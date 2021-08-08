Robert Offley Of Centrilogic: “Don’t underestimate the value of data analytics and insights into your customers’ buying behavior”

Externally, it’s about putting up data lakes and taking all of the information inputs and figuring out your customer’s buying behavior; when they start and stop buying, and why they buy. Then using this data to predict future trends within your personal client base to help you understand your profitability.

Robert Offley is President & CEO of Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions. Centrilogic empowers organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack — from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services — Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The Centrilogic story starts like all stories, with a defined purpose. In my career, it has always been “to enable business through IT” — helping business leaders not only imagine the possibility of what could be, but to also educate and deliver practical solutions that significantly improve the economics of their businesses.

Early in my work, I was selling technology products across Europe. Having been involved in building several hosting companies, I saw an opportunity in the market to build an end-to-end service provider that focused on North America with a global viewpoint. I love building teams and providing them with opportunities and a vehicle for them to grow. This in turn helps them realize their potential and career goals. I also enjoy challenging our customers to become better digital versions of themselves. This has always been part of my career goal, it’s not just a Centrilogic goal.

Thinking back on the name, it was proving difficult to find a .com address/name and we came up with centri (meaning everything that is important to you) and logic. In retrospect, the purpose behind the name became the definition of who we would become today.

I loved the idea of building something from scratch, keeping it independent, and creating an entity that was self-sustaining and continues to make an impact socially and economically. With Centrilogic, I really wanted to have the freedom to be able to build a business that was true to those core key themes I always come back to. I spent most of my career being in professional management. I wanted to have the opportunity to build something on my own.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Yes I can. I wouldn’t call this a funny mistake, but we’ve definitely learned some lessons along the way since we first started. Picture this; a British guy who lives in Canada begins his company’s operations in the USA. People can perceive that as a mistake. It would have been easier to just pick one country and start from there.

I must admit, we’ve learned so much since our early days. Not being fully aware of the implications of cross-border operations posed hurdles, such as varying holidays, rules/laws, and cultural customs that have ultimately made our company more agile in adapting to new realities and challenges.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

For me, it hasn’t been just one person. Even at the beginning of my career, it’s always been a team effort. I looked at my first 10 to 20 years as a learning opportunity. It wasn’t necessarily about earning the most money, it was who am I going to learn the most from. I’ve always tried to seek out mentors and talented people to help me as I grow and to challenge me to expand the business. It’s always been the case of having a group of leaders around me to help me do just that.

A difficult thing for a lot of entrepreneurs is knowing when to bring in outside capital and when to bring a partner to help accelerate the growth of the business. For example, early on, Centrilogic was considered a great capital-intensive business; I thought that I had to bring in an institutional ambassador. Craig Moseley, who’s one of my mentors said to me once, “I wouldn’t do that now because you’ll potentially lose too much control and have to give up more equity and you won’t have the freedom to live/run the vision that you have for the company.” Through that discussion and others like it, I found different ways to get to the endpoint. I employed creative avenues to raise capital, leveraged the balance sheet without having to give up control which would essentially compromise/dilute the overall vision for the company.

Eventually, when we brought in capital, it came from a personal relationship with Elan Schultz from TriSpan, who had provided insight and guidance over time. When he finally invested in the business, we found ourselves both aligned on strategy and authentic communications, and it was just the right fit for Centrilogic.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve read a lot of business books and I listen to a lot of podcasts. I tend to pick and choose what I want depending on the problem that I’m trying to solve or the challenge that I’m faced with. I haven’t had a chance to meet the author, Jim Collins, but his book called Good to Great comes to mind. It just serves as a guide and inspiration on the differences between good and great companies. It shows us that sometimes we compromise and don’t seek excellence or the right environment, the right people, or the right goals. One of the biggest takeaways from that book was being reminded of the value of finding the right people, getting the right team in place, and then building your company’s strategy and goal over time.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

My career purpose and vision for the company have always been to leverage IT. I’m generally a strong believer in having an overall goal. I tend to apply this mantra, both personally and throughout the business.

In terms of vision, my purpose has always been consistent. I’ve always had this ability to be able to see the technology and find ways to apply it in a commercial world. Being able to see technology trends like the internet exploding ahead of others and how those trends translate to everyday life has always been my strength. It’s always been my purpose from day one; to find ways on how we can adapt these innovative tools.

