Rob Vanbergen of Pain Free for Life: “The power of positive thinking cannot be underestimated”

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Vanbergen.

If anyone could be the poster child for the effectiveness of natural pain resolution and microcurrent therapy, it would be Rob Vanbergen. As a child, Rob suffered from both debilitating anxiety and extensive scoliosis issues. Neither holistic nor conventional medical remedies brought relief. But when Rob discovered the Hache Protocol for Pain Resolution™ and followed it, his issues were resolved. He now enjoys vibrant and lasting physical and mental health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview’s focus, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. I was born with scoliosis, which majorly affected me throughout my childhood. I received consistent treatment from an osteopath and several other therapists, but nothing we could do would really fix it. I noticed that magnesium supplements and homeopathy were the most helpful in treating my symptoms. Still, this relief was only gradual and temporary, easing my pain for only a day or two at a time. Living with this constant pain caused me a lot of stress as a child. I was much shorter than my peers, I experienced quite a bit of pain, and I had horrible anxiety.

My anxiety was connected to that pain, and that pain-anxiety cycle that I was stuck in was probably the worst part about being trapped in pain, which caused stress, which caused more pain, which caused more stress, and so on.

In my case, I had an interesting advantage in addressing my scoliosis symptoms. My parents, Drs. John and Lorry Hache, are world-renowned experts in microcurrent therapy, and they suggested we try it as a treatment.

After several microcurrent therapy sessions, I began to feel my pain subsiding. And when it didn’t return with a vengeance, a new hope for a pain and anxiety-free life presented itself to me.

With a consistent treatment plan and my parents’ support, I also began to feel my anxiety to fade. It was literally a 360-degree change, and it was probably the most important defining moment in my childhood.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My parents, Drs. John and Lorry Hache. They have been my greatest teachers, supporters, and inspiration on my career path.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Arielle. Ultimately, being an entrepreneur takes a heck of a lot of time. When I first started, I was working 12 hours a day, on top of family responsibilities, which kind of went by the wayside. When I started studying microcurrent, I was sometimes up until midnight answering questions on Facebook or researching whatever I could. So, if I hadn’t had the support of someone who was willing to stand by me and accept the fact that I was going to be busy for now, to not be as busy later, I don’t think I would have made it through without her support. I’ve always been a family person, and that’s my main priority.

There was one specific time when we were first launching Pain Free for Life, and I had a deadline to get everything up and running for the online store. And we’re talking like 60 products that I had to list, price, and get up on the website.

Then I got a call that I needed to pick my son up from school, which was quite far away. With our son being autistic, the time we need to spend with him is a lot more intense than it may otherwise be, especially when it comes to schooling. So, a lot of the time, we need to pick him up from school unexpectedly.

Without my wife, this situation would have totally thrown me off. I was looking at canceling appointments and clearing my entire day to tend to my son. But Arielle actually left nursing school to go pick him up so that I could keep my commitments and continue to get everything done on time.

By working together as a team, we were able to avert disaster, and in the long run, the sale went off without a hitch, and my son got the care and attention he needed at that moment.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I once had this really long phone consultation with a medical doctor. We went in-depth discussing a patient of his. I listened carefully for roughly 30 minutes and started to give advice, suggesting he send the patient home with a microcurrent device for treatment.

45 minutes in, I realized the patient was an 11-year-old cat with scoliosis, and I had been assuming it was a human all along! Now I always double-check and am sure to listen more carefully to people. It was an awkward but helpful learning experience.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Faerie Queene by Edmund Spenser, I did an entire upper-level English class on it in college. It was my first exposure to old epic poetry, which I had always disliked and found hard to read. The first time being exposed to it was a real challenge for me — I felt lost, which was discouraging. But this challenge inspired me because I worked extremely hard to comprehend this difficult poetry and committed myself to nailing the final paper.

To my surprise, my professor nominated it for an award, which I received, and it ended up getting published. This experience was extremely encouraging and motivating because it taught me that I could overcome any adversity if I put my mind to it.

My take-home is this: If I can overcome something as confusing as The Fairy Queen, I can do anything in life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The poem “Visiting Hours” by Greg Davidson. There’s one line in particular I think about often, “all the time we have on earth is just visiting hours.”

I used to waste time playing video games, anything to not work, anything to not experience life. I listened to that poem every day for a year on my commute to university, and it hit me hard. I realized that we have so little time on this Earth, and people choose to waste it.

It’s been a super personal inner motto of how I live my life, to make sure I’m not wasting my time. If it’s not something that I look back on when I’m older and am glad I did it, it’s not worth doing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Well, I can’t say too much about it yet, but I’m currently working on a new device that will incorporate light therapy with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. This combination should be able to work on issues like chronic pain and viral and bacterial skin conditions. It is expected to complete and round out our abilities to treat a wider range of health conditions with very little effort.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I’d say the first is to get good quality sleep. Without proper rest, mental wellness is almost impossible. So many important reparative and regenerative functions take place when we sleep, and I’ve seen firsthand how insomnia can interfere with not only healing but the ability to move past traumas associated with chronic illness and disease mentally.

