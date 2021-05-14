Robert Raeder: “Don’t Lie to Yourself”

Don’t Lie to Yourself — Assess your situation as accurately as possible. You’ve got to figure out where you are and how you got there before you can begin to move somewhere better. Remember, fear is wisdom in the face of danger. If you do not have real fear, then you cannot have courage. There’s no courage in naïveté. There’s no bravery in facing what you don’t know or refuse to acknowledge. True courage is the ability to recognize fear and proceed in spite of those feelings because you know that it’s necessary. The highest form of courage can be found when you know exactly what dragon you’re facing and what all of the risks and consequences might be, but still resolve to continue moving forward.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Robert Raeder is a mental health and wellness coach providing one-on-one transformational coaching to help his clients retell their own stories. While coaching high profile celebrities, as well as entrepreneurs, formerly incarcerated individuals, and domestic violence survivors, he has helped his clients to not only lose weight and sustain a healthier lifestyle, but to truly confront their future potential and live more meaningful lives. He holds degrees in psychology, neuroscience, and classical drama from King’s College London and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and has also spoken at universities and conferences about the psychology of stories and how they affect our decisions, perception, and behavior.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very humble home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I was born with a birth defect, leaving my left kidney detached from my body. My early years were filled with countless sinus infections, broken arms, broken ribs, major surgeries, concussions, psoriasis, and even an arthritis diagnosis at age four. My childhood of medical conundrums, combined with my interest in psychology, led me to cultivate a deep fascination with human potential, biohacking, and resilient decision making.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health.” — Carl G. Jung

I’m a big fan of Jung, which is often considered taboo in academic circles. But, I think he may have grasped more about the human psyche than science has yet been able to explain. He understood that hardships and adversity are prerequisite to becoming who you could be. Evidence-based studies on post-traumatic growth bear this idea out. Jung also said, “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become. Knowing your own darkness is the best method for dealing with the darkness of other people. Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” He again articulated that life is bound by suffering, learning is painful, and that the only meaningful path forward is to contend with the darkest parts of oneself in the face of that suffering. This is partly because when you experience pain, you realize that you are fragile and vulnerable. You also realize that everyone else is fragile and vulnerable too. Conscious awareness of how you can be hurt, or self-consciousness, is where humans derive our capacity to hurt others. And the only way to constrain that malevolence in your life is to understand that you are capable of it. Then you can begin to author your own future in a meaningful and positive way.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience

Courage

A willingness to pursue the truth, no matter what

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

As my career was beginning to take off, I unfortunately descended into my own personal hell after contracting a severe case of Lyme disease. From the moment I saw a bullseye rash, red and growing on my thigh like a ripple in water, I knew I was in for a serious battle. It looked like a target issued with military precision. I had no idea where it came from, but suspicious of what it could be, I knew in the pit of my stomach that it would change my life. I immediately began messaging every medical doctor that I knew, which as a health coach in New York City turns out to be a lot. “Is this what I think it is,” I would ask. “Do you have any idea what could cause this?” “What would you do?” The response varied dramatically. Between 17 different doctors, only two correctly identified this rash growing rapidly on my leg, beginning to blister and turn black and blue: Lyme disease. I had not been in the woods. I never found a tick on my leg. How could this be possible? I reluctantly began taking the recommended dose of antibiotics. Day after day, I continued to lay on my bathroom floor in my small New York City apartment staring at the ceiling; the cold tiles giving me my only glimpse of comfort. It was a beautiful September, then October, followed by November, and so on; the sun was shining and I could not leave my bedroom. It wasn’t for lack of wanting to, the willpower was most certainly there, but it was a physical weight holding me down. An infection of epic proportions, weighing me down like ironclad chains. How did I get here, I would continually ask myself. After all, I considered myself to be a high performer, an athlete, and I coached other people into optimized health for a living. So, how could I suddenly fall so far off of the cliff? And that fall happened faster than the blink of an eye. On a Sunday, I went for a six mile run and two hour kayak up and down the Hudson river and by the same Saturday I could not get up off of that bathroom floor. Something about it felt extremely… unnatural. Like I was a soldier in a war that I never signed up for.

I was mostly bed-bound for almost two years. I could hardly walk for the first two months. I couldn’t find a doctor that had any answers for me. I couldn’t think straight. I was a shell of who I previously was and I knew that if I wanted to climb out of this hell, that I would have to figure it out for myself. My entire life stopped on a dime, but I was determined to dig myself out.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was continually hitting brick walls when I consulted a different doctor. After all was said and done, I saw at least 20 different doctors in four different states and shipped blood to labs in three different countries. Reactions varied between telling me that I was crazy and my symptoms were in my head to admitting that they didn’t know what I should do. Most infectious disease doctors believe that chronic Lyme is not real, but the reality is that there is a pandemic of Lyme infections all over the world that aren’t being dealt with properly. My biggest fear was thinking that I’d never figure this out, that I’d never get to the other side of the infection, that I’d be stuck with this for life.

