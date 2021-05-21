Rob LoCascio of LivePerson: “Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives”

Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives. Most people are familiar with how Alexa or Siri can help them get tasks done, but our vision is to help every brand create their own conversational AI that works for them and their customers, not in service of big tech. In the context of the pandemic, you can think of our tech as doing for customer engagement what Zoom did for meetings: providing a convenient, better way to do business that won’t go away now that people have seen how much of an impact it has made.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob LoCascio. Rob is the founder and CEO of LivePerson, a company that optimizes AI to create more personal, human-like conversations between people and brands. They’ve been leading the industry since 1995, and went public (LPSN: NASDAQ) in 2000. LivePerson survived the dot com crash, and has grown to become the leader in conversational AI. They serve over 18,000 clients, with 1,300 employees across the globe.

Rob is a thought leader in the industry, and shares his business and tech expertise online. He is an authority on the ethics and responsibilities within the AI industry, and focuses his charitable efforts on those responsibilities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

After being fired via fax from my first job, I vowed never to work for anyone again. I came from a family of entrepreneurs and knew that it was a tough road, but the right one for me. My first company was called Sybarite Interactive. I had invented a kiosk that helped college campuses give out information and provided a space for video advertising, but it quickly became clear that the internet was making my product obsolete. I made the tough choice to start over, founding a new company that, for the first time ever, let brands chat with their customers online. That’s how LivePerson started, and as of today I’m one of the longest-standing founding CEOs of a tech company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many, but I’ll never forget when we went live with T-Mobile. This was about four and a half years ago, and they were the first enterprise customer to go live with our asynchronous cloud messaging platform, now called the Conversational Cloud. About two weeks after the company started using our system, I got a call from the guy who was running our technology at T-Mobile.

He told me, “You’ll never believe what just happened. One of our agents was messaging one of our customers and they had to go on a break to go to lunch, and they messaged the customer. “Hey, do you mind if I go to lunch and I’ll get back to you in like an hour, because I need to work on some stuff anyway?”

And the customer said, “No problem, have a great lunch.”

This was when I knew the shift to asynchronous messaging would work for brands. Simply put, that means you can have a continuous connection to a brand, on your phone, maybe even in your contacts, just like you have an always-on connection to family and friends, even if you put down the phone and message them back later.

And that really changed the game. So now, we’re at about 500 enterprise customers and 18,000 total customers that are now up on the Conversational Cloud, so it’s gone and developed into a whole new area.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Along the way, I’ve had to take risks and make mistakes. The journey to success is not a clear path.” I even have a podcast about the ups and downs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people that have helped me along the way. One of those people is Frank Maurio, who I recently sat down to talk with on my podcast. Frank is a neuropsychologist who I credit with pulling me through some dark times. He cuts through the clouds and gets to the fundamentals: Believing in yourself, accepting responsibility, understanding hardship in life and how to properly interpret and use pain to your advantage.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The technology of LivePerson itself is meant to bridge the gap between brands and their customers, and in many ways, I think it has transformed the customer’s experience in a way that brings goodness to the world. By creating a direct link between the companies and their customers, the technology offers a more human approach to doing business. Conversations were always at the heart of business, and now they can be again..

To answer your question more specifically, I believe it’s important to leverage your success to impact others and give back to the community. As a native New Yorker, I wanted to support the community after 9/11. I founded FeedingNYC to provide families in need with a full Thanksgiving meal each year, and we’ve served more than 85,000 families since its inception.

As a thought-leader in the AI world, I also want to make sure that I am responsible with how we guide the rapid growth of technology, and that I encourage others in the field to take responsibility. I started EqualAI to ensure that artificial intelligence technologies are inclusive and free of biases.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the cutting edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

We created our own consumer platforms that are running on the Conversational Cloud. I challenged our team to create different platforms for businesses to communicate with their customers. We started with a focus on the banking industry, as we work with many of the largest banks in the world. While we’re always trying to help them transform communication in their industry, sometimes there’s a gap in what they can do because they feel tied to legacy systems. We wanted to create a whole new vision for consumer experience for these banks to get them excited about trying something new.

We came up with this concept of using an AI we call “BELLA” to help you with your life by making banking more human and empathetic. We built BELLA around the idea of trust, love, and AI. The UI system is fully conversational, there’s no menus or anything like that. A person types in everything, and eventually they’ll be able to use their own voice, and BELLA will communicate back to them.