Fast forward to Centrilogic, from day one, we’ve always been on a mission; to help organizations realize their full digital potential. Few people/teams can bridge that gap between technology, what it truly means, and how it can be applied to business. Our customers expect a world-class platform and we have the capabilities in place to deliver our mission.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s never been more of an exciting time for Centrilogic as a company. As I think of our career purpose, I’m thrilled at the prospect of many new possibilities and what the cloud can accomplish. This new era of technology has improved ways on how people develop their applications, automation, how companies move from structural application and into data.

Never has it been a better time for IT to create solutions by bridging the gap from the back office to the front office and generally changing business structure worldwide. The Centrilogic team is working on some amazing projects with a number of our customers and to me, that’s incredibly exciting. We have the ability to make a real difference in businesses and we help our clients by challenging them to be better versions of themselves.

In the meantime, we're active on our social channels. To find out more about our current projects, please give us a follow on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit centrilogic.com.

Thank you for doing that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation translates into really looking at your digital potential and touchpoints. It helps companies interface with customers, suppliers, and employees. The goal is to change the way you enrich the interaction within those various groups and most importantly, with the customers themselves.

The best way to talk about this is with an example. We started doing some work for this propane producer and they’re a pretty simple business. They only have one SKU and they deliver propane to their customers. Uncomplicated, right? In the middle of winter, when their customers wanted to get their propane delivered, they’d have to call in. To simplify and provide further ease of use as a solution, the propane company built a portal. This is a great example of how something very minimal in terms of using IT to be more proactive, can elevate your business. They included measurement devices in all of their tanks and by doing that allowed them to monitor fuel levels. They would then run rules around tank levels, ensuring a truck roll would be sent out automatically when levels hit a certain point.

It sounds very straightforward but putting together a portal and getting that application going meant drastically improving their customer service and differentiating themselves in an otherwise very traditional market. This company significantly improved its ROI by reducing the number of truck rolls, analyzing data analytics, and defining strategies. They reduced the cost of delivery significantly by using intelligence around business analytics and analyzing their customers and business as a whole. This allowed them to gain better insights into proving profitability in overall efficiency.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I think all industries can benefit from a Digital Transformation, but my top predictions are manufacturing companies, finance, retail, and healthcare. For manufacturers, it’s imperative to improve the efficiency of their supply chain. Upgrading and optimizing the traditional processes between customer and supplier is key, as these industries are often seen as outdated in many aspects.

That said, digital transformation can be applied to any scenario and any company. You first look at improving the process and enriching touchpoints. The second part of it is gaining knowledge around your customer behaviors, especially as we get into the cloud, AI, and data analysis. That allows you to better understand why your customers are buying from you and how you can predict stocking levels and any other aspects of your business.

We aim to help our customers continuously stay on top of the rapidly changing IT world. We make sure to elevate their perspective, introducing meaningful possibilities new technology can bring to their business.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? Please share some stories if possible.

I enjoy discussing digital transformation and how it’s helped other companies realize their capabilities. At Centrilogic, we look at it as digital potential versus digital transformation. It allows us to stay more customer-focused, identify areas of opportunity to help spur growth, and foster lasting collaborations with other companies.

Here’s another story; one of our clients was a mining company that was trying to get raw materials off the ground and get them to market. They also needed the most optimized timing to do it, because it was all based on supply chain and market pricing. They ended up with an incredibly complex model that could take two weeks to run and involved a number of different people.

As a result of the transformation of that process, an application was built to measure it. That same analysis could take two weeks, whereas using cloud resources, you can spin up 70 to 100 virtual machines and run the analysis in 10 to 15 minutes. The company was able to use the cloud on demand and was able to run it whenever they wanted to run it, rather than having to plan for it and do it over a two-week process.

By adopting digital transformation, that mining company saved 50 million dollars a year in cost. Not only did it improve their process, it also improved the quality of data and the variability of how often they can run it. It also meant (to some extent) that they could pass on some of those savings to their customers and improve overall customer satisfaction.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Any time you change a situation, it’s going to create some friction. There are the change agents who want to drive transformation and there are others that want things to stay the same. There’s probably another group of people who want to make the change but aren’t secure and don’t necessarily have the skills or the understanding of what steps they should take.

