Roberta Perry of ScrubzBody Skin Care Products: “Smile ”

Roberta was suffering from skin that was dry, and irritated, but couldn’t find products that she loved, so she made it herself. Her late sister, Michelle helped start ScrubzBody in 2006. Roberta offers her customers permission to pamper in jars, and bottles. ScrubzBody was the Season One finale business on Sell it Like Serhant on Bravo TV.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My skin was so irritated and dry that one day when I was in a meeting, I scratched my elbow and made it bleed. I left the meeting and headed to the well-known skincare store in my town. I asked for a lotion but was also given a scrub to try. It was a salt scrub. While it had potential on the rest of my skin, when it hit my elbow, I started to tear from the salt in the cut. After this experience I was on a quest for the best scrub on the market without breaking the bank. I had about 15 different versions and realized that I liked a few things from one and a few from the other. I combined all the goodness and left the other stuff out and ScrubzBody Sugar Scrub was born. My late sister was not working at the time so she came on board to help me start selling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I was doing a demo at one of the Whole Foods that our product was featured in years ago. I was talking to a few customers about how wonderful their skin would feel if they let me wash their hands. And instead of saying hand wash, I said hand job. They both laughed so hard and I turned 5 shades of red, especially when I saw the guy unpacking boxes near us laughing too. My take-away was and is to 1) be careful what you say and 2) if you mess up, fess up and move on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My late sister, Michelle helped me start the business and shared all her retail experience. She began our party business and helped create fun items for the holidays which are always big hits. I could not have started without her. My CPA husband has done my books since the beginning and never charges my business for all the accounting. It has saved me thousands, let alone knowing it’s always done right. But Wendy, my dear friend since 1977, has been there from the beginning. She would fill in if Michelle and I needed to be away from the store together. She would help out if one of us was sick. But when Michelle passed, Wendy worked all her days off from her other job to help me get back on my feet. Then she quit that other job to work full time here. I can’t imagine what my business would be like without her.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

I believe customer service is the difference between wowing a customer and having them share that joy with others, or just giving the basics and assuming it is enough. They may tell people about you, but it is not a guarantee. It is easy to sink to the bottom fighting everyone on pricing, but rising to the top in customer experience is the greatest gift you can give your customers and your business itself.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I honestly don’t know. Bottom line dollars? Greed? Not caring enough to make the 2nd, 3rd and 4th sale and only concentrating on the first? It’s so easy to let things go and takes work to make your service shine so some just slack off. But I think it will make the ones that shine stand out even more.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Yes to both answers. If companies know that their competition is stepping up their game, it only behooves them to do the same. Win/win for both companies and the customers. Social comments and reviews are a way that companies learn what they are doing right and wrong. If they are smart, they follow the lead from their customers and make each experience better and better.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I am proud to have many but one in particular stands out. Our customer Maryann was older and not driving much. She needed holiday gifts for her office mates and was not going to make it to the store in time…or so she thought. When she asked what time we closed, I asked her what time do you need me to close. It was a full hour later than normal. I not only stayed later, but took her order over the phone, wrapped all the gifts, made cards for all and had the entire package waiting for her when she arrived. She was thrilled and happily shared our Scrubz love with all her co-workers.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It did. Not only did Maryann gift 5 people of our products, but 3 of those people came in a few weeks later to buy gifts of their own. They mentioned to us how Maryann raved about my taking such good care of her. I was, needless to say, thrilled.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Listen- I ask customers what brought them here in the first place. I consider items they use already and what they want to change. I make it about what they need vs what I want to sell them. Smile — It sounds so simple but it is the key to making someone feel comfortable and relaxed. My customers have choices in many other skin care companies, so I have to give them a reason to come back and spend their hard-earned money. That starts with a smile. Honest compliments go a really long way, as well. Get to Know them — I ask questions about my customer’s family, etc., so that when they come back to the store, I can ask about them or interact. It gives my customers the knowledge that they are people and friends to me and my staff and not just a sale. Take time and don’t rush the sale — Even if I am in the middle of a major project on the computer or something like that, I will stop it all to care for my customers who walk in or call. I will give them the “ahhhh… I just stepped into the relaxation zone” treatment and let them have all my attention. Go the extra mile — See the Maryann story above. Staying one extra hour and having her gifts all ready for her was the bonus that had her singing my praises and getting me extra customers at the same time. I got free publicity on top of her paying for those gifts. Talk about win/win.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

I don’t always ask customers for reviews, but when they gush about something, I do. I say something about how their compliment made my day and that others would be so excited to hear it directly from a customer and not the company. They usually say yes. When they bring friends or family in, I give them a gift as a thank you for sharing the love.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Offer more. More in the way of experience and more in the way of making your customer feel like they are the only one in the world. Make it less a race to the bottom of the price scale. I believe people also feel good about supporting a local or small business so if you do the things that bring them in in the first place, keeping them in is about top-notch customer service.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would chase greed away. The concept of more love, more experience, more service is great. The concept of more things or more power just for the sake of having more and not for the greater good, makes me cringe.

I am @scrubzbody on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us! Thanks for the opportunity.