We also built a way for BELLA to help people pay it forward. Through a Karma account, which is like a savings account, BELLA goes out and helps other members who are part of the bank, of which there are roughly 30,000. And so, if I go out and I use the BELLA debit card to buy something at Starbucks, it’ll pop up sometimes and say, “Hey, Rob, Elizabeth is picking up your coffee today, have a great day.” And I have the ability to send a little heart back and all that. So we use the power of our AI, but we use it to create this unique consumer experience between consumers.

How do you think this might change the world?

In general, conversational AI and conversational commerce opens up a whole new world for consumers. It makes them happier, because they’re not stuck on hold for hours a month, and it gives brands a deeper connection with these same consumers, because now the brands are in their contacts and can be messaged just like family and friends. And for people working with technology, even non-tech people, they’re able to get experience with a new field of tech that will serve them well in their careers. We’ve seen contact center agents pivot into working as bot managers or conversational designers, for example. This is creating a whole new set of jobs that will be valuable in the increasingly AI-driven economy.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We are always talking about the ethics of AI and automation. That’s what EqualAI is all about, so it’s a big part of every step of our vision. To me, increasing diversity in the field is crucial to fighting bias in AI. I think it’s important to understand, for those of us building the tech who is going to be using it, and potentially helped or harmed by it if it isn’t built right.

If only one group of people is dictating how AI functions, or how it is trained, the AI will inevitably have biases embedded in the system. It’s essential that companies focus on diversity, both practically in hiring, but also to make sure that the AI systems they are developing aren’t created with implicit or unconscious biases.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

There have been several tipping points for us, like our pivot from old-school live chat to new and improved conversational AI experiences, but the most recent tipping point has been the pandemic COVID challenged the connection between brands and customers like never before. Contact centers employing millions of people worldwide went totally offline. Essentially, the model used for decades — agents jammed into tight spaces shoulder-to-shoulder — was no longer safe, and phone hold times went totally insane. With stores and offices closed as well, business operations came to a halt and consumers were stranded when they needed help the most. Our tech made it possible to stay connected throughout the pandemic in a safe way, because it can be operated from anywhere while still providing high-quality customer experiences. Brands and consumers both saw that conversational experiences were safer, more efficient, and more convenient than traditional voice calls and difficult-to-navigate websites. We always knew this pivot to conversational would happen, but the pandemic was a catalyst for our next stage of growth.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption? The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives. Most people are familiar with how Alexa or Siri can help them get tasks done, but our vision is to help every brand create their own conversational AI that works for them and their customers, not in service of big tech. In the context of the pandemic, you can think of our tech as doing for customer engagement what Zoom did for meetings: providing a convenient, better way to do business that won’t go away now that people have seen how much of an impact it has made.

Here’s an example of how we’re making this work even for small business: there’s a seller on our platform who sells pecans, a farmer down in Texas. I love his product, and so, when it ships, he can send me a message and say, “It just went out,” or “it’s two days away” or “just wanted to make sure you got the package”. We message each other all the way through the process. This helps him because now he knows how much I really love the product, and he knows that it will be worth his time to market to me in the future. All of this exists in one thread, and it never leaves the thread, so it’s easy to reference. We have a personal connection, enhanced by the convenience and ease of the technology.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can’t always know what lies ahead. You CAN go with your gut and be confident in your ideas. Don’t be afraid to fail. If you stay in the game long enough, work hard and stay focused, success WILL find you! If you need to refocus your priorities, give back. Go to a shelter and sleep there. Things will be much clearer in the morning. You’re going to experience a lot of uncertainty as you navigate your entrepreneurial journey. Arm yourself with ways to keep calm among the chaos. Failure doesn’t need to be something you hate. It actually shouldn’t be. Keep pushing yourself Over the Wall to the top — and don’t stop!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That’s why we founded EqualAI® and are so concerned about its mission. In a world where technology is integrated into every fact of our lives, tech like AI and Virtual Reality (VR) have a significant place in shaping our future. Through EqualAI, we want to make sure that the future is steered in the right direction, and that people from all walks of life have a seat at the table in making the future of technology happen.

We have to be conscious of biases in AI. Research suggests that more homogenous teams are more likely to have unconscious biases than diverse teams. Tech and STEM professions have some of the lowest diversity statistics of any professions across the board. That’s why EqualAI’s mission is so important to us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can connect with me on LinkedIn, or follow my YouTube channel where I share interviews with major news outlets as well as my talks with everyone from Deepak Chopra to Edward Norton, among other entrepreneurs and leaders. You can also tune in to my podcast, Over the Wall. And of course check out liveperson.com!

