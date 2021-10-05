Robert Berk of Pinball Expo: “That it would grow to the point it did”

That it would grow to the point it did. The first show, held in the small ballrooms of a Holiday Inn near O’Hare Airport just outside Chicago, attracted close to 100 attendees. And still can’t believe over these past three decades how much things have changed and expanded. The Expo has outgrown four different locations and this year it moves to its fifth venue at the spectacular Schaumburg, Illinois Convention Center.

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rob Berk.

Robert Berk is the founder of the Pinball Expo, founded in 1985, Pinball Expo is the longest-running event dedicated to pinball.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 1984, I put together a questionnaire that ran in Steve Young’s publication called Silverball Quarterly. The questionnaire basically said, “We are considering doing a national pinball convention. Are you interested? Would you come?” The resounding answer was “Yes, it would be a good idea.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of my personal favorite memories, and probably because it was the first time to actually visit a pinball factory, was having an audience at the D. Gottlieb & Company facility. Here was a company that literally helped propel pinball into the public consciousness back in the early 1930s during the embryonic years of the industry. There, I was introduced to many of the greatest designers and luminaries who were responsible for so many of the pinball machines I had grown up with and enjoyed. It was a true highlight for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the first Expo, I had the pleasure of meeting several guests from Japan and little did I know that as I was reading their names off the registration form I was actually reading their names out of order. At the time I wasn’t aware that Japanese names were written the Last Name First, and after I addressed them by their last names did they correct me.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

Pinball Expo is helping to create awareness of pinball as an art form, whether it be the graphics on the outside of the cabinet, the art of the playfield, or the art of the back glass. The Expo is a great showcase of these aspects as we have machines on exhibit from manufacturers from all over the world, each one carrying its own distinctive look.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

Two names come to mind, Jim Shird and Jon Norris. Both individuals came to Pinball Expo as regular attendees but through their skill set, they were able to get noticed at the show and eventually were hired by the industry.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

It has become obvious, especially during these devastating past many months, that the entire population on this planet are inexorably connected. But so too, are we all part of our own special communities. And, as such, it is imperative that we recognize and acknowledge the unique differences we bring to the table. There are diverse influences that transcend various boundaries and become a standard part of the next new normal. So is it, especially in the world of entertainment which has such a remarkable hold on trends and mores, that we need to better embrace the differences which can unite us.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

I believe we just must be more sensitive and open to dialogue. We need to be better as a society and culture, to listen to diverse views and opinions without judgment. It is difficult because so much is ingrained in each of us. But, if we can find the ability for tolerance and empathy, those two emotions can provide an anchor to accept and understand so much history as well as the state of our current world.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I truly believe that leadership is, first and foremost, the ability to inspire others. This is not just by setting an example but empowering those around us, whether in our personal or professional lives. If we can impart a desire and belief for greatness (however that might be defined), to harness individual talents and abilities; we have been a leader in the truest sense of the word. So many times, we encounter people who just need that “nudge” or reassurance they can accomplish much more than maybe what they believe is possible. We see this in our daily lives. The student who doesn’t believe he or she can pass the exam. But you give them guidance and the tools necessary to study and the result may deliver a grade never thought possible before. And, as we all know, knowledge is an undeniable power to be cultivated and nurtured.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I Started Pinball Expo in 1985:

1) That the show would last more than one year. Pinball machines are a uniquely American entertainment attraction and up to that point in time, they had never been celebrated in a show or exhibition. I had a dream and thought maybe I could try to stage a small event that would honor the designers and artists responsible for such amazing creations.

The outpouring of support from the industry was truly unexpected and overwhelming. At the inaugural banquet, we honored pinball living legends Steve Kordek, Norm Clark, Wayne Neyens, and Harvey Heiss. Together, over multiple decades, they had designed over 600 pinball machines.

During the show, we also held a special seminar to recognize the artists who contributed past and current artwork to the machines we loved. At the conclusion of the three-day celebration, noted pinball historian, Dick Bueschel called the event a “love in” due to so many people assembling in one location and sharing their love of this industry. I thought this was a one-and-done event. I was wrong!

2) That the pinball industry would be as receptive to a hobbyist as they were to me. I was truly an outsider to this industry being only a fan and also a collector of machines from different eras. But much to my surprise, I was greeted with open arms and supported in the staging of the inaugural show as well as 36 years of shows which have followed.

3) That it would grow to the point it did. The first show, held in the small ballrooms of a Holiday Inn near O’Hare Airport just outside Chicago, attracted close to 100 attendees. And still can’t believe over these past three decades how much things have changed and expanded. The Expo has outgrown four different locations and this year it moves to its fifth venue at the spectacular Schaumburg, Illinois Convention Center.

4) That there would be so many international guests. I am still in awe of who has attended the Expo over the years. It hasn’t just been from people in the immediate vicinity of Chicago given the fact that for decades the ‘second city’ was also known as the pinball capital of the world. We have attracted visitors from all fifty states but also attendees from England, Japan, Australia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Canada, to name but a few. Pinball is a global phenomenon and we have been the premier event annually to showcase the latest and greatest of what the games have to offer.

5) How deep the history is of this industry. To read the many books on the history of this industry was truly eye-opening but most just scraped the surface. The Expo became the one place to actually meet the people responsible for shaping the course of the industry and to hear their personal stories and recollections. It remains one of the enduring qualities of such a get-together and meet with the stars of the games.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope that leading by example. I try to live each day to its fullest and never take anything for granted. We have only a limited time on this earth and I suppose to never have regrets; to never find oneself thinking about what might have been or could have been. Each moment is unique unto itself. And if I could “trigger” a movement — it would be to always reach for the stars and never give up on one’s dreams. The aura of positivity we can surround ourselves with is both nourishing for the mind and spirit but also the body. Norman Vincent Peale probably created that roadmap and all I am attempting to do is provide a bit more pavement.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I suppose the “life lesson quote” I have grown up with is to always believe in yourself. When anything brings you down, you have to lift yourself back up. And this transcends just myself. It has been demonstrated numerous times in my business life but also as a husband and father. I lead by example with the understanding that the pool of my giving is bottomless. There is something to be said for unconditional giving.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Admittedly, in the world of pinball, there are many heroes that I have. I have been extremely fortunate to have been able to share personal moments with founders, leaders, designers and the most talented people who have shaped an industry for the past 80 years. But outside of that world, it would be wonderful to have a private brunch with all the world leaders and get them to speak with and to, each other without the eyes of the world on them and discuss how we all can make a difference in the future of this planet and are the differences so severe that there isn’t a way to find common ground…

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!