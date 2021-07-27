Robert Erskine Johnson of Soul Records: “Don’t take anything for granted”

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Robert Erskine Johnson.

Robert Erskine Johnson is much respected in the American music industry. Born and raised in New Jersey, he has a reputation for business and creative excellence. First known to industry watchers as the co-founder of MacDad Records, he is now the CEO of the legendary Soul Records, founded by Motown’s Berry Gordy — the iconic label that brought some of the world’s biggest hits to the public. Under Johnson’s leadership, the label continues to present music listeners with diverse, important new music from compelling international artists today.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It all started when I was young, growing up in Camden, NJ, my mother used to send me to accordion music school when I was around 10, and I started listening to Motown and once I started hearing records, like I heard “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” by Gladys Knight And The Pips which was on Soul Records, one of Motown’s record labels and while we were in school they had a record out called “Shotgun” by Junior Walker and The Allstars, that was on Motown’s original Soul Records. Then in my high school I had a great music teacher named Mr Mumford, he was the reason I decided to get into music and another was the city was full of great musicians singing on street corners and at the glee club in our high school. There were also groups such as The Ebony’s, and Executive Suite out of Camden. Also, all of my friends were writing songs, like Victor Carstarphen and Leon Huff was writing songs in the neighborhood, Leon wrote one called FOREVER and The Ebony’s recorded it on Philadelphia International Records. At that time my neighbor Billy Paul who lived on my block had won a Grammy for Me and Mrs Jones, and then my friend Poogie Hart had got a Grammy for a record he wrote and sang with the group Delfonics — “La La Means I Love You”. Then there was a Grammy for “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” by the Bluenotes . I started MacDad Records with my brother Fred back in 1983 when I was about 30. MacDad recorded Douglas City Brown, with his record, “Where Do I Go Now,” and “It Must Be Love,” and Twilight Band “Put Your Trust In Me.” After that I acquired the actual Soul Records — and that was an absolute dream come true because Soul Records was the exact same record label that I heard when I was a kid. The same one that Motown’s Berry Gordy had created in 1964.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was sitting in church one Sunday and something dawned on me that Soul Records was available, and this is a true story, I told two of my friends in the church — and one was a songwriter Phil Hurtt, who wrote “I’ll Be Around,” by The Spinners — and I told him that I was going to have Soul Records, Motown’s original Soul Records,it was a like a vision from God -and that’s why on the back of the first shirts we put out, we said on the back “The Soul Never Dies!” It’s hard to express it, but it was like a vision from God, Phil Hurt was the music director and the vision just came over me, that Motown’s original Soul Records was available and after that I got the label, logo, and trademark.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake and what lessons I learned? The thing about that is that I made a lot of mistakes and none of them were really funny. I’ll tell you what I learned from the mistakes that I made — what I learned was that mistakes are costly and you will always make another one somewhere down the road. For me, the only cushion for making mistakes is praying to God, whether God, Allah, Jehovah, whoever your God is. The funniest mistake I made was going into partnership with people who knew nothing about the business. And I mean absolutely nothing!

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

I think the one thing I am doing is keeping Soul alive. There was a story out called “Resurrection of Soul Records,” about our label because now I have so many different artists on Soul Records. At one time the soul of Motown was the sound of the whole music industry and Soul Records was part of Motown. The United States is a multitude of every nationality, race, creed and color and Soul Records has everybody from every nationality, race, creed and color. My newest artist is from Russia and sings in five different languages and she is on Motown’s’ original Soul Records. Her name is Yulia. She has two new releases coming out — If You Are Tired, and Until This Moment written by Ricky Style and engineered by Rob Federici.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

Don Thompson from Detroit Michigan, Don heard about what I was doing and that I now had Soul Records and Don is a fantastic songwriter and musician. Don told me he would produce an artist for Soul Records so he sent me J Anderson and Courtney Williams who he had already taken into the studio, and we put them both on Soul Records. I went to Detroit to meet them at Hitsville, USA. That is where Motown and Soul Records began. Don was impacted by the work I was doing and now he is a hundred percent part of it. One exciting thing about him is that after we communicated it turned out that he was in Earl Van Dyke’s Glee Club in High School, and Earl Van Dyke and The Motown Brass recorded on Soul Records. They and The Funk Brothers backed up everything recorded at Motown.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

It’s important because music is the healing voice of the world and it affects every man, woman, boy and girl and every race, creed and color.

It’s important to have diversity in the entertainment field because everyone is affected by it and because every culture has its own style of music. Every culture must have Soul Music that unites the races, the cultures, and can make all the people in the world united by one song. Like with We Are The World. United we stand.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

1 Treat all artists, musicians and entertainers equally. Give every talented person an opportunity because some dreams die because there is no opportunity. A qualified performer or entertainer deserves to be able to be supported by their profession, to make their art their livelihood.

2. One thing we could all do, is there also could be more education in the schools on the originality of the sound of music because there is a message in the music, different tribes for example communicate by drums with music, the sound of the drums. There is also the sound of the birds tweeting in the trees, there’s the humming sound of the bumblebee, and this is all music to the ear.

3. Realize music really matters in our life. Even in the Bible, remember — the correct music can ease the mind of a distressed human being.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is when you give someone a proper and constructive example to follow. When someone teaches you how to play music and you learn to play the instrument just as good as that person, when the student becomes as good as the teacher that is a prime example.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.First of all, don’t take anything for granted. Just because you have a good song doesn’t mean it’s going to be a hit. A song must be heard to be appreciated and to become a hit song . For a song to be heard it must be promoted.

2. On the flip side, a song you don’t expect to be a big hit can surprise you. Me And Mrs Jones by Billy Paul, my neighbor, wasn’t expected to be a hit — he had other songs on the album that were even better. But when that song was heard it became appreciated and he won a Grammy for it.

3. In the music industry, do not quit — you keep on pushing. Because it takes time to get to the top. Remember Rome was not built in a day, and neither was a Superstar!

4, If I was counseling a young person today, I would say follow your dreams, because if you don’t they will turn into nightmares.

5. The moment you quit walking towards your journey, the next step would have been your success.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a movement of peace, love and happiness. A movement to Weed Out All The Hate In The World . Because you live longer when you are happy than you do when you are sad. Remember God is love, God is not hate! Hate brings on self destruction. At the end of the day, love sustains life, and we were put on this earth to live — not to destroy, not to harm or hurt. If I could have my way there would be no such thing as the word hate — the only four letter word would be love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I guess it was Confucius, “the journey of a thousand miles begins with one single step.” To continue on a journey to success, you have to step out on faith and keep on walking, and your journey is never over. Once you are successful you must walk with others so they can be successful too.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

That would be, hands down, Berry Gordy — that isn’t even questionable and the reason naturally is because he started Motown and Soul Records! I would love to congratulate him for creating the foundation of my dream SOUL RECORDS!

https://www.facebook.com/soulmanrobert1952

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you it was a pleasure!