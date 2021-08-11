Robert Rimberg Attorney: The Relationship of Jewish Rabbinical Courts to American Civil Law

Entrepreneur Robert Rimberg founded Bill4Time, a company whose software helps customers charge for their time. In addition to operating his business, Robert Rimberg has litigated for clients such as the Orthodox Jewish charity Aish HaTorah, an organization that promotes a deepening of one’s faith.

A 2013 case involving Aish HaTorah brought into the focus the roles that religious courts play in American jurisprudence. Such a court, led by New York rabbi David Cohen, ruled that a man named Jacob Fetman (the former chief financial officer of Aish HaTorah) must pay back $20 million he had embezzled from the group.

The size of the award drew attention to rabbinical courts, whose decisions are protected by the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. The federal judiciary only mingles in these courts’ cases when a religious group’s behavior harms others or when their proceedings involve coercion, fraud, or a biased judge.

Cases brought for arbitration by Jews to rabbinical courts generally cover divorce or commercial transactions. As the ruling went to appeal, lawyers for the defendant tried to prove Rabbi Cohen had been critical of Fetman and relied on inaccurate documents in choosing the amount.