How did you react in the short term?

My reaction in the short term was shock, because I couldn’t believe that this had happened, and grief, because I knew what I was in for.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

The need for “coping” comes from the conscious awareness that I mentioned before. The acute psychological response to a traumatic stressor is “shock,” which is where the term “shell shock” comes from. If that shock is extremely severe or becomes chronic or part of your internal story, then we call it post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD is, in some way, your psyche’s attempt to recognize and deal with a type of malevolence or pain that you didn’t know previously existed. It occurs after there has been a profound rupture in your sense of safety in the world. This is partly due to the realization that if someone else is capable of doing such horrible things to you or causing such pain, that you too might be capable of them. Maya Angelou once said, “I am capable of what every other human is capable of,” which means that you are capable of resilient triumphs over your problems and you’re also capable of causing pain for others. Similarly, in his haunting account of the Soviet prison system, The Gulag Archipelago, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn reminds us: “If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”

You are capable of doing every horrible thing that has ever been done to you to someone else. You’ve probably heard the phrase “hurt people, hurt people” before, right? It’s not exactly accurate. After all, everyone experiences hurt. Everyone suffers. But not everyone chooses to perpetuate that cycle. What’s the difference? Those who understand that they are capable of hurting others know that they need to constrain it. And if you don’t reconcile this realization, then your suffering will inevitably turn into bitterness. Bitterness then becomes resentfulness, which becomes vengefulness, and then you’ll find yourself stuck in hell and angry at the world. The same premise exists when a child sees a scary movie and suddenly has nightmares and cannot sleep for weeks. That’s a traumatic response. Their sense of safety in the world has been ruptured. And the body has to somehow reconcile living in a reality knowing that such pain is possible. Your nervous system is thinking that if the world is this malevolent, painful, and chaotic, then I must stay on high alert. So, in order to “cope” you have to find something meaningful to set against the suffering that you will inevitably undergo in life and then you have to work at solving whatever problem is right in front of you.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

There’s a quote by Joseph Campbell that I really like: “If you are falling… dive.”

When I realized that I had Lyme disease, I had no idea what the journey ahead of me would hold, where it would take me, and what I would learn along the way. I had no idea that this small bug bite would wreak so much havoc on my body. But my only option was to dive all the way in and face my problem. It took me two years of research, countless doctors and trials, a lot of travel, shipping vials of my blood to other countries, and eventually the right treatments in order to finally figure out what was going on in my body and how to ultimately fix it. Along the way, I lost and sacrificed a great deal, which enabled me to get to the other side. It’s important to not look for quick and expedient answers because they won’t sustain you. Instead, dive into the biggest problem that you’re personally facing, sacrifice everything you can to tackle it, and find out what you’re capable of.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Almost all of the positive emotions that we experience are in relation to our goals. We feel positive emotions as we perceive ourselves to be progressing towards something better. This is the internal shift necessary in a bad situation. It’s not really a “letting go,” as much as finding a path forward. When you feel hopelessness or anxiety, it’s because you are lost. You literally don’t know where you are or what the path forward might look like. So, in order to self-regulate, you’ve got to figure out where you are and where you’re going. Clearly identify and articulate the path out of your hell and then start taking steps towards that. You might be wrong. It might not be a path forward. But then you will have more information than you did before you took that step, which gives you more clarity about where you are. You cannot stay still or stagnant, so you’ve got to just start stumbling around. After you stumble around for a little, you’ll find a path that will take you somewhere that might be slightly better.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I’m most grateful for my grandfather, who actually passed away last year. My grandfather had a tough life. He was born into a broken family in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. He was never able to pursue an education and instead got a job in a steel mill. And then when the steel mill eventually closed, he became a maintenance worker. I can remember being a child and him coming home from late night shifts, but still coming in to kiss me goodnight when I stayed with him. He sacrificed his immediate gratification in order to take responsibility for his future family, which was a psychological extension of himself. Because he worked hard, I was able to study and learn things that he was not. Later in his life, he would tear up regularly thinking about what he was able to achieve, not through pursuing his passion, but through sacrifice and hard work. He taught me that the antidote to suffering is responsibility and perseverance.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Every dragon guards a treasure of gold. That’s one of the lessons that many great stories of our past have continually returned to. If you’re willing to stand up and courageously fight your dragons, to face your problems, then you will win something valuable to bring back to your “ordinary world.”

The way to know if you’ve “found the gold” or reframed the situation you went through is if you look back and feel gratitude for having gone through it. This gratitude comes from a deep understanding that “I wouldn’t be who I am today if I didn’t go through the hardships that I went through.”

