Robert S. Brams: “Don’t judge a book by its cover”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robert S. Brams.

Robert S. Brams practiced law for over thirty years, including as a partner in the Washington, DC offices of Patton Boggs and Greenberg Traurig. In both firms, he served as either a practice group chair or co-chair of the Real Estate, Government Contracts, and Construction Projects groups. He handled development matters, as well as claims and disputes around the world on major infrastructure projects, frequently in the Middle East. He served as lead counsel on the Hurricane Katrina and the Super Storm Sandy cleanup projects. He has handled matters involving dams, tunnels, airports, bridges, railways, corporate headquarters, and data centers, as well as disputes arising on the Big Dig project in Boston. He was a frequent author and lecturer on a variety of infrastructure development issues. He has been recognized as a “Best Lawyer” by various organizations and publications, and identified as an “Eminent Practitioner” by Chambers, the leading publication ranking top lawyers in the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a warm and loving household, first in Wilmington, Delaware, and then in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. I had wonderful, caring parents and a great older brother. I had none of the typical complaints you’ve heard about a troubled childhood.

Growing up, I was fortunate to have a number of good friends and stayed busy doing a variety of activities. But I was not as focused as I should’ve been on the academic front.

I had average grades throughout middle school and pulled off a “B” or so average by the end of high school. Sports just seemed more important to me than academics.

I started out slowly on the academic front in college, but I ended college with a “B” average. While I did not make Law Review (or the top of the class), I still did reasonably well in law school and again ended up with a final average in the “B” range. While I had never hit the cover off the ball academically, fortunately I did do well enough to get by and graduate.

I graduated from the University of Bridgeport law School (a middle-ranked school), but I also went to Georgetown University Law School as a visiting student. I had to get a “B” or above for my grades to transfer to Bridgeport and go on my transcript. I was pleased that my grades at Georgetown were in the “A/B+” range. This was further validation that I could hang academically with most everyone in law, including those from a top law school.

While I was in law school in DC, I also enjoyed the “real world” component of law practice as a law clerk. Preparing motions, filing briefs and figuring out my best arguments in a case gave me a feeling of satisfaction.

One evening at Georgetown Law School, I noticed an advertisement for an internship with a federal judge. I applied for and landed the internship. I really enjoyed discussing cases with the judge and coming up with the right result for the case. That I could successfully discuss matters with the judge gave me greater confidence in my legal skills. Ultimately the judge determined that I had proven my legal ability as an intern and so had therefore earned a clerkship with the Judge after law school.

Following law school, I took the bar exam and passed it on my first try. Passing the bar gave me further confidence in my legal skills. After a great year as a federal clerk where the judge presided over a number of construction law disputes, I moved onto the private practice of law.

I ended up becoming a partner in three top international law firms. In all three of these firms, I served in a leadership role or as a practice group chair or co-chair.

For over 30 years I served as a lawyer and as lead counsel on a number of “bet the company” cases involving some of the largest high-profile projects around the world.

Well into my 30-year practice, I confronted the toughest of my battles — a diagnosis of brain cancer in late December 2015.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not where you start, but rather where you finish.”

Lots of us start out slowly in life and do poorly or fail. In little league baseball, I recall striking out almost every time I came to the plate. In my freshman year of high school, I lost almost every one of my wrestling matches. However, by my senior year of high school, in baseball, I was ranked as one of the best hitters in the conference. And in wrestling, I was team captain, awarded the outstanding wrestler award for being the best wrestler on the team and named one of the top wrestlers in the state for my weight class. Academically, I was not exactly hitting the cover off the ball either. Despite a slow start, I graduated from college, and then I went on to law school. Following law school, I became a clerk for a federal court judge. I went on to serve in a leadership role or as a practice group chair at three top International law firms, serving as lead counsel on high-stakes legal matters around the world. I was even recognized by many publications and organizations as a “Best Lawyer.” While I had a rough start in my life on many things, fortunately I ended up achieving success in my career!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Hard Work, diligence, thoroughly understanding a problem, and looking objectively at a situation to see both sides of a story.

Find your Passion in life. Figure out what you really want to do. I was competitive in sports, and I began to appreciate that there are competitive aspects to the practice of law. Competing against your adversary to prevail in a case. Competing with other lawyers to secure business. These competitive issues all seemed to motivate me in my law work. In terms of school and your career, what is it that you really enjoy? Maybe career placement support and testing is the best direction for you. Rethinking it, I probably should have done some career counseling. Ultimately, you’ll find your passion. But again, for career purposes, it’s key to find a passion that pays the bills.

