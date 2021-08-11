Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Robert Rimberg Attorney: The Relationship of Jewish Rabbinical Courts to American Civil Law

Entrepreneur Robert Rimberg founded Bill4Time, a company whose software helps customers charge for their time. In addition to operating his business, Robert Rimberg has litigated for clients such as the Orthodox Jewish charity Aish HaTorah, an organization that promotes a deepening of one’s faith. Deepening faith by studying the sources. A 2013 case involving Aish […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Entrepreneur Robert Rimberg founded Bill4Time, a company whose software helps customers charge for their time. In addition to operating his business, Robert Rimberg has litigated for clients such as the Orthodox Jewish charity Aish HaTorah, an organization that promotes a deepening of one’s faith.

Deepening faith by studying the sources.

A 2013 case involving Aish HaTorah brought into the focus the roles that religious courts play in American jurisprudence. Such a court, led by New York rabbi David Cohen, ruled that a man named Jacob Fetman (the former chief financial officer of Aish HaTorah) must pay back $20 million he had embezzled from the group.

Rabbinic ruling that says- $20 Million needs to be paid.

The size of the award drew attention to rabbinical courts, whose decisions are protected by the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. The federal judiciary only mingles in these courts’ cases when a religious group’s behavior harms others or when their proceedings involve coercion, fraud, or a biased judge.

The federal judiciary only mingles in these courts’ cases when a religious group’s behavior harms others or when their proceedings involve coercion, fraud, or a biased judge.



Cases brought for arbitration by Jews to rabbinical courts generally cover divorce or commercial transactions. As the ruling went to appeal, lawyers for the defendant tried to prove Rabbi Cohen had been critical of Fetman and relied on inaccurate documents in choosing the amount.



Cases brought for arbitration by Jews to rabbinical courts generally cover divorce or commercial transactions.

Originally appeared as a Slideshare presentation.

    Owner, Rimberg Online Bookkeeping

    Robert Rimberg, Owner at Rimberg Online Bookkeeping

    Robert Rimberg is a noted specialist in online bookkeeping techniques, operations and storage. Today more than ever – online solutions are the way to go- "Rimberg Online" system is a user-friendly focused interface together with the ongoing offline support. “We go beyond the standard notions of tech support,” says Rimberg. “Each business is assigned a dedicated Rimberg Online contact, who will train, coach and be available at every stage of the process."

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Robert Rimberg: A BUSINESS IS TURNED AROUND.

    by Robert Rimberg
    Community//

    Robert Rimberg: FROM CHAOS TO CONTROL

    by Robert Rimberg
    Elly Kleinman Museum
    Community//

    Elly Kleinman of Americare Companies

    by Brian Rosenberg
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.