Sometimes it becomes quite a complex process. There are a lot of buzzwords being thrown around in the industry about cloud and data analytics. What they really aim to highlight is how you can leverage those assets in your business to improve results.

Part of the process involves educating our customers, supporting their businesses by understanding the art of the possibility and helping bridge the gap between business and IT. Our clients often speak very different languages; one is speaking about the business and return on investments, and the other talks about IT and the bits and bytes. Linking the two can be quite a challenging process. By providing support, advice, and as many resources as you can, you can help link the strategy roadmap and the business roadmap to the IT roadmap.

You don’t have to build everything all at once, it can be a gradual process. I believe that this can be done in a methodical fashion, much like a jigsaw puzzle. You can tackle different sections and build them strategically over time, focusing on what is most impactful. In the end, you have to know how it all fits together and how it links back to strategy.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

(1) Enrich your overall client satisfaction and (2) optimize your supply chain:

· We’ve helped a number of our companies put up self-serve portals or content management systems that enable their customers to connect with the company/brand on a whole new level. This helps our clients get access to information around their customers’ buying behaviors, provides information on what they’ve purchased, and displays their inventory levels which improve the overall analytics of the business.

(3) Don’t underestimate the value of data analytics and insights into your customers’ buying behavior:

· Externally, it’s about putting up data lakes and taking all of the information inputs and figuring out your customer’s buying behavior; when they start and stop buying, and why they buy. Then using this data to predict future trends within your personal client base to help you understand your profitability.

(4) Enrich your UI/UX design with a human-first approach:

· In an increasingly remote world where technology use and interaction will only increase, organizations need to create memorable user experiences to stand out and drive adoption and conversions. Our approach to UI/UX starts with a deeper human relationship with software interaction to understand how users engage with any piece of technology taking into consideration: behavior, empathy, and usability.

(5) Remember that being agile and speed-to-market matter:

· We’ve had scenarios where companies are looking to roll out a new application. In the old world, they’d have to think about having someone purchase hardware that takes 6 to 8 weeks to deliver. Then you need to take into account testing times, and 6 to 9 days later, you get the hardware in place and you try to run with it.

We found ourselves in one of those scenarios where we kept talking to a customer about the cloud and its advantages of constant integration and constant delivery from an application point of view. They called us to set up a meeting to help them solve their current problem. We walked into the meeting and we actually built the same environment they were comfortable with and set it up in the cloud. The once frustrated client was shell-shocked. From then on, the customer embraced the simple fact that they can leverage and build on the cloud.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

We all get caught up in the day-to-day of running and driving a business. It’s difficult to take a step back and say, “Do I have resources focused on how we can do things better? How can I drive the change?” Everything about what you want to do as a business and how you want to change has to be intentional. Quite often in the marketplace, it’s about dedicating specific resources for strategy by having data and strategy officers as functional resources.

If it’s really important to your company, then you have to put the resources and people in place to leverage it. Take time in doing this, you need to bring in experts. At Centrilogic, we use the words “digital ambassadors” to help drive change. I’m proud to say that we have a number of them in our company and that they help support our culture of innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have to go with a quote that has proven time and time again to ring true to me. “Within every adversity is the seed to an equal or greater benefit.” When something happens to me, I always look for that nugget of learning opportunity. I think about what I can glean from this situation and I try to never take it personally.

If I lose a deal, I get very analytical. I don’t waste energy on emotions such as anger. In those situations, I try to find the seed of opportunity and from that, I reflect on what I could have done differently.

We’ve all been victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, but it has afforded us the opportunity to spend time with our kids and nurture our hobbies. As we look back in a year or so, I’m sure we’ll miss certain things.

This quote reminds me to find the best in every situation. Frankly, things can always get worse, and you have to just look at a situation and say, “What could I have done differently?” Think about how you can navigate a situation with grace and professionalism and ultimately stay whole to yourself.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Authority Magazine readers can follow my work through our company’s website; centrilogic.com and I’m quite active on LinkedIn as well.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!