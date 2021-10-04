Rob White: “You are a possibility for infinite possibilities”

“You are a possibility for infinite possibilities.” That is counterintuitive for folks (most folks) who feel stuck in a job or life that is beyond their control. I quit teaching after 17 years to go out into the world to make millions as an entrepreneur. “How foolish!” “How stupid!” That’s what I heard from others and from myself. But I did it. Hence, I proved, after that, time and time again… indeed we are all possibilities for infinite possibilities.

Rob White is an international best-selling author and intriguing philosopher. He is a remarkably discerning detective when it comes to solving the mystery of being a human being. From humble beginnings to his current status as a real estate developer, restauranteur, world traveler, international best-selling author, he has revolutionized his vast life experiences into sound, practical advice.

A well-known columnist for the Huffington Post, Rob is a sought-after speaker. The Maestro Monologue is his fifth book. Learn more at: www.robwhitemedia.com.

When I was twelve or so, I came across a lame deer that had hurt its leg on the river ice. I promised the deer I would help. My friend ran in town and got the police. The officer came to appraise the situation and felt it best to shoot the deer. I stood firm and said that I could not allow that. The officer got angry, I stood defiantly. He succumbed to my plea and allied in the forest division to take the deer to a wildlife sanctuary. That was the moment that I realized that standing up for what I felt was right was an incredible experience. I believe that was the moment when I got involved in fitness and wellness of mind and body.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A little girl (5 or so), whispered to my parrot friend of 37 years (Shakespeare), “Don’t tell my mother, but I can fly, just like you.” Her mom and I were startled with delight. That little girl was an everyday, ordinary, unassuming guru that taught me a very valuable lesson: I, too, can fly with my high dreams and aspirations if I set my mind and heart to it, and don’t stop trying.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

My wig fell off while I was giving a speech on stage in front of thousands (Century 21 annual event in Vegas). I rushed behind the curtain in the back of the stage to escape through a fire-escape door. There was none. After what seemed like eternity, a dead silence audience waiting for “what’s next?” I came out from behind the curtain, picked up my wig and said, “This is just who I am.” I got a warm, truly heartfelt standing ovation. We all laughed hysterically. Are we not all “supposedly flawed?” Do we not all try to cover it up? The insanity.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My unique contribution to the business of wellness of the mind (which is a major factor in wellness of the body), is that I have taken many chances in life and have failed my way to many outrageous successes. There is no way to success without correcting errors. I realized this when I finally got over trying to avoid feeling foolish. Feeling foolish is also part of the process. The trick is, “Don’t take it so seriously.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The landscaping supervisor at UMass (the university I attended) would constantly tell me to “pay attention to what you are paying attention to.” His point was that I was trimming bushes sloppily because i was paying attention to coeds walking by. I thought little of his tip back then. Years later, I realized how invaluable a tip that is, always, with whatever I am doing.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I believe what blocks us from hearing what we need to hear so we can live a healthy, successful life, is:

The belief that we are unworthy or inadequate of living such a life. We are used to being as we are always being (our habitual, everyday habit patterns) and we have to enter the unknown to make changes. Even if the changes are good for us. And, wow we can resist that! We insist we be who we were even though we want to change. That’s an insanity of humanity We hate to be wrong. We would rather lose at life, a great health, at success and happiness in the name of being right. Hence, we see advice on how to properly as a bunch of malarkey. We say, about folks who try to clue us in, “They’re just health freaks.” Poor attitude stops good advice dead in its tracks.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

“You have everything to say about who you are, what you think and what you do.” This is counterintuitive to folks (most folks) who do not want to take that kind of responsibility. Example: When a car backed into my exotic sports car, I was immediately angry and wanted to blame him. It took alertness to accept responsibility for parking where I was parked at that moment, and then dealing with the situation calmly, which always, always begets better results. “You are a possibility for infinite possibilities.” That is counterintuitive for folks (most folks) who feel stuck in a job or life that is beyond their control. I quit teaching after 17 years to go out into the world to make millions as an entrepreneur. “How foolish!” “How stupid!” That’s what I heard from others and from myself. But I did it. Hence, I proved, after that, time and time again… indeed we are all possibilities for infinite possibilities. “How you occur to yourself determines how your world occurs to you.” That sounds counterintuitive. We love to think, “there’s me” and “there’s the world out there.” Not so! The world is your mirror, ever reflecting back to you what you are projecting outwardly. An example; when I wake up in a bad mood, I can promise you I will have a bad day unless I change my mood. There is no escaping it. I remember when I woke up in a bad mood, one day, and badly stubbed my toe within 30 minutes of getting into my day. How could that be? “We cannot experience what is actually happening when we insist something else is happening.” That is counterintuitive because we trust what we see. What we don’t realize is that the truth is the opposite of: “seeing is believing.” The truth is: “Believing is seeing.“ We see what we believe we’re going to see, and if it’s not what’s happening we will distort the whole thing in our mind so it fits our belief of what’s happening. Example: I was sure Tom was a jerk. A friend told me that about Tom, so i believed him and I unconsciously set out to collect evidence to prove it. I was very wrong. He is a very nice person. However, it took me several visits with Tom to be willing to see that. “The truth often comes as a shock. It must be repeated over time to sink in.” That is counterintuitive. Folks (most folks), think that the truth comes in easily. Not so! If the truth contrasts contents of your belief system, it is dwarfed to nothingness quickly. Example: How long did it take folks to agree that the world is round? When that discovery was made, there was extreme resistance against it, for years. How many truths have I dismissed as foolishness because I had a belief that insisted otherwise. I once would not let on the fact that I am a creative genius (we all are). That’s when I copycatted what everyone else did. Now I am myself, I am out there having a ball.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Daily exercise also exercises the brain… causing it to release chemicals that are good for you. Daily exercise teaches you discipline. What else might you discipline yourself to do that will have you succeeding with some other venture? Daily exercise feeds into positive thinking. It’s natural to think strong, enduring thoughts about yourself when you are exercising your body for more strength and endurance

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walk every day. Up and down stairs. A ten-minute walk out in the fresh air. Do a few pushups. Don’t push yourself too hard, but give your arms a chance to strengthen. Do some deep squats (without weights) to give your legs a chance to work out.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Napoleon Hill’s “Think and grow Rich” was powerful for me (some forty years ago). It literally taught me that growing rich (in all areas of life — love, friendship, financially, family) begins with thinking about it regularly, not just occasionally.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to prove we are all Maestros, when it comes to conducting our daily affairs and orchestrating our earthly destinies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life-lesson quote (which is mine): “If it is to be it is up to me.” that means possibilities become probabilities when I take responsibility for that. I have so many stories where this is relevant. Example: I took full responsibility for working my way through college from day one to graduation day. When i graduated from college I was not only debt free (no student loan), I also had 10,000 dollars in seed money to begin my new life.

