Robin Gregg of RoadSync: “Think about how to prioritize your big expenses first”

Robin Gregg is the CEO of RoadSync, the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. With a background of more than 15 years of experience building and launching consumer and business financial services, Gregg marries her strong leadership skills with a keen understanding of scaling startups. Prior to this role, she served as SVP of Product and Growth Strategy at FLEETCOR.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

I’ve spent more than fifteen years in payments. After graduating with my MBA, I started my career at Capital One, where I had a great six-year career before leaving to pursue more entrepreneurial opportunities. In 2008, I joined a venture backed startup in the Tampa Bay area, RevolutionMoney. After selling to Amex in 2010, I joined FLEETCOR, a high growth commercial payments company. I spent nearly seven years there through its IPO process and managed a key segment of their North American business.

I’ve always been drawn to high-growth work environments with a variety of challenges to solve and was eager to led and grow a new venture. I joined RoadSync as the CEO in 2017, where I lead an innovative team working to modernize payments in the logistics and transportation industries. Working in the financial technology space, specifically for trucking and logistics industries, has challenges, but there’s so much opportunity to make a difference in a crucial way our supply chain operates.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

It’s hard to pick the most interesting, but here’s one I learned from. My first job after business school was at Capital One where I spent much of my early time there as Chief of Staff to the Chief Risk Officer. Risk and credit folks aren’t typically known for being dynamic and compelling public speakers, but my boss was a terrific storyteller for audiences of any size. But I have never seen someone practice more than he did. If he was working on new content, he’d practice — sometimes with me as his audience of one and encouraged me to give him feedback to help him improve. Even if it was “old” content, I’d still see him practicing and practicing prior to speaking to his audience.

He once told me he wasn’t naturally a gifted public speaker, but instead had decided he’d become great at it. And he did that through extensive practice and soliciting feedback. What I learned from this is that you can become great at many things through practice and commitment. Also, that the benefit of practice and learning never stops.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re always working on new ways to continue automating the financial systems that fuel the 800B dollars logistics industry. After closing a 30M dollars Series B funding round in June 2021, we’re eager to accelerate the development and expansion of our product suite, in addition to recruiting top talent in product, engineering, operations and sales.

The logistics industry historically has conducted business over the phone and email, using isolated platforms and lots of paperwork. Our mission is to streamline and consolidate the entire experience for the logistics industry, removing friction for carriers, brokers, drivers and vendors. As the pandemic starkly highlighted, truck drivers are truly vital. By helping them streamline their business operations and financial systems, we help create efficiencies in the supply chain that can be felt all the way down to the consumer level.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

RoadSync was created out of the need to modernize payments for the trucking and warehouse industries. In these historically technologically lagging industries, payment processes are manual, tedious and timely. Trucking businesses specifically have huge carrier and payment operations — people on the phone and people sorting through papers. There’s an amazing opportunity to not only strengthen the resources to support these logistics businesses, but also provide data. If you have your back-office digitized, you have better visibility and management of your cash flow and can pursue better lending options, better banking solutions and better payroll solutions. RoadSync makes all these things possible.

Looking ahead, we’re focused on serving a wider variety of businesses and segments in the industry. I see a world where RoadSync creates a financial home for customers, providing best-in-class solutions or integrating their existing solutions to have a single picture view of finances. What ultimately sets us apart is our ability to remain fully aligned with trucking industry leaders to ensure our offerings remain best-suited to address the industry’s specific pain points.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

While there has been some progress, I would argue that the finance industry hasn’t changed that drastically when it comes to diversity, both in gender and race. For the changes that have happened, I think broader awareness of the need to diversify, as well as accessibility to capital and financial services play a crucial role. If all businesses don’t have equal access to capital and best-in-class financial solutions, then you’re not going to see a diverse set of business owners or diverse workforce. I think those elements are necessary for the finance industry to continue growing and diversifying. In the investment space, I’ve noticed a shift in more people trying to address the need of capital access and diversity, specifically with more female and underrepresented founders. In fact, one of our investors, Base10 Partners, recently launched their own set of diversity initiatives.

Ultimately, I believe any change is good, but there’s still plenty of work to be done. I think the key driver in this change will be increasing access. When you do that, you drive greater diversification in the business community, which will yield results for all businesses in the future, not just those in finance or fintech businesses.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

On a societal level, I think we need to normalize women in leadership who are also balancing motherhood. One challenge in my career personally was navigating raising small children and being pregnant. The options that I had at the time to take maternity leave, while being supported through leave were limited. Your early to mid 20’s and 30’s are all formative career years, and I think for women who decide to have children, it’s often difficult to continue that career progression while navigating your schedule and your children’s schedules while climbing the career ladder. As a society, there should be more options and more standardization for what support looks like.