Common sense. One needs to understand what result the client really wants to achieve. It may be that a practical result is best and where the black letter law becomes a little less important. Making sure I thoroughly understood all the facts and the law of my cases so I was never caught off guard and I could always be an effective advocate on behalf of my clients.

A pleasant personality. A good sense of humor and optimism. In all contexts, everyone is attracted to these traits.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

At age fifty-five, I was in perfect health. I was blessed with a beautiful family, including my wife and two children. I had a circle of close friends and a hard-driving international law practice as partner at one of the most prestigious firms in Washington, DC. But after a fateful car accident, an MRI scan revealed a shadow on my brain that suddenly shattered my so-called carefully constructed life. I was diagnosed with brain cancer — one of the most overwhelming challenges a person can face. What would the future hold for me and my family?

I have been through six extraordinary years — four hospitals, two brain surgeries, a seizure, a stroke, a coma, life support, ICUs, radiation, chemotherapy, various rehab regimens, a hemophilia diagnosis, and countless MRIs. With all this, my insurers categorized me as a “Catastrophic Loss.” Despite all that’s happened, I am still in the fight, and I am determined to achieve an important purpose — to help beat brain cancer. While my legal career has ended, my continuing struggles have caused me to reprioritize my values and change my perspective on what really matters in life.

Having stood at death’s door and now confronted with an uncertain prognosis, my insights on life, love, family, education, business, and finding your passion take on a distinctive power and clarity. Struggles, setbacks, and failures in my youth were “no fun,” but with optimism and determination, I found my best path and ultimately succeeded. Again, “It’s not where you start, but rather where you finish”.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Frankly, nothing struck me as scary as I was either in a coma or effectively off the planet and not functioning throughout most of my tragic medical experience. I didn’t have any idea what happened to me for a couple months until I learned of all the horrendous medical complications that I suffered. A brain bleed/stroke, coma, life support and a seizure combined to put me right at the edge of death. Apparently, I was a black and blue mess filled with tubes and drains with a likelihood of surviving at just 1%. I’ve been through four hospitals, a coma, a stroke, life support, a finding of hemophilia and endless rehabilitation to address the fact that I had lost the ability walk, think and speak. Since my first brain surgery of January 2015, I go through regular MRIs of my brain. My MRIs are somewhat perplexing and are examined by many of the top doctors in the world. But I’m still in the fight! The scariest part for me was probably learning months after my first surgery just what I had been through and thinking through how I would make it through my rehabilitation!

How did you react in the short term?

Two months after my first surgery, I was far from myself. For months, I was having trouble thinking clearly and my mind seemed to be evolving as my brain was recuperating. Of course, recuperation after brain surgery and near fatal complications was brand new for me. Indeed I was labeled a “catastrophic loss” and the sickest person on the ICU. After three and a half weeks of physical, occupational, speech and other therapies at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Washington, DC, including 24/7 care, I returned home after two months. As it turned out, my wife, Kim, had hired support to stay with me at home after my stay at NRH. I’ll give you an idea how far off I still was mentally even after heavy rehabilitation, when I arrived home after my 3 ½ week stay at NRH. That is, I still have no recollection of receiving full time help at home. Despite my return home, I had to continue receiving rehab on a daily basis for quite a long time.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I’m really working on the basis of a “new normal.” While you would never know what happened to me if you saw me walking down the street, the fact of the matter is that so much has happened to me which affects what I’m able to do. I can still do many things, but I simply run out of gas quite quickly. Due to the damage to my cerebellum from the brain bleed, speech and voice projection are incredibly tiring. I’m like that bad cell phone you had which needed frequent recharges. In short, I find myself napping frequently. At restaurants, I need to eat at quieter locations; a small table for four is optimal for my speech. When I’m at a larger table with many people, I tend to speak less. When there is too much conversation around the table, I find that I need to step away from the table to a much quieter location. Focus and concentration are very difficult for me. Due to the radiation damage to my optic nerve, I need to avoid situations where the light is particularly bright. I have other new sensitivities, but it’s not my nature to complain.

I authored a book entitled “Forever Optimistic” and that’s the way I choose to look at all things in life. I’m alive, functioning and I communicating. And that’s what counts. Nothing is perfect for anyone. We all do our best to achieve given our positive attributes and we must work around our limitations.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I was just so glad to be alive that I think I “let go,” in my own way, quite quickly. But at the point where I realized I was on the recovery trail which took quite a while, I began to better realize the infirmities from which I was suffering and I had to learn how to adapt to them. It’s an evolving process over years. In fact, while it’s been six years since my first surgery, I’m still figuring out the accommodations I need to make. As I generally look no different, one of the tougher things I deal with is explaining to people that I can’t do all the same things I used to. One key lesson is to never judge a book by its cover. Don’t try to judge a person by his or her appearance. You never know what they may have been through.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Getting better control of all the things in my life, minimizing potential problems, getting patterns down from everything from getting my coffee to taking a shower, to exercise, to walking, to meals, to going to dinner. The more control and organization I had, the less stress I felt in my life. Understandably, I just felt more relaxed once I had my affairs in order. I mean affairs in the larger sense. That is, it became more important to me to see that my children were on the right academic and career tracks and that I had passed onto my children some of the more important things I learned in life, in business and interacting with others. It’s amazing how thoughtful you tend to become about important things in life when your prognosis is uncertain. At least, that’s how it has worked for me. I feel blessed that I have been given the time to really think about the future of my family.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

About five hours after my first brain surgery at around 10pm the complications seemed to be affecting me. I was lying in my ICU hospital bed and began to appear as if I were in a great deal of pain. I was reaching for the back of my head. My wife Kim was my key advocate. While Kim was being told that my behavior was quite a common neurological response, she saw it quite differently and wanted me to get scanned immediately. Kim challenged those helping me at the hospital. So, it was off to the cat scan which indeed revealed that I had a brain bleed. Thank God for Kim’s strong push. My family prayed throughout the night that the bleed would stop. Fortunately by the next morning it looked like the bleed had stopped. Surgery for the bleed was not an option and would have killed me given that I had just undergone such extensive brain surgery.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes. I’ve redirected my passion for law into a totally different direction. My energy (albeit limited) and relationships moved into a new and different direction. My medical disaster has led me in a new direction to address a problem that affects everyone in the world either directly or indirectly. That’s helping in the fight to beat brain and other cancers. It wasn’t just about my clients anymore, it was about helping to address cancer — an incredibly serious problem throughout the world.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

That I have the strength and resilience to address even the most difficult problem in life. I truly believe we all have the strength to overcome even the most serious of problem. We have a desire to survive and we do what we need to do to survive and achieve.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

I’ll answer from the perspective of someone who has been stricken with a brain tumor and serious complications and the slow path back to a new normal where there is uncertainty to my prognosis.

And the new normal evolves as time goes on. I speak in my book as to how I feel. It’s like you’re putting a puzzle together and the puzzle pieces keep changing shape as your assembling the puzzle. Sometimes the puzzle pieces fit together easily and sometimes they really don’t fit together at all.

With the cerebellum bleed after my surgery, I experienced damage to an area of my brain which affects coordination. This includes coordination of the movement of your tongue for speech. I need a headset for phone calls to help speech projection. I really never saw speech as requiring any physical effort. However, now it’s become quite an effort and it’s very tiring and it’s affecting my behavior in terms of something as simple as going out for a meal and picking the location, the size of the table etc, where I can speak most effectively. I’ve worked with four speech therapists and I can force myself to sound pretty good. But doing so in the wrong environment is extremely tiring and I can’t keep it up for long. I don’t discuss things at my house from one room to another. Only in the same room. By the evening, I let my guard down and I know my voice is not clear. Simple and typical chit chatty/humorous conversations are a real challenge for me. Imagine effectively losing one of the most important tools of a lawyer and a lot of professions — the ability to speak effectively.

I’ll go back to a point I make in my book. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge anyone by their appearance. You never know what they’ve been through. Lawyering is not going to work for me anymore. Apart from my speech challenge, the focus and concentration required for law is a serious problem. I need to step away from conversations among multiple people and involving too much detail and give my brain a rest. I can’t always say, “just summarize you’re burning up my brain power.” But you know what, I refuse to give up. I want to motivate people to do all they’re capable of doing in life.

One of my goals is to force myself to speak clearly when I need to. If I speak before a crowd, I’ll use a microphone. It definitely could be far worse and so let’s all Just keep fighting! And stay — #ForeverOptimistic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Effectively helping in the fight to beat brain and other cancers!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Not because of their incredible wealth, but more so to better understand their mindset. Both men believe that one should never confuse being busy with being successful. We all need to recognize that being too busy just may be the sign of failure. Buffett strikes me as person who likes to study business as means of determining what elements would make a given business more successful. In short, success in business was like a game for Buffett. Interestingly enough, one element of the bond between Buffett and Gates is their mutual enjoyment of the game of bridge. Obviously, Gates was very successful in thinking about and advancing businesses. However, Gates more recent focus has motivated him to look at world problems and try to solve them. Together, Buffett and Gates have a critical focus, and I’d like to better understand their mindset.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Google my name- Robert S. Brams — and go to www.1MBBC.com and

https://www.amazon.com/Forever-Optimistic-Fighting-Finding-Leading/dp/1510766162

In the first week of sales, my book was ranked #1 for its category on Amazon’s Hot New Releases List.