Eating a healthy diet is also up there. If you’re experiencing brain fog, depression, or anxiety, diet shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s all about cutting down sugars and focusing on vegetables, like beets, over fruits and processed foods. I also recommend going gluten-free if you can and be sure to steer clear from alcohol and drugs.

This third one might be a bit controversial, but I’d have to say getting off long term medications. Long term anti-depressants actually have the same withdrawal symptoms as heroin. I’m talking full body shakes, sweating, and insomnia.

Pain medications like opioids are also important to get off because they block the healing process and create debilitating side effects like addiction. These long-term medications can lead to brain fog, low sex drive, and an overall feeling of ill-at-ease, directly impacting your peace of mind.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

You know, I’ve never been into meditation. The closest I can think of is actually driving, I find driving very peaceful and meditative. I think it’s the endless trees I see on my commute here in Canada. Driving is a great excuse to tune out all of life’s challenges and just be in the moment. But meditation is all about finding what works and what’s right for you.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Personally, I don’t think you can talk about mental and physical wellness separately. They are so intertwined. I’m a firm believer in the idea that the most important thing is to take care of mental well-being, and physical well-being will follow. I think it’s all intrinsically linked.

But aside from the mental well-being, it’s vital to focus on the four pillars of The Hache Protocol for Pain Resolution ™. Stress reduction, proper sleep, good nutrition, and physical exercise create an environment in your body conducive to healing.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

In my experience, people will take better care of everything else in their lives except themselves. There’s this mental blockage in our fast-paced society where people don’t feel like they have the time to eat healthily. We all know sugar and refined fats are bad for us, but many of us are unaware of the direct correlation between sugar and inflammation — it’s like putting gasoline on a fire.

To me, a healthy diet isn’t about jumping into a fad diet. It’s about establishing a lifestyle that supports a clean diet, including a rainbow of flavors and colors, and making sure it is accessible for you.

I’ve found that for me, one of the most helpful tips for consistently eating healthy was signing up for a meal box delivery service. It helps me plan and prioritize eating well in a way that takes little effort or planning.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

First, the power of positive thinking cannot be underestimated. Our brain can create a mental block that gets us stuck. I’ve seen patients with a positive mental outlook achieve excellent healing outcomes that weren’t achieved by other patients with the same condition but a negative mental outlook. It’s truly shocking.

If people can’t break free from negative thinking and focus on a more positive outlook about their treatment, it will become very difficult to ever resolve their health problems.

Second, I’d say recognizing the importance of self-care. It’s so easy to forget about taking time out for yourself in our busy world, but this absolutely needs to be done to avoid burnout. Once you hit burnout, healing becomes almost impossible.

I have a client who has Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) whose family simply doesn’t believe in any of the therapies she’s using and frankly doesn’t believe her illness is real. Because of this, they expect far too much of her and don’t give her the time she needs to practice self-care. She’s not even remotely focused on her healing; instead, her focus is working full time and running a household.

Through counseling, she finally found her voice and started advocating for herself and her need for self-care. Now she sets aside time each day to relax and recharge with activities like taking a bath or gentle yoga and has finally started moving towards resolving her pain. I’ve seen a significant improvement in her condition since this one shift in her life.

And lastly, talking and sharing. You must share your struggles with the ones you love. Keeping it all in is extremely unhealthy. Bottling everything up can lead to Vagal tone issues because you’re trapped in fight or flight mode, but you’re also setting yourself up for chronic disease to set in. I’ve actually seen a lot of this with the Coronavirus Pandemic. People’s social circles are shrinking as we physically distance from each other. They’re missing out on the opportunity to get everything out and process through their challenges, and it’s creating a perfect environment in the body for illness to take hold.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

The interesting thing about smiling is, as long as people smile back, you feel good. Unfortunately, it’s something that’s fallen by the wayside due to mask-wearing. It’s important to share positive energy because it is contagious. And now that we’re all wearing masks, it’s essential to find new and innovative ways to share that positive energy with those around you.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I’ve always talked about spirituality in the sense of your own positive energies. And to me, that beautifully dovetails with emotional and mental wellness, and physical wellness. They’re not really separate in my mind. So, as for three habits, I’d just repeat everything I mentioned earlier.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Being in nature can help us cultivate better wellness in general. People exposed to nature are exposed to less harmful electromagnetic fields and electrosmog pollution. They also can benefit from the Schumann Resonance of our Earth’s heartbeat.

People who live in rural areas, who regularly go for walks in the forest, versus people who live in cities, seem to live longer, healthier lives with less disease and pain problems.

So, I think being in nature is super important from a mental standpoint. Enjoying the beauty that surrounds us is incredibly positive for everyone involved.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That’s a great question. I would love to help foster a movement that encouraged people to investigate safer natural alternatives for treating their chronic health conditions before they jump into pharmaceutical solutions. If we could change the way we think about wellness to the point where pharmaceuticals are no longer prescribed, we’d live in a much healthier world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Bruce Lipton has inspired a lot of my perspective on emotional and mental wellness. Every piece of content he puts out is just mind-blowing. If I could sit down with him, I’d be content to just listen to what he as to say for an hour to be honest.

How can our readers further follow your work online?