From a business and company perspective, organizations that offer support and make maternity leave seamless are doing one of the most important things for supporting women in higher positions. Having solid management is another key. When my children were young, I had a phenomenally understanding boss who was willing to let me manage my schedule and workload in whatever way worked for me. He offered flexibility and support and helped normalize the things I had to do.

Lastly, on an individual level, women need to be honest with themselves with how they want to manage their career. Seek out companies, mentors and bosses that are going to support your goals. Early on in my career, I knew I wanted to be in high-growth, high-performing work environments. For me, my professional development and success in roles was always more driven by who I worked for directly than the company itself. Surround yourself with people who will support your goals.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

I think a major cause of financial illiteracy in the U.S. is we don’t teach our children either as a society or in formal education about financial literacy — it just isn’t a priority. As a society, it’s also taboo to talk about money, how much you make, how to get raises, or how to manage your wealth. That makes it very difficult to engage in practical discussions about how to budget, manage finances, and how to advocate for yourself financially. Those just aren’t conversations people are having.

If I could make three changes, they would be: have open conversations, start those conversations with children at an early age, and formalize education around finances. I also think there’s value in technology when it comes to furthering financial literacy. It’s increasingly simple to use a banking app and consumers are comfortable using platforms like Square, Venmo and PayPal. While they don’t necessarily teach you more about finance in the traditional sense, exposure to fintech gives consumers more autonomy over their finances and visualizes their financial standing in a simple, clear way. At RoadSync, we’re aiming to create those same efficiencies in the logistics industry.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

There are five key lessons I try to instill in my children when it comes to financial literacy.

Think about how to prioritize your big expenses first: I’ve encouraged my children — and myself — to think about the big expenses first. Otherwise, you leak money, and you remove your ability to save for bigger, more meaningful, purchases. Determine your personal “hourly wage”: Everyone has an hourly wage. You must determine if it’s worth your time to spend 30 minutes on the phone fighting over a 5 dollars charge vs. spending your time doing something that matters more to you and would bring you more fulfillment. It’s a bit of a balancing act, but money can provide you with more free time if that’s what’s most important to you. Decide what “money well spent” looks like for you: Money well spent for me has sometimes meant paying people to do things to give me free time. Especially when my children were small, having people to help me in the day-to-day was invaluable. I would encourage everyone to think about spending money in ways that helps you maximize your time and do what you really want to be doing. Plan ahead to make your biggest goals more attainable: Think about where you’d love to spend your money, and then make that accessible to yourself. It may be more accessible than you think if you are thoughtful about how you budget and where you spend money. If your dream is to go to Paris, for example, figure out the realistic steps to get there and what it would look like to make that goal attainable. There’s power in having big personal and financial goals, it just requires a bit of planning. Familiarize yourself with both traditional and digital means of payments: I would argue that an important piece of financial literacy is understanding all the means by which transactions can occur. From paper checks and cash to digital apps and touchless payments, there’s freedom in having options. Harnessing technology can be an efficient and seamless way to take control over your finances and visualize exactly where you’re spending.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person I’m grateful towards is a professor I had during my undergraduate college experience at Washington and Lee University. Up until 1986, Washington Lee was a male-only school. By the time I arrived, it was only 35% female, so it was very rare to have female professors. I happened to have one, my economics professor Linda Hooks.

I grew up in West Virginia and was the first person in my family to receive a bachelor’s degree. I didn’t grow up in a family where people had careers in business, so I was out of my comfort zone when it came to preparing for interviews and even what to wear to interviews. Well, I had my first interview coming up and went to Professor Hooks for guidance. She helped me decide what to wear, where to buy it, and some potential interview questions to ask. That was how I got my first suit and my first job. However, it’s even more meaningful because that experience gave me a professional woman to admire.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Money can’t buy happiness” is a quote that’s relevant to me both personally and in working in the fintech space. Money alone can’t make you happy, but you can use it as a vehicle to help maximize your personal happiness by ensuring it’s spent on things that are meaningful and provides you the time to do the things you want to do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be around accessibility. I mean this in two different ways.

Accessibility to women mentors in the fintech and business space. It’s hard to become something you’ve never seen. Because I had a female professor to look up to, I was able to make strides in my career while having her wisdom and guidance at my disposal. That access to a female leader was crucial for me in my professional development, so I would start a movement encouraging women established in their careers to give back to those just starting out. Accessibility to best-in-class financial products. The transportation industry is a very large industry comprised heavily of different small businesses. At RoadSync, we believe one of the things we can do to positively impact the most people is providing best-in-class financial solutions and products that are specifically made for these supply chain customers. This means making accessible better solutions to help them run their businesses. I would start a movement encouraging accessibility to tailor-made financial solutions, because a one-size-fits all doesn’t work when it comes to finances and business operations, especially for an industry as diverse as the supply chain.

