My co-worker, who was a previous winner, talked to me about the Thrive ZP Challenge. Once I realized I could focus on several aspects of my well being at once, I decided to give it a try. I focused on bringing my lunch to work everyday and cutting back on dining out. As I began to save money, I focused on lowering my credit card debt and raising my credit score. Through my Challenge I have raised my credit score over 150 points, lowered my student loan debt, and no longer need to borrow money from my parents.

I saved $20 a day on not dining out.

I raised my credit score 150 points.

I paid off $5,000 worth of debt.

To me, my financial freedom and health is what I am most proud of. I no longer need to have my car registered under my parents — it’s in my name. My newfound financial stability is opening doors to my future and my mind. Now, I’m thinking about all the other aspects of my health that I can improve. I tell everyone in my store to download the Thrive ZP App. I tell them that the Thrive ZP Challenge was the push I needed to make me a better me.

– Roberto Jesus Mulero Galarza, Supercenter #2501; Toa Baja, P.R.; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner



Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

