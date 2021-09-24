Rob Isaacs of High Performance Tennis Academy: “Create structures to separate your work and personal life”

Create structures to separate your work and personal life — They say when you love your work, you never work a day in your life. I love my work and spend tons of my time devoted to it. Unfortunately, when the lines blur too much it’s very difficult to focus on life and living it. It took me years to develop strategies to keep the balance.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing USPTA P1 Certified Professional, Coach Robert Isaacs, who is the CEO and Founder of High Performance Tennis Academy in Philadelphia, PA.

Having Trained with USTA Coach of the Year, Mike Balutanski, and captained numerous USTA teams in District and Sectional and National competition, Coach Rob opened HPTA with the goal to grow the game dramatically and develop children age 5+ into life-long tennis players. This is done through offering a full-service program that not only teaches kids the sport but provides value to players and coaches by giving them the opportunity to grow. His ambition is offering the best ROG, Junior Academy and High-Performance product in the area to cultivate a systematic approach that can help participants of any level enjoy the game.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Some of my earliest memories are running on the local tennis courts with my mom and dad. The public courts near our house were always busy so we would wake up early in the morning and wait for Coach Mike to unlock the courts. When I was little, I loved to run around and collect the balls for my parents. My mom and dad definitely passed their love of the game down to me. When I got a bit older, I would hang around the courts all day and play with anyone who would play with me. I loved meeting new people and learning the game. Fast forward 30 years or so and I’m still just as enthusiastic about being on the tennis court as I was when I was a little boy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

About ten years ago, my wife Jenna and I were building successful careers in the mortgage industry. We were doing well. Our careers were growing, and we were quickly moving up in our organization. We’d bought 2 houses and it seemed like our lives were heading in the right direction. One day on our drive home from work, I got a call offering me an opportunity to be a part of a new tennis business. I dismissed the idea, but Jenna was irate. She couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t take an opportunity to work doing something I loved and grow a successful business at the same time. It turned out Jenna was right. I would not be the person I am today without my wife, Jenna. I’m a worker and a realist but my wife is a true visionary. She sees the potential in the world around her and drives me to achieve.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz is a great blueprint that I use in my approach to life, relationships, and business. The rules are simple: Say what you mean, Ask Questions and find clarity, Don’t take anything personally and Try your best. The rules are easy to live by and we use them throughout our tennis program. Our youngest players follow similar rules: Listen to the coach, Have Fun and Try your best!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Consistency, and Clear Honest Communication are the two most important traits that have led to my success in business. My team can always rely on me to deliver high quality work both on and off the tennis court. We will not be successful as a company unless our clients receive high quality, consistent service each and every time they enter our facility. Our clientele demands results, and our team is expected to communicate both internally and externally in order to set realistic goals and expectations for our students. Sometimes it is difficult to communicate a player’s weaknesses to a parent, however, without a clear understanding of the game, those that are in need of improvement we will never reach our goals.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At High Performance Tennis Academy, we build Champions both on and off the court. In order to be successful on the tennis court our players must work together, understand their strengths and weaknesses, communicate effectively and demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity. These character traits are the building blocks of relationships, effective problem solving and a strong work ethic.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Technology has had an incredible impact on the tennis world. We’ve gone from small wooden racquets strung with delicate natural gut to highly complex composite frames strung with stiff polyester. The newer racquets are able to produce far more spin, power and control than you could ever imagine in a wooden frame. What’s most exciting is that it’s less expensive to get started playing tennis than ever before.

Aside from the playing technology, camera and computer technology has advanced to the point where the speed, spin, pace and exact location of every ball can be electronically tracked and analyzed. This technology was originally limited to professional play but is now widely available at the recreational level. There are even applications available for smartphones!

Connecting with new players has never been easier. It can take years to integrate into a tennis community, but today online services exist that allow local players of similar abilities and interests to connect for little to no cost.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

New technologies are making tennis more accessible which can only be a good thing for the game. We always have a responsibility to protect the privacy of our members and technology has the potential to make that more difficult. However, as more work transitions online or virtual we need to keep our kids and families fit and active.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Of course, it’s possible to go too far with technological innovation in sport. COVID has already led professional tennis tournaