Robbi Jan: “Another thing that I think is important is because beauty looks different on everyone and people have such unique features and personalities”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Robbi Jan.

Lifestyle blogger and model, Robbi Jan, is an expert in all things Beauty, Fitness, Fashion, and Travel! She is kicking off Summer 2021 by releasing her highly anticipated health and wellness podcast, ‘Miracle Mindset’. Robbi also recently released her ‘Ultimate At Home Booty Guide’ which is the perfect 3-week workout challenge for summer. Robbi is passionate about sharing her tips for maintaining a healthy mind, body, and spirit, and is currently working to complete her certificate to become a professional health coach. With an elegant aesthetic and a beautiful personality, Robbi is a self-proclaimed ‘Aussie with a splash of Cali’! She often collaborates with her boyfriend Alex Costa, to create extraordinary travel vlogs and adorable couple content!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

So, I kind of lucked into working in social media. It was never anything I planned; it was just a bit of a side-project I did for fun that ended up here. When I was doing OHT and cosmetic dentistry, I would often post before and after pictures of my patients’ smiles and these always performed well. I then started to understand the power of social media, and it intrigued me. I always had an interest in marketing so I ended up doing advertising for our dental practice, even though wasn’t initially part of my role. In retrospect, I think it’s a great fit for me since it combines so many separate interests in a fun, dynamic way. I guess the only real answer to the question is that it was a lot of time and hard work that to me just felt like a hobby until I realized that it was a bit bigger than that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’m really blessed to have a really supportive family. My siblings and I were raised with a big “follow your dreams” attitude, and so even though many of my more creative pursuits were things that my parents didn’t quite understand the appeal of I was always really encouraged to do stuff I cared about. What that looked like was my mum enthusiastically learning how to use social media so she could follow my posts even though she doesn’t really use it for anything else. My sisters tell me they get together to watch every one of my videos and they’re always the first to provide feedback and ideas for the future. So maybe not one particular person who I could say made the biggest impact, but just a lot of contributions from people who care about things they know are important to me.

Can you share a story about that?

So, from mum joining Insta to support me it actually led to me getting in trouble with my siblings when my mum learned about Instagram giveaways. We all get tagged in so many posts from my mum trying to win yoga mats and socks.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

I think when I first started out, I tried a bit too hard to be what I thought was expected of me. I saw what other people were doing well and would try and do that too! Once I saw an amazing dress someone I admired had bought, and I thought it would be perfect for an event I was going to. It took me a long time to find, but I ended up buying almost exactly the same dress, and it was just as beautiful as I had hoped. I had absolutely no idea but the person I looked up to had been planning to wear that same dress to the exact same event, and I think they suspected I had copied them! What an awkward way to meet your hero. Hopefully, they just thought I had the same great style?

What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I learned how important it is to be unique and that so much of what people actually find interesting about me is based on who I am. It was a great lesson on the importance of being genuine, and it’s something I’ve always tried to focus on since.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think it can be beneficial to anyone to try to build a bigger online community since it’s such a rewarding way to make new friends and learn new things. I think in some ways this can be like trying to aim for the moon and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars! If it’s something you’re excited and passionate, go for it! Especially since even if you don’t go full-blown-influencer you can really have a lot of fun with it. I would really recommend a similar slow-and-steady approach to the one I took, where a lot of my focus was on other stuff (university studies, working) especially when my following was smaller, and I wasn’t doing so many different types of content like I am now. I also think that’s really allowed to switch to doing social media full time now since I have such a reliable career to switch back to if social media ever gets to be too much.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Since I started small with just family and friends as followers I think I built posts and a community based on who I really was and what I cared about. As more people followed me and I started showing more about my life I think this has really resonated with people because it’s all real life. I’ve really taken some time to try and show some of the more behind-the-scenes aspects of social media that it can be hard to otherwise find out about. Some examples of this is I’ve done real insight videos, like one where I filmed myself getting fillers, I’ve also talked in-depth about really hard things I’ve gone through, like being cheated on or my struggles moving to a country where I knew almost no one. I think being upfront about stuff like this instead of just pretending like my life is perfect all the time has built a community of trust and honesty that people really value.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I’ve always really valued exercise as a way to look after myself but also as a way to make myself feel good. I know sometimes people make this sound likes it’s easy, but for me, that has involved a lot of determination and experimentation to find types of exercise I really enjoy doing. In high school, I used to be on the school swimming team, and I absolutely hated swimming. I think it would have been really easy to let this dislike of my main form of exercise be a reason not to do any exercise, and I’ve seen so many people give up on exercise because of things like this! It took me years to work out the right balance for me in running and resistance workouts, and now I absolutely love doing them because they make me happy.

