover little things that delight them at their own pace without a watchful or prodding eye.

Omnichannel — Combination of online and offline gives people the option to get products in the most convenient way.

Engagement — The patient and responsible face-to-face service in offline stores makes customers feel the sincerity of the company. Communicating with consumers through internet communities, understanding their demands, sharing customized content with them — these touchpoints make customers feel that the company values them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

High-quality, value-for-money, well-designed and localized products that hit consumers’ different needs. More than 95% of MINISO’s products retail for under RMB50 (7.08 dollars) in China and under 10 USD in overseas markets, but the products are still high-quality and well-designed.

Bring new and trendy products to shelves frequently to let consumers keep “treasure-hunting”. This is MINISO’s 7–11 philosophy I was talking about earlier — Every 7 days, we carefully select from a large library of 10,000 product ideas to launch about 100 new SKUs, so that consumers have new products to shop for every time they visit the store.

Create a comfortable environment.

Relaxing and immersive shopping experience. Instore staff will not interrupt customers’ immersive shopping experience, letting them do the shopping for themselves, and offer help only when consumers need it.

CRM, and loyalty program. Launch promotions and membership campaigns from time to time to increase consumer repurchase rates.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t think I would start something that I call it ‘movement’, I am not that ambitious I guess (laugh). However, I would love to encourage the companies that I have influence on or connections with, to produce more environmentally friendly products and gradually reduce carbon emission.

