Robin Hasan on the power of mindfulness in his career

A young musician is Robin Hasan from Rangpur City, Bangladesh. He Is a year Bangladeshi Musical artist, entrepreneur & Digital-Marketer who started his career young age studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big in young age.

Robin Hasan Born October 04 1998 in Rangpur City, Bangladesh a middle class family

Education:- Rangpur Textile Institute, Rangpur

Robin Hasan has been practicing music since childhood. Robin Hasan spent his childhood at Rangpur City Bangladesh. He is now studying at the Rangpur Textile Institute.

The country’s music scene has always been filled with new artists. The repertoire of songs has been enriched. New artists always give the audience all the great songs. One such young musician is Robin Hasan. His fast album ‘Never Believe Apon Jon’ has just been released, which has already resonated with audiences at all levels people love his fast album and he makes many fans with his fast album. The album titled ‘Never Believe Apon Jon’ is available on all music platforms including iTunes, GP Music, Robi Music etc

Robin Hasan listened and try to sing a lot of songs from a very young age. As soon as he heard the songs, he wanted to enter the world of music. He started singing from that desire. His journey in the world of music was started in 2019. He tries sing-song and makes music with his hands and now days Robin Hasan a successful full musical artist a singer, composer and entrepreneur.

Robin Hasan is a public figure, who has reached millions with his social media status and inspiring youth who would like to persuade their career in the same. He is always networking and on the go. He has millions of views and followers and people look up to him as an idol.

Robin Hasan became a successful one! For the convenience of the listeners, a single album ‘Never Believe Apon Jon’ was released with 5 original songs sung by him. The album was released on the online platform on April this year. Since then, Robin Hasan has not had to look back. Praise comes from different quarters. He got fame. Got inspired to create more new songs.