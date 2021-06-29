Rob Shallenberger of Becoming Your Best Global Leadership: “Be quick to listen and slow to wrath”

Do pre-week planning. We will either lead a life by design or live a life by default. A leader who is first leading his or her life will be a far more effective leader in the professional environment. When leaders are organized and aligned around what matters most, their teams will almost always produce at a higher level, and it will be a better culture.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Shallenberger.

Rob is one of the world’s leading authorities on leadership, planning, and productivity. He’s trained and spoken for hundreds of organizations around the world.

After spending two years of service in Bolivia, he attended Utah State University where he graduated in 2000. He went on to earn an MBA from Colorado State University.

He served as an F-16 Pilot in the United States Air Force for 11 years. He was also an Advance Agent for Air Force One and traveled the world working with foreign embassies and the Secret Service.

He’s the CEO of Becoming Your Best Global Leadership and is the bestselling author of five different books focused on leadership, planning, and high-performance. Their most recent book is titled Do What Matters Most and has already garnered rave reviews from leaders around the world.

He’s been married for 23 years and has four beautiful children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After flying F-16’s for 11 years, I was surrounded by high performance, from the people to the jets themselves. I was fascinated with high performance and what that looked like at an organizational level. Ironically, while I was flying F-16’s, my Father had been researching great leaders and high-performers to identify what set them apart from everyone else.

After leaving the Air Force, my Father and I joined forces to start Becoming Your Best Global Leadership — a company focused on helping organizations develop high-performing people and teams. It seemed to be the perfect relationship, with my fighter background and his business and research background.

We hoped to leverage our backgrounds and research to help organizations develop high-performing people and leaders, from front-line team members to the executives and CEO. During the last 11 years, we’ve been blessed with the opportunity to meet with, train, and coach some of the most influential leaders and organizations, including the Dallas Cowboys, Hensel Phelps, Charles Schwab, and the President of Rwanda (to name a few).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the fascinating things that have happened was meeting privately with the President of Rwanda, discussing ways to lead his country effectively. After meeting with him, we’ve also had the chance to go back several times to train many senior government leaders.

Rwanda experienced a tragic genocide approximately 25 years ago, with more than one million Rwanda’s killed. It’s now a fantastic success story to see the massive transformation in the last two decades because of great leadership. They are currently the second-fastest growing economy in all of Africa, the fifth safest country globally, and they are rapidly moving up in almost every statistic.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just released our new book Do What Matters Most (DWMM) and the DWMM certification so that people can get certified as a licensed trainer or coach within their organization. This certification is a big deal because leaders can train and/or coach their team members on their own time. They also don’t have to worry about any content creation — they follow the formula, and the results will come.

The Do What Matters Most training guarantee is that those who apply the three habits outlined in the book and training will increase their productivity by 30–50%. In other words, they will accomplish an average of 800–1000 additional important activities this year that likely wouldn’t have happened without these habits — all with less stress!

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

There is a pilot term called Task Saturation. Task saturation is when a pilot has so many things going on in the cockpit that he or she can no longer process everything that is happening. When task saturation creeps in, the pilot starts to task shed (dropping things from their crosscheck or cockpit scan) and can quickly lose track of their priorities and what matters most. For example, there are six primary instruments in the cockpit that a pilot should always be aware of, instruments such as altitude and airspeed. Unfortunately, many pilots have crashed because they were task-saturated, mis-prioritized, and lost track of their primary instruments.

We found that people around the world can relate to this feeling of task saturation. In fact, our research revealed that 68% of people feel like prioritizing their time is their #1 challenge. At some point in our lives, we’ve all felt that stressful feeling of having so many things coming at us, but only a limited amount of time to accomplish them.

The common adage in business now is to do more with less. This approach to business is a perfect recipe for task saturation and everything that comes with it, such as lower productivity, higher turnover, and a decline in morale. Other feelings associated with task saturation in the workplace include feeling overwhelmed, upset, frustrated, and perhaps unsure of what you should be doing. When a person is task-saturated, it is easy to lose track of what matters most. In other words, when a person has so many competing demands for their time, it is common for their priorities to slip through the cracks. These kinds of performance and productivity challenges are becoming more and more common in the workplace.

This feeling of task saturation, accompanied by personal priorities slipping through the cracks, is one of the main contributors to this “unhappy workforce” becoming more common in today’s world.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

You may find some of our research fascinating (like we did). After interviewing more than 1,260 managers from 108 global organizations, we found that:

Only 32% of employees are engaged (innovating and contributing to the team)

68% of people feel like prioritizing their time is their #1 challenge.

80% of people don’t have a process to prioritize their time outside of sticky notes and to-do lists.

42% of employees feel like they’ve used all of their energy by the end of the day.

A person who has a significant personal issue in their life is approximately 47% less productive in the workplace.

84% of employees feel they would be significantly more productive if they had a simple time-management process (beyond sticky notes and to-do lists).

These are just a few of the eye-opening statistics shared in our new book Do What Matters Most related to personal and professional productivity. The bottom line is that employees feel task-saturated and are thirsting for a process that will help them balance their time, schedule their priorities, and do what matters most. The more a person has a balance of success stories, the more productive they will be in the workplace.

For example, we found that a person who has a significant personal issue in their personal life (relationship with a spouse, health challenges, etc.) will be 47% less productive in the workplace. If we flip that statistic to the positive, you could infer that a person who has a balance of success stories in his or her life will be 47% more productive in the workplace.

For most employees, it’s just a matter of learning a new process to schedule their priorities and make time for what matters most (what we call Q2 in the book).

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1. Do pre-week planning. We will either lead a life by design or live a life by default. A leader who is first leading his or her life will be a far more effective leader in the professional environment. When leaders are organized and aligned around what matters most, their teams will almost always produce at a higher level, and it will be a better culture. In contrast, a leader who is constantly dropping tasks on his or her team that need to be done right now because of their own lack of organization and planning will usually have a mediocre performing team at best.

2. Get aligned. People crave alignment! Only 32% of senior leaders feel like their organization is aligned; that number drops dramatically the further away you get from senior leadership. Develop a clear strategic plan and communicate it well to all levels of the organization. Be cautious about assuming that because it’s clear in your mind, it’s clear in everyone else’s mind.

3. Invest in success. People can only perform at a level commensurate with their current mindset and skillset. The highest performing teams almost always have a leader who invests in them through various types of training, with the vision to grow both their mindset and skillset. If we as leaders expect high performance, we need to be willing to invest in high-performance training.

4. Be quick to listen and slow to wrath. One of the greatest gifts a person can give to another is a listening ear. Maya Angelou wisely said, “People won’t remember what you said or what you did; what they’ll remember is how you made them feel.” In most cases, how people feel when interacting with us is directly correlated to whether or not they feel understood.

5. Be a voracious learner. As a former fighter pilot, we were constantly learning; it was ingrained in us as part of our culture. In most cases, the culture of a team is a reflection of the leader. The more you read, the more courses you attend, the more you invest in your growth, the more your leadership will be reflected in your team’s success!

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

The culture of a company is a reflection of the leadership in the company. There will be a culture by design or a culture by default.

Almost every high-performing team we have observed has a culture of personal accountability, a strong work ethic (no free handouts), and a feeling of being part of something bigger. The company has a clear direction, focuses on what matters most, and prioritizes personal well-being.

This type of culture starts at the top. When the leadership team is doing these things in their own lives, it’s a lot easier to create this type of high-performance culture throughout the rest of the organization.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Father and I co-wrote Do What Matters Most together, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. When I was 16 years old, it was a tough time in my life; I had no direction or vision. My Father continually put me in situations where the proverbial seeds of success could be planted, hoping that they would take root. One example is when he paid me $50 to read How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie and write a three-page book report. The act of reading started to give me ideas that wouldn’t have come in any other way. My Father knew how powerful the habit of reading was, and he incentivized me in a way that got me excited to sit down and read.

Another example is when he took us (his children) to an event called the Stadium of Fire to celebrate the 4th of July. As a family, we watched four F-16’s do the opening fly by, and we all felt the thunderous roar as they flew overhead. My brother and I looked at each other and said, “Someday, we’re going to fly those jets over this stadium.” The seed was planted, and the vision to become a fighter pilot was born. Fifteen years later (to the day), both my brother and I flew our F-16’s over the Stadium of Fire to open the celebration. It is a day we will all remember, and so much of the credit goes to my hero father and angel mother, who never gave up on me during those challenging teenage years!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’ve done our best to share tools and ideas that will improve people’s lives, both personally and professionally. These are the same tools we’ve seen influence our lives and the lives of thousands of others. While we each have our challenges, we know these tools and habits can positively impact the world.

Our company vision is to influence a billion lives for good. That is an understandably lofty vision and one that is certainly difficult to measure. To achieve this vision is a team effort and one that will involve many people. That’s why our focus is on certifying leaders, trainers, and coaches to take this content to the people in their organizations.

Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed for any of us. So, we’re just trying to do the best we can while we can.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Good, better, best, never let it rest; til your good is better, and your better is best” This is an invitation for all of us to be humble, teachable, and willing to invest in our growth. As fighter pilots, we were taught to be “confidently humble.” In other words, be confident in the training and skillset you have, yet humble enough to acknowledge that you don’t know it all and to be constantly learning where your blind spots might be. That same concept is a great approach to leadership, be confidently humble, and ask what you can do to take where you are today and become better…never feeling like “I’ve arrived.”

I feel like we would all benefit by viewing personal growth as an investment rather than an expense. We tend to reduce expenses and grow investments, so thinking of this allocation of time and resources as an investment rather than an expense is a critical leadership mindset.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Like we mentioned earlier, our company vision is to influence a billion lives for good. The idea is to do this through our books Becoming Your Best: The 12 Principles of Highly Successful Leaders and Do What Matters Most and their corresponding training.

The “Becoming Your Best” and “Do What Matters Most” movement is a team effort. That’s why our focus is on certifying leaders, trainers, and coaches throughout the world so that they can take this content to the people who matter most in their lives.

When a person applies these principles and habits, they will improve their well-being, relationships, leadership, and productivity. In other words, these habits will touch every area of a person’s life.

We hope that people won’t procrastinate what matters most, that we can all rise up and be better leaders — it starts in our own lives and expands out to our families and organizations. This focus on do what matters most and becoming our best is the whole essence of leading a life by design rather than living a life by default!

For anyone who would like to join this movement, visit BecomingYourBest.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!