Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Robert Trosten highlights the ways to create your wellness routine during Covid19

Robert Trosten

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Robert Trosten
Robert Trosten

What happens when we suddenly discover that the routine of life that we have followed for years vanished and instead there is a big empty space like a blank screen staring at us? It is a shocking experience as we feel confused and helpless and unable to understand how to deal with the new reality thrown upon us while complying with the various restrictive measures to combat Covid19. The disappearance of the structured life that gave us confidence, comfort, and enjoyment has been a rude shock for almost everyone who is now under tremendous mental stress that affects our overall health and wellbeing.

According to Robert Trosten, the sooner we can create a new routine, the better our wellness and wellbeing. First, we must accept the change with a positive frame of mind and, secondly, adapt to the new lifestyle by creating a new routine that keeps us engaged throughout the day, although in some different way. Now that we have been living with the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, we have learned a lot about survival techniques to create a new routine. It will help to focus at the right places to have a wellness routine that keeps you healthy and provides the strength to combat the pandemic more effectively.

Robert Trosten advises focusing on your food

Only when your body has enough immunity can it prevent infections, and now is the time to plan your diet with nutrients so that it supports the body in the best way to fight the coronavirus.  Plan for wholesome meals with plenty of fruits and vegetables and use the time at home to cook your food. Homemade food is the best source of nutrition, provided you put a check on consuming free sugar and salt. Drink plenty of water and other fluids to keep the body hydrated. But be careful with caffeine, alcohol, and tobacco as these develop stress and disturb sleep.

De-stress by embracing Nature

To reduce mental stress, turn to Nature and spend some time outside your home among the trees and plants or walk on the lawn grass. However, maintain social distancing norms if you are venturing outside your premises and keep the hygiene and safety guidelines. Sitting on your balcony or patio, or deck allows the stress to vent out as you lazily gaze at the outside world and engage with so many interesting things around you for which you did not have time earlier. Doing some gardening is highly rewarding as it soothes the mind.

Tap into your creativity

Diverting your attention from the daily chores provides considerable stress relief. The best way to stay engaged is to cultivate your creative side, which refreshes your mind and allows you to turn to the present, which would seem easier to deal with.  Play some musical instrument or do some painting to express your feelings creatively.

 The longer you stay with yourself, the more comfortable you will feel in dealing with the new lifestyle rigors that the pandemic has thrown upon us. 

    Robert Trosten

    Robert Trosten, chief financial officer of Refco

    Robert Trosten is extremely aware of the fact that advanced education in the US is quite expensive in comparison to the other countries in the world. When it comes to the college or university fee, it is exorbitant and beyond the rich of middle-class students in America, who chase the dream of higher education or advanced degree for a lucrative career in the days to come. Simultaneously, Robert Trosten knows that higher education in the United States is at the core of building and developing a successful career in the days to come, for these students. You can read more at his Grant, Blog 1 and Blog 2 sites.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Robert Trosten
    Community//

    Robert Trosten explains why you should not compromise on fitness during Covid19

    by Robert Trosten
    Robert Trosten
    Community//

    The Best Lifestyle and Wellness Tips amid COVID-19 Crisis by Robert Trosten

    by Robert Trosten
    Community//

    Emotional wellness during COVID-19 – Robert Trosten shares essential guidelines

    by Robert Trosten

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.