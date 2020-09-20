Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Roberto Jesus Mulero Galarza: “I can now look in the mirror and know I have strong financial well-being.”

My co-worker, who was a previous winner, talked to me about the Thrive ZP Challenge. Once I realized I could focus on several aspects of my well being at once, I decided to give it a try. I focused on bringing my lunch to work everyday and cutting back on dining out. As I began to save money, I focused on lowering my credit card debt and raising my credit score. Through my Challenge I have raised my credit score over 150 points, lowered my student loan debt, and no longer need to borrow money from my parents. 

  • I saved $20 a day on not dining out.
  • I raised my credit score 150 points.
  • I paid off $5,000 worth of debt.

To me, my financial freedom and health is what I am most proud of. I no longer need to have my car registered under my parents — it’s in my name. My newfound financial stability is opening doors to my future and my mind. Now, I’m thinking about all the other aspects of my health that I can improve. I tell everyone in my store to download the Thrive ZP App. I tell them that the Thrive ZP Challenge was the push I needed to make me a better me. 

Roberto Jesus Mulero Galarza, Supercenter #2501; Toa Baja, P.R.; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner


Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Michelle Moore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Karilynn Olson, Social Media Growth Editor at Thrive Global

