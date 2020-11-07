Robert Trosten highlights tips to take care of your wellness in the times of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major backbreaker as far as the economies of the nations were concerned. But more than that, there was a marked effect on the overall health of humankind. It is not just the effect of the disease itself, but the associated fear and anxiety of contracting the disease itself. On the personal front, we have all had to self-isolate and work from home. All of the factors together have compounded the problem.

Robert Trosten on stress being the number one killer

According to expert entrepreneur Robert Trosten, we will fight and recover from the economic failings only if we are careful about personal health. Stress issues are among the significant problems that plague urban society – there are issues related to obesity, hair loss, high blood pressure, fatigue, and general weakness. And, all of that have the same root cause – stress.

So, in such times it is essential to maintain your physical and emotional wellbeing. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of tips for you to steer clear of those anxious thoughts and to stay cheerful.

Gratitude for “feel-good” factor

It might prove to be challenging to maintain gratitude in these times of trouble. But, it is all the more essential right now. With gratitude, you can brighten up someone’s day and carry that positive attitude all through your day as well. Yes, we understand that self-isolation and protective procedures mean you can feel left out, but these are just the effects of the time we live in, and it will get better soon. This ongoing crisis teaches us patience and learning to express gratitude for what you have it crucial.

Turn the focus away from your job

Yes, the job is the saving grace in these pandemic times. For many individuals, it is the only thing that maintains the semblance of order and schedule for the entirety of the day. But it is crucial to focus on the other aspects of your life. You are saving a lot of time due to the absence of commuting, so why not spend some quality time with your family? You can cultivate a hobby or grow plants. When you learn to focus away from your work, you can reduce stress and anxiety.

Negate all stress and anxiety

As we have made abundantly clear that anxiety is something to be avoided at all costs, we would also like to help you manage stress better. One of the best ways to deal with stress is to talk with experts viz. therapists. Therapy regulars often describe the experience as standing in front of a mirror. In case you do not want to visit a counselor, you can opt for an online session or talk with your family members.

Exercise regular to get rid of stress

Do you know that exercise is one of the prominent stress relievers out there? Any form of physical activity can substitute for exercises. So, join online programs or leverage the mobile apps to get fitter through yoga or a regular exercise regimen. These simple tips will help you to deal with stress and anxiety issues in times of COVID-19.