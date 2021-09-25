Rob Pahlavan: “The journey is hard, but it is certainly worth it”

The overarching lessons or takeaways for others are to find your passion first and then iteratively learn as much as possible about the paths and ways to follow that passion. The journey is hard, but it is certainly worth it.

Robert (Rob) Pahlavan is driven to build and invest in businesses at the intersection of healthcare services and technology to create a better healthcare system for disadvantaged communities. He has successfully built three startups in this industry:

HealthWyse (an Electronic Medical Record company for the Senior Care industry that was sold to Casamba)

Believe Home Care (a technology enabled Home Care Services provider)

Integrated Medication Management (a medication and care management provider to medically frail patients that was successfully sold)

After the recent sale of his last company, Mr. Pahlavan is helping to build and invest in multiple companies for disadvantaged communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I am the child of two Iranian immigrants who moved to the US to earn their medical licenses. They are my initial influence in Health and Wellness as well as my inspiration to work hard to help people. But, with two parents working as doctors, my maternal grandmother took care of me day to day, and later, I would help to take care of her. I would work with my Mom to make sure that my grandmother took her medications on time, could get around and made sure that she could still complete her activities of daily living. My grandmother would often complain about her earlier decisions around health and wellness — like nutrition, exercise and her lack of focus on taking care of herself — and its impact on her health later in life. As she progressed in life, I also worked with my Mom to manage her end-of-life care. The combination of my family desire to help people with our own Health and Wellness needs had a profound impact on my own career decision to enter the industry.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My family was my first inspiration to this, as my parents focused a lot on this, and I also watched the ill effects of an unhealthy lifestyle via my grandmother.

In addition, I became really interested in sports growing up. As I grew older, I realized that my natural abilities were not enough to succeed, especially at the collegiate level. In turn, I started to learn a lot about fitness, nutrition and wellness. It enhanced my abilities in sports, but more importantly, it set me up for a life of health and wellness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I have converted from weightlifting to bodyweight, yoga and band-related workouts over the last ten years. I find that an early workout, coupled with meditation, keeps my body and mind prepared for the day ahead.

In addition, until the pandemic, I was also an avid practitioner and developing teacher in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Surprisingly to some, this would help center my body and mind at the beginning of the day.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

After my grandmother’s end of life process, the Accountable Care Act was passed some years later. The legislation focused on how to create better health outcomes for Medicare patients, especially patients with high medical risk or multiple chronic diseases. Based on my personal experiences, I saw so many opportunities to create better health outcomes while also giving patients, like my grandmother, a more humane and equitable level of care delivery. That was over twelve years ago, and I have not looked back.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The industry has changed a lot since I first started, and in fact, there is a lot more interest in the industry today. At the beginning, I knew that I was passionate about Healthcare and wanted to make helping disadvantaged populations, like my grandmother, my professional mission in life. However, I had no idea where to begin or apply my passion. The best advice that I received at the time was to research the industry first and then speak with as many people as possible in as many related areas of the industry as you can. While the approach appears to be scattered at first, one tends to learn with each bit of research as well as every educated conversation. From there, you can refine what you like and do not like and eventually find a fit. I found several tenets that I knew that I needed to succeed: work with people in need, find a strong partner or mentor and develop an ability to learn as much about the industry as possible. I then applied this mindset to find my very first opportunity.

The overarching lessons or takeaways for others are to find your passion first and then iteratively learn as much as possible about the paths and ways to follow that passion. The journey is hard, but it is certainly worth it.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Medically frail and disadvantaged patients often received their Healthcare benefits via government payers, like Medicare and Medicaid. Their benefits can be hard to decipher, and they often don’t know how and where to get help. Further, they are often overwhelmed by life itself and lack the knowledge and help to coordinate and manage their own care. Most of my recent work has focused on creating greater health equity for these patients.

The interesting part is that Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries now total greater than 150 million people in the United States. There are a lot of large opportunities to help people here. Yet, despite this large population, my work is best told through individual patient stories. While at Integrated Medication Management, I met a gentleman who was 75% blind, due to his Diabetes, and lived with his ailing wife. He also had Congestive Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was taking over 15 medications and was somewhat depressed overall. His most important issues went a lot deeper than that though.

A few months before, he was in his wheelchair at home finishing a cigarette. He threw the cigarette on the ground and rolled his wheels over it as he went to bed to put it out. His wife, who is also missing a leg from Diabetes, woke him up some time later complaining of heavy smoke. They both saw that their house was on fire and had to crawl out of their home to survive. When they woke up next, they were in a hospital bed, having discovered that they had lost their house, without any insurance to help them.

