Rob White Of The Maestro Monologue: “Learn to be a great listener. You will get a lot more from that than talking”

Rob White is an international best-selling author, a successful entrepreneur as a bicoastal real estate developer and restauranteur. Rob is a sought-after speaker and guest lecturer, as well as a life coach. Along with lectures at Northeastern University, Bentley University, Emerson College, BC, Simmons University, and University of Massachusetts, Rob has led seminars and workshops for clients such as Ford Motor Company and Century 21.

Rob divides his life into four parts: two decades of teaching school, two decades of a successful career as an entrepreneur in both real estate and the restaurant business, and another decade (so far), as a philosopher/author, so he can help others achieve success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve had a few successful career paths. But I trace all of that success back to an experience that happened while I was working with a landscaping crew in college. The foreman pulled me aside and said, “Bob, you are at a crossroads in your life. I can see you making it big or becoming one of the pack and ending up like me. You spend a lot of time just goofing around and trying to be a big man on campus. That’s not going to get you where you really want to go. Pay attention to what you’re paying attention to.” That shocked me awake to the fact that I could not afford to waste time and fall back if I intended to forge forward. Ever since that moment, I have tried to pay attention to where I am spending my time and what I’m paying attention to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

After I received tenure as a schoolteacher in my first career, I had not set any new goals. One day one of my students told me that I put on a great act, and I wasn’t as tough as I pretended to be. That jolted me because he had nailed who I really was. I was busy acting, and not taking my profession seriously. I had stopped paying attention to what I was supposed to be paying attention to. That got me back on track.

Later, as a real estate developer, I met a man who had made a half billion dollars in the real estate industry. I was able to get a lunch with him, and he shared with me that the secret to success is seeing projects as “already successfully completed,” no matter at what phase of the project you were in or what was going wrong. That truly inspired me and helped me get through tough times if a project was not going well.

Then as a restaurant owner, it was a waiter that taught me a great lesson. He was very tall, and he compensated for his height by taking a knee when taking customer’s orders. He wanted to be eye to eye with them when speaking with them about the house specials. He taught me the importance of making our customers feel that we are really listening to them and looking them straight in the eye. That made the customers feel good about their experience in my restaurant — and it helped him make great tips.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

The quote by Albert Einstein, “How you see the world depends upon where you’re standing,” helped me understand that my reality was up to me. After seventeen years of teaching school, I realized that where I was standing was not where I wanted to be. I was not living my dream of being a successful entrepreneur and living life to its fullest. That’s when I quit teaching, gave up my retirement plan and health plan (huge for me), and jumped into action.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on your leadership style? Can you share a story or an example of that?

The classic book How To Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie impacted my perspective on leadership. He speaks of giving honest and sincere appreciation. That is the foundation of good leadership, in my opinion. That quality of leadership struck me. No matter what else I do, I find things right and praise those involved, much more than finding things wrong and complaining.

I had an employee once who had a lot of bad habits, but he also had a lot of great management skills. By constantly catching him doing things right, it was much easier to point out how he could improve his job skills. This created an opening, a freedom for him to see himself differently. Within several months I began seeing changes in his personality, and his time management. He was no longer an excuse-maker, and he became a very valuable team member in my organization.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have always lived from the principle: “starting a company is messy business, and my job is to clean up the mess.” I know that if I do that, I will achieve sweet success, no matter what the challenge may be.

Success also comes from “course correction by learning from what went wrong.” Be willing to do that, and the rest gets easier and easier. Correcting errors is essential to the growth and development of my real estate and restaurant endeavors.

Upon purchasing a larger residential building that I planned to convert into condominiums, I inherited an angry tenant association that was ready to fight for almost any reason. I had to muster up a lot of positive energy to settle this ongoing matter amicably, and that required I see possibility where the prior landlord had seen misery. I had to take the risk of allowing myself to be vulnerable, to generate a conversation with those folks where they had input into the management of the moving process as the conversion took place.

I learned that life is only upsetting when we set ourselves up to be upset. If we are willing to look at our differences with an attitude of “inspirational dissatisfaction” it is amazing what we can get done. The results were remarkable.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

There is no satisfaction like self-satisfaction — especially when it comes from a desire to make a difference in the world. By committing to being dedicated to making that difference, you will have many more opportunities to have that self satisfaction and your business will never stop growing.

The road to success requires tremendous dedication, but how do you get that dedication? The key is to see dedication not as hard work, but as an opportunity to continually realize more of your unrealized potential. It is that frame of mind that allows a person to experience more truth in all aspects of their lives.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I do have a story about advice I received that I am glad I never followed. A friend once said to me, “Damn it, be right at any price. Otherwise, people will walk all over you.” That was terrible advice, especially if you want to win at life.

I proved to myself that “being right” and “winning in life” are two very different things. What good is “being right” if you run over everyone who is in your corner trying to help you win? I lost out on a few great real estate deals when I “had to be right” about the price I’d pay or the terms I demanded. I also lost out on making several great friends and finding great business partners when I was locked into “being right.” I realized that “winning in life” required me to be willing to let it go when I’m wrong or when someone else has a better idea.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Character trait # 1: Optimism: See life’s problems as opportunities for new possibilities. At age seventeen I was paying my own way through college, and the problem, at first, seemed to be that I didn’t have enough time to both work and study. Quickly I turned that problem into an opportunity and began learning time management. That has been a wonderful talent I’ve never forgotten.

Character trait # 2: Self-trust: It became apparent to me when going to college that if I depended upon others to take care of me, I would never live up to my possibilities. Upon graduation from college, I had a choice I had to make. Should I go back to the mill town from whence I came and become a school teacher or adventure to the big city by myself, a place I’d never been and had no contacts there, and see what possibilities might be in store for me. That required I relied upon myself entirely. That quality of character has carried me through many tough periods in my lifetime.

Character trait # 3: good old fashioned sticktuitiveness. When learning to ice skate, my grandfather continually reminded me that a good ice skater was a poor ice skater until he stuck too it long enough that he became a good ice skater. I wanted to quit and go home many times because I was too cold or I wanted to do something else. That character trait has been my savior in many circumstances when things seemed to be going sour in a business deal or things were falling apart in a construction project.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a C-Suite executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what a C-Level executive does that is different from the responsibilities of other leaders?

A C-Suite executive’s main objective is to see “what isn’t” and make it “what is.” Anyone with a little ambition can be told what to do and successfully do it. It is the responsibility of a C-Suite executive to be like the professional quarterback, calling the right play at the right time because he knows what is important. He holds the team together by providing leadership and making sure everyone is focused on the ultimate goal. When he sees a touchdown up ahead, he feels certain he can make it happen with the help of his team. He then puts all of the skills of his team into action as he throws that touchdown pass. He improvises, he innovates, he makes split-second decisions, never wavering from his vision. He makes his fantasy of scoring a fact.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Here’s a myth: “A CEO or executive has special talents that most folks don’t have.” CEOs and Executives are just like you. They simply are willing to trust they have what it takes to handle challenges that come their way when they take a stand for creating something new. They rigorously and relentlessly focus and strive for all their actions to have a specific purpose. That’s what it takes takes to be a CEO.

What are the most common leadership mistakes you have seen C-Suite leaders make when they start leading a new team? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake of a C-Suite leader is seeing oneself as a leader and others as followers. We’re all leaders! Bring that out in others, and you look like a champ! The best way to do that is to set high standards of performance and help others to continually step up. This creates a fabulous work environment to work in.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The most underestimated aspect of running a company is helping all employees see the value they contribute to the company. Doing this begins with making sure everyone, from the top down, feels like they will be heard if they have something to say.

Example: I had a custodian at one of my buildings suggest that we replace the front door of the lobby glass (lower half) with glass that does not allow passers-by to see any UPS packages that were delivered. Simple idea. Great idea. He told the maintenance manager who ran it by the building manager who ran it by me. I loved that the custodian cared, and personally contacted him to thank him for the suggestion. Theft was reduced by 100%

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading From the C-Suite”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) I wish someone told me: “You decide how meaningful your position as leader will be.”

Story: Being a leader is an incredible opportunity to be in service to those you are leading. See your position that way and opportunities will come where you will make a wonderful difference in the lives of those working for you. By simply acknowledging the value they offer, by giving them their birthday off, improved the moral of my restaurant staff incredibly.

2) I wish someone told me: “Learn to be a great listener. You will get a lot more from that than talking”

Story: I’ve learned that being “a listener” for possibilities has offered me many opportunities to make positive changes. While building a small townhouse community, the architect mentioned the importance of making a home feel like a home. I immediately purchased a hand carved wooden sign for the front lawn that said, “Welcome Home.” It worked. Folks loved it. They bought up the townhomes like hotcakes.

3) I wish someone told me: “Your employee’s potential is infinite, but it’s useless if you let it just sit”

Story: I am very aware that everyone is interested in realizing more of their unrealized potential. Hence, I often offer opportunities for employees to be creative with what they are doing. It’s amazing what you can discover. One supervisor began having “gratitude Fridays.” Every Friday, at the end of the day, he would take ten minutes to meet with his workforce, and they’d all share a simple blessing they experienced that week. The morale in that dept soared!

4) I wish someone told me: “When something goes wrong, look at the matter with inspirational dissatisfaction.”

Story: My company views all mistakes we make as miss-takes (we’ve simply missed the mark). We look at the miss-take to learn what we need to know so we can refine what we do next (refine our re-take), and celebrate when we succeed by declaring, “That’s a take!” We call this “company-talk” and use it at all levels of communication.

John, my assistant, made a miss-take. He unintentionally spoke about a building I intended to purchase and convert into condominiums. The result was that the seller immediately hiked the price by 25%, and we did not follow through with the vision. John and I looked at the miss-take with an eye for how he’d handle the matter if he could do it over. When we finished the conversation, he learned a lot about how to handle real estate brokers when they come probing. And he proved it in the years to come.

5) I wish someone told me: “That which is obvious is not always obvious because of what you currently believe.”

Story: There is no better way to get out of a rut than to be willing to see things differently. At our company monthly meetings, we continually seek to see things differently so we can come up with new ideas and stay on top of the industry. What we’ll do is take on a different role and talk about a project from the perspective of a stranger. Instead of “How can we shave costs so we keep a high profit margin,” we put on the shoes of the buyers and asked, “What should they have added that would have made this sale more enticing to me?”

In your opinion, what are a few ways that executives can help to create a fantastic work culture? Can you share a story or an example?

A fantastic work culture is based on trust, above all else. It also requires clarity when it comes to desired outcomes. This is a matter of having a clear mission statement and visions statements that guide everyone toward the expectations. There should also be a means of measure, as well as recognition and rewards for achievements along the route.

Example: When I was developing a twenty-home community in California, I put together a calendar of drawings of what I envisioned being achieved every month of the project. Everyone on board received a calendar so they could see the grand plan and agree to work toward that end. On the calendar were bonus points if we achieved what we perceived on schedule. It created an incredible work culture.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start an ‘attitude-flip’ movement. Instead of looking for things wrong and complaining, let’s make it a habit to look for things that are right and appreciate them.

