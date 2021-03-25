Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Robert Trosten explains why you should not compromise on fitness during Covid19

Depression and anxiety affect people who are struggling to deal in the best possible manner with various adverse situations faced during the Covid19 pandemic. While combating the pandemic and staying protected from the coronavirus is the top agenda, the other big challenge is to stay healthy to prevent the virus attack. Staying confined at home for extended time does help prevent infections, but it puts enormous mental stress that affects our wellness and wellbeing, confirms Robert Trosten.  When people are unsure about what lies ahead and face an uncertain future, it is natural that they are apprehensive and depressed.

People are now facing the threat of the pandemic and the stress induced by the new lifestyle filled with disruptions. One health crisis has triggered another crisis, which needs correct handling to ensure that we stay physically and mentally fit to give our best in the fight against the pandemic. Exercising is the only way to take proper care of our overall health because it keeps us fit and refreshes the mind, which allows us to enjoy life once again.

Maintain physical fitness with exercises, confirms Robert Trosten

The sudden stoppage of normal life has forced people to abandon their daily routine of exercises due to gyms and fitness centers’ closure. The sharp decline in physical activities coupled with excess free time while staying confined at home has increased the health risks many more times. There are high chances of people embracing a sedentary lifestyle. However, it is imperative to maintain a certain level of physical activity despite all odds, which, according to the World Health Organization recommendation, should be at least 120-150 minutes per week. It includes all forms of brisk physical activities like walking and not exercise alone. Those with some existing diseases or co-morbidity must be incredibly active to minimize the health threat.

Exercise is good for mental health

The focus is on the physical consequences of the Covid19 pandemic, a crisis about mental health that has been brewing for months is posing a new danger. People are more worried and afraid not only about the disease but about their livelihoods too. It builds immense psychological stress, which is manifesting in the form of depression, anxiety, insomnia, difficulty in concentrating, anger and irritability, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Engaging in regular exercise helps in better balancing hormones released by the brain that helps to overcome stress.

Social and emotional wellbeing gets a boost

The feeling of loneliness and boredom when staying at home for a long time increase mental stress. The emotional stress resulting from the inability to socialize is taking a heavy toll on our mental health. The measures in physical distancing are great barriers to free mixing, which leads to mental agony. When you exercise, your focus shifts from the surrounding to your self and the distraction is a stress-reliever as you feel confident about staying fir.

You can share your experience online with many others, which provides the much-needed socializing opportunity that seems quite satisfying.