Another self-care routine I really value is morning showers! Since I always follow them with getting dressed and ready for something, I think they really set the mood for my day and give just a little motivation. On days I worked from home it was so easy to just sit around in pajamas in the morning while I worked, but I think just breaking out of that and starting the day with a shower motivates me to get stuff done!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Maintaining really strong relationships with people that care about me and support me has helped me through everything and definitely helps my heart thrive. My life is so much happier and I know I feel so much better because I’m more encouraged through just making sure I take time to stay in touch with my family.

Eating well-balanced meals and really striving for balance in my food also leaves me feeling more energetic and happy.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is such an interesting question because beauty is so subjective, and I know the things that make me feel beautiful are so different from what makes some of my friends or my sisters feel beautiful. One of the simplest answers that I think can apply to everyone is things that make you confident really have the power to make you feel more beautiful. For my little sister, she just feels all-around better about herself when she’s had a really good day at work or has done really well on an exam. For me sometimes it’s a new outfit, mastering a new recipe or finally finishing a book I bought two years ago and hadn’t gotten around to reading. Just doing little things to make you feel good and confident are so, so important to feel beautiful.

Another thing I think that can make anyone feel beautiful is authentic joy. This makes me think of that line from a Roald Dahl book “you can have a wonky nose… and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams, and you will always look lovely.” I think other people can pick up on your positivity and happiness and in these lies true beauty!

Another thing that I think is important is because beauty looks different on everyone and people have such unique features and personalities; it’s important to find your specific style! Sometimes this can mean a lot of experimenting to find what suits you or makes you feel good. This can be tough for a lot of people. One of my sisters has really struggled with this because she feels like mainstream fashion is designed for ultra-skinny people, so she feels like she has to work extra hard to be stylish in a way that still makes her feel confident. My best advice would just be trying lots of different things — since not everything will work for everyone, and you shouldn’t ever feel bad if the type of stuff you see in movies or on Instagram aren’t clothes you would want to wear.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I love podcasts! I always squeeze them in when I’m cooking or on a run. I absolutely love learning new things, and I feel that having a well-rounded group of diverse interests is so important for feeling happy and engaged. I’ve been listening to RadioLab, since they report on so many different, interesting topics. Sometimes just learning about satellites or whale’s songs is such a great reminder that there’s a whole big, exciting world out there.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I’ve eaten witchetty grubs for fun and for the health benefits! I know it sounds a bit weird, but it used to be a diet staple for First Australian’s, so it’s also just a cool way to better understand pre-colonial Australian culture. Witchetty grubs are packed full of B vitamins and essential minerals and so are super healthy for your heart and nervous system.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m a firm believer in the necessity of equal opportunities for everyone, and I’m very aware that at the moment they’re not. If I could inspire any movement, it would be one in the direction of better wealth distribution, including wage increases that correspond with increasing worker productivity and higher taxation for really high-income earners.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

I would absolutely love to have breakfast with Rowan Atkinson. I think he’s done such a variety of high-quality work that has really informed a whole generation of comedy. I’ve always had the biggest weakness for deadpan comedy, I think it just makes everything so much funnier. I think the level of starstruck I would be at breakfast with Mr. Atkinson would just make it such a fun experience.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media? Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

So there are a couple of options! My main social media accounts are all @robbijan. For quick snippets give me a follow on TikTok or Instagram, if you want a bit more insight into my life and day-to-day adventures, check out my YouTube channel!

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!