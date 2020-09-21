Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Robert Rimberg: FROM CHAOS TO CONTROL

Chaos-Control

Meet an architect who finally figured out how to get out of his own way and get the financial pieces of his business systematized and outsourced.

Ten years ago Richard Bienenfeld, a seasoned architect known for designing and overseeing the building of large luxury multi-family dwellings in the New York City area shared a small office with just two employees, and another businessman in a basement of a Corporate Park.  While Bienenfeld found that way too much of his time was spent on low pay off activities, like bookkeeping, his office-mate always seemed to have his financial situation covered.  Bienenfeld, on the other hand, went through a series of bookkeepers, without a smooth enough system to manage and retrieve records, report things properly, and assemble financial information for taxes.  Too much time was taken up worrying about the logistics of paying bills, keeping track of payroll, and navigating all the bookkeeping headaches of running a small business.

Then his office-mate shared his secret.  It was Rimberg Online, a virtual bookkeeping service.  He referred Bienenfeld to Robert Rimberg, and from that day on, the architect was able to focus on his foremost responsibilities—designing buildings and putting money in the bank.  When Rimberg Online went virtual, Bienenfeld was one of the first to try it.  Now he sits back and lets his administrative director and Rimberg Online take care of all the bookkeeping tasks.

Robert Rimberg, Owner at Rimberg Online Bookkeeping

Robert Rimberg is a noted specialist in online bookkeeping techniques, operations and storage. Today more than ever – online solutions are the way to go- "Rimberg Online" system is a user-friendly focused interface together with the ongoing offline support. “We go beyond the standard notions of tech support,” says Rimberg. “Each business is assigned a dedicated Rimberg Online contact, who will train, coach and be available at every stage of the process."