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I am far more resilient than I thought.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t Lie to Yourself — Assess your situation as accurately as possible. You’ve got to figure out where you are and how you got there before you can begin to move somewhere better. Remember, fear is wisdom in the face of danger. If you do not have real fear, then you cannot have courage. There’s no courage in naïveté. There’s no bravery in facing what you don’t know or refuse to acknowledge. True courage is the ability to recognize fear and proceed in spite of those feelings because you know that it’s necessary. The highest form of courage can be found when you know exactly what dragon you’re facing and what all of the risks and consequences might be, but still resolve to continue moving forward. Take Responsibility — Chances are, you played some part in your suffering. And if you didn’t, then you’re probably contributing to the reason you’re still stuck. That’s hard to admit, but until you’re willing to have that conversation with yourself then you won’t be willing to take responsibility for fixing yourself up. Eat the Frog First — Mark Twain once said, “If it’s your job to eat a frog, it’s best to do it first thing in the morning. And if it’s your job to eat two frogs, it’s best to eat the biggest one first.” The frog is that one thing on your to-do list that you want to avoid or procrastinate. It’s the thing you know you need to do, but you have no motivation for it. And the funny thing is, if you don’t eat the frog, it will eat you. So wake up each day and eat the frog first. Don’t Get Stuck on “Self-care” or “Self-esteem” — You cannot lie yourself confident or force yourself to feel good about who you are. Defining someone’s problem as low self-esteem actually creates pathology out of their human experience. It usually tends to cause more problems than it claims to solve or sometimes it causes a delusion of being fine when we really aren’t. When we say that someone has good self-esteem, we really mean that they are competent with what they are doing. Competence in life begets confidence, thus making it a fundamental need in the human psyche. When we are competent with our work, relationships, and challenges in life, we feel capable and valuable. Conversely, when we have a problem, we biologically respond with the feedback feeling of incompetence because we need a cue to take responsibility or to ask for help. And if you feel incompetent, then you’re forced to ask yourself a whole host of horrible questions that most people would rather avoid: Am I being stupid? Is this my fault? Why can’t I do this? Think of it like this: if you’re too proud of who you are then you’re more attached to who you are now than who you could become. And who you could become is someone that could solve your problems. You should only be proud of your capacity for transformation and self-growth. Deep down, you have the capacity to continually transcend who you are into something closer to who you could be, and that can only be proven to yourself through actions. Know Tomorrow — You know the old adage, why did the chicken cross the road? And of course you know that the answer is to get to the other side. But if that chicken has any sense, then that’s because the other side of the road is somehow better than the current side. Otherwise, why even bother crossing? Crossing the road is risky and the chicken might die. So the other side of the road must make the chicken’s existence better in some meaningful way. Humans are, in many ways, the existential chicken always on the wrong side of the road. We are constantly trying to go from point A (where you are with all of your problems), to point B (somewhere better). You’re always somewhere that isn’t quite as good and always trying to get somewhere better and your emotion is regulated as you perceive yourself in relation to that proverbial ‘other side of the road’. So to do that properly, you need a map because in order to get anywhere you’ve got to know where you are and where you’re going. The most accurate way to map yourself in time and space is a story and what past stories, myths, and religions have taught us is that it’s better to face your problems, head-on, with courage and truth. You know this is true because it makes sense every time you watch a movie or read a book with a hero in it. It’s the age-old story of humanity. But if you’re obsessed with memories or moments of your past that are negative or anxiety provoking, then you have holes in your internal story. You cannot forget them because you haven’t reached a catharsis yet. Your body is still reacting as if you’re at that chapter, in that moment. Emotional intensity of an event predicts how likely that event is to become part of your internal story. Which means that traumatic experiences are more likely to stick with you than not. It’s important to note that the story in your head is also partly regulated by your perceived successes and failures in life. The more frequently you perceive yourself to be successful, then the higher you typically are on the social dominance hierarchy. Perceiving yourself higher on this hierarchy will naturally increase your serotonin levels and decrease your cortisol response. But if your brain perceives failures, then you’re on constant alert. When that is the case, your brain thinks that your life is extremely dangerous and that past threats are still affecting you now. So you’ve got to take a moment, write out your story, figure out where you are, fill in the gaps, and then genuinely ask yourself what the next chapter might be and how you can improve yourself to get there. If you could be somewhere better in your life, what might that look like? If you don’t articulate where you’re going, or at least know what tomorrow might look like, then you’ll never get there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement that would absolutely deliver the most amount of good to the most amount of people is for each and every person to commit to work on themselves. So many people try to create movements or to initiate social change without working on themselves and without understanding the implications for large scale movements. If you don’t have skin in the game, then you won’t fully understand how your movement is affecting other people’s lives. Work on yourself first and foremost. The outcome is guaranteed to be a net positive.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson — I’ve learned a lot from Dr. Peterson’s books and lectures over the years and attribute a lot of my thinking to the foundation he has set. Most of all, I respect his ability to bravely speak the truth, no matter what repercussions that might yield.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on all social media platforms @robertraeder or on my website, www.robertraeder.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!