Robin Foraboschi, Youngest Actor Making An Impact With His Skills

Meet Robin Foraboschi, from France who’s been successfuly entertaining people for a long time now. Robin will turn 20 this year on 9th of December and was born to parents- Loris Foraboschi and Kathy Foraboschi. Mr. Loris was a lorry driver and unfortunately died in June 2019. Kathy, on the other hand, is a seller advisor. Robin who was still a teenager back then not only came out of those difficult times but gathered himself and emerged victorious and successful in life and livelihood terms.

Various forms of performing arts such as Theatre, Cinema, and Radio had always fascinated Robin, right from his childhood. He started at a very young age to make benevolent activities. When younger, he was cooking for the radio every Wednesday as a volunteer. He’s appeared in different plays, theatre, and dramas since then, like in 2018 he was in “Évita”, which was played in Luxembourg, in “Oneguine” in 2019, and during 2020 in “Tosca”. His latest gig is going to be him playing “Hubert” in the Franco-Spanish movie “Madre” directed by Rodrigo sorogoyen. His first representation was in the play “Mme Doubfiere” in his native town.

Setbacks and failures are a part of life, but how you choose to deal with those roadblocks is what is critical to your success. Resilience is the ability to bounce back in the face of obstacles and failures. When you are resilient, you don’t focus on the ups and downs. Instead, you stay focused on your long-term goals, and you never lose confidence in your ability to prevail. By helping you face challenges and difficulties, resilience also enables you to handle stress more positively says Robin.

Learning keeps your mind engaged and body active. It helps you get new and knowledge-based perspectives on the world around you. It helps you gain new experiences, trains your brain to handle a wide range of challenges, and keeps your neural pathways active. All these factors combine to keep you healthy.

At a young age of 19, he already has a fan following of over a million. When asked, “What makes you stand out within your industry?”, he replies; “I’m distinguished by mental strength and fortitude. I believe in something. I believe I could probably work in the international area. I believe everything is possible if you trust yourself.” To have this power of influencing over a million people can induce pride and attitude but in reality, this young influencer is very humble and calm. In the future we might even say with his reference- A French Star is Born. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavors and may he keep inspiring millions.