They then transitioned to the subsidized housing unit that we found them in. We were part of a care team that set them up with both Medicaid and Medicare insurance (known as dual eligibility), something that they would have struggled with on their own. We also performed a reconciliation of their medications. He was taking her Diabetes medications and vice versa. She was only taking one of her thirteen medications each day. When I asked her why she took that one, she said: ‘my Doctor told me that if I was going to take one medication, this one is it.’ When I asked her about the other twelve, she didn’t know why she had been prescribed them. We educated both of them on their care and medication plan, set their medications up accurately and ensured that they received them every month in sorted packets. We also were part of a team that set up their overall medical and care plan up for success. Most importantly, we built a level of trust with them via our ability to listen and help them. This trust helped us change their behaviors to move to a better long term lifestyle. They remained out of the hospital for the term in which we worked with them and are as healthy as they have been over the last ten years.

While we could not solve everything for this couple, we were able to set them up for their next phase of life with success. Their story seems unique, and our results were great with them. But, in reality, there are millions of people just like them who just need a little more support, education and coordination of their care to be successful and independent in their lives.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I still see 20–25 services and companies that can be built to serve Medicaid and Medicare patients. I am focusing my time now on several start up companies and investments that affect these patients. I am helping to build and invest in the following areas right now: primary care at home for high risk patients; behavioral healthcare for high risk patients, innovative models for Medicaid beneficiaries and end of life planning and care. I believe that all of these areas can make a tremendous impact in the populations that I serve, and they would have helped me as a caregiver some twenty years ago.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Integrity: As a leader, your core beliefs and principals effect not only your decisions but the values of the organization as a whole. Integrity is an interesting value in that everyone purports to have it, but it is one of the first values forgotten when times are tough. Early stage company work is filled with tough times! In addition, in health and wellness businesses, you are always centered around your mission and the people that you serve. So, integrity also means staying true to that mission and those values in tough times as well. In two of my ventures, constituencies have pushed to marginalize our offering for relatively insignificant monetary gains. I always rustled with this, as it affected patient care and also the integrity of our team and company: as we had made promises to these patients. I held strong in both cases and looked for ways to affect other areas of the business while not affecting patient care. Again, it was not easy, but it meant a lot to our team, mission and overall culture.

2. Emotional Intelligence: There has been a tremendous amount of literature on this subject, and it is definitely all true. As a leader, you have to understand your three main constituencies: employees, customers and investors. The first one is the most important one, and the path to getting the best out of your fellow employees is to understand them, relate to them and create the best culture for them to grow. From there, your customers will be heard and serviced well, which should lead to good results for your investors. In the aftermath of the atrocity committed against George Floyd, I struggled with how to connect with our employees on this subject. We sent messaging out with our condemnation of the actions and also committed to improve our approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But, the real value came from sitting with every one of our African American employees to get their perspectives on what they needed and how we should all learn from this situation. By getting to listen to everyone’s emotions, I was able to help our team reconcile the tragedy and also work together to build a better organization overall.

3. Character: A lot has been written recently about grit and having a growth mindset, and they really work hand in hand to develop your character. Grit is really your resolve or resilience, which shows your strength of character. A growth mindset allows one to learn continuously and believe that even the hardest abilities can be developed through dedication, persistence and hard work. For start up or growth health businesses, your character as a leader will dictate the success of your organization. At my last company, we spent 21 straight months with concerns that we might not make it. We scraped by, showed grit and applied a growth mindset to continue to iterate until we found success. But, we failed a lot along the way and had to deal with a lot of stress during this process. We succeeded because the team stayed resilient, showed character and maintained their focus on the mission ahead.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is pursuing a lifestyle filled with activities and daily choices that lead to a holistic sense of well-being. These choices enable you to achieve your best state of health across the following areas of well-being: social, emotional, mental, physical, intellectual and occupational.

The first half of these values — social, emotional and mental — were often overlooked until the last few years but are the most important ones for overall wellness. If your mind is not balanced emotionally and sound, wellness can never be achieved.

The second half of these values — physical, intellectual and occupational — can be harnessed through your diet, daily activities, exercise and the day-to-day choices of how you spend your time.

Most people assume that it can be solved with one or two quick fixes, but in the end, wellness constitutes a lifestyle that works to optimize your mental and physical well-being overall on a daily basis.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Life is tough, even when you work in Health and Wellness yourself. There are lots of decisions we make, from our sleep patterns to nutrition to taking care of our mental health that feel like they take too much time. But, if we don’t prioritize these areas of wellness, the short and long term effects are just too big to miss.

As someone who has also been involved with geriatric care both personally and professionally, I have seen the maladies that result later in life from not focusing on wellness, including Diabetes, Mental Illness, Congestive Heart Failure and even cognitive impairment issues. I guarantee that most of the people that I have served would implore you to take a longer term approach and focus on wellness every day.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Over the last twenty years, companies have become more mindful of the effects of physical wellness on their employees. They have provided benefits around fitness participation, incorporated corporate wellness goals and even offered on site offerings to their employees as well.

More recently, mental well-being has become a priority, especially with the recent pandemic. Employers have always offered limited options, sometimes through their employee assistance programs. Now, we are seeing more programs open up to employees, including: education on mental health, therapy options that are reimbursed and a movement to incorporate things like meditation and mindfulness into the employee workday. Further, there is also a greater movement to understand what drives an employee’s well being, which has also led to things like increased vacation time, flexibility on working from home and flexibility in day to day scheduling.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Find Your ‘Why’: Most people in the Health and Wellness industry find their passion or the ‘why’ they have chosen this industry before joining it. For most people, it starts with a family or personal story. For others, it can just be a desire to help people. For me, it was really a combination of these two points: the impact of my grandmother’s experience as well as enabling the desire to help people that I got from my parents. Health and Wellness tends to attract people who want to have an impact on others through their particular skills and experiences. It helps to define your ‘why’, which is normally a great first step to narrowing the field on what you want to do.

2. Learn and Research the industry: There are still a lot of people that come to me or my colleagues and say ‘Health or Healthcare is growing rapidly and is a 2 Trillion dollar industry. It looks outdated, and I am smarter than most here. Why would I not do it?’ There are a lot of flaws in this logic, but the first flaw is not really understanding the industry, how it works and why it is the way that it is. There is a lot that you can learn through books, the internet and other sources even before reaching out to people in your areas of interest. From there, you should look to speak with as many people as possible in related fields to learn more about how their work maps to your interests and skill set. Most likely, one of these discussions will lead to your first opportunity as well.

3. Find your best route to contribute to your ‘why’: Once you understand your ‘why’ as well ss the industry, your next job is to assess yourself and see where you can add value and be successful. In my case, I am not a clinician and am not a coder. So, while I wanted to help people in need via entrepreneurial endeavors, I knew that I needed clinical and engineering help to get started. I assessed myself as being more proficient in synthesizing diverse viewpoints into a common vision and building the business side of things. This led me to run start ups focused on disadvantaged populations, but it was really an outgrowth of my ‘why’ combined with a genuine self-assessment.

4. Realize that you are part of a greater cause and try to help wherever you can — especially with people entering the field:

Health and Wellness is an industry where everyone should realize that a rising tide lifts all ships. That is, you should focus on helping anyone that is pursuing a great cause here. I do at least one call a week with someone entering the industry or a friend just thinking about it. At the end of the day, great people and ideas will help make health and wellness better: please help the newcomers, and even the established people, as much as you can.

5. Find a trusted group of mentors; they will open doors, keep you honest and help you find your True North: I have been very fortunate to have a great group of mentors and advisors that have helped me along the way. The first example of the impact of this group was actually very early on in my pursuits of Health and Wellness. I had received a very lucrative offer to help buy and sell large companies in a related area. It was a great opportunity for most people, and it was in the city that I wanted to move to. But, it met none of my criteria above: it did not suit my ‘why,’ and it did not leverage my talents in the best way possible. Two of my advisors, who had even worked in that same company and loved it, laughed at me when I mentioned the offer. They told me that it didn’t suit me at all, and that I should stick to my areas of passion and follow through with a start up career in Health-related businesses. Of course, I listened to them, and the rest, as they say, is history.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would heavily promote health literacy, especially with regards to mental health and nutrition. Most people wait too late in life to learn about their health and the things that affect it greatly. The most poignant examples of this tends to be in mental health and nutrition: where we can have an amazing impact if we just knew more and prioritized the long term impact of taking care of these areas, rather than the short term happiness from activities that are not good for these areas.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Andy Slavitt

He has done as much as anyone to improve the care of the Medicare and Medicaid patients that I care for, both via private sector and government-related work.

He began his health and wellness career by founding a startup, Health Allies, based on his former roommate’s experience with the healthcare system. After it was acquired by UnitedHealth Group, he would stay on to become the CEO of OptumInsight. His career then turned to public sector work, where he helped many Medicare and even Medicaid beneficiaries: serving as the acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, helping to rebuild Healthcare.gov and helping to lead Joe Biden’s COVID-19 pandemic response. He is also a General Partner at Town Hall Ventures, where he focuses on Medicaid-related start ups.

Maybe, one day, with a little luck, I will grow up to be like Andy. ☺

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn or Twitter. Please also free to reach out to me with any questions via either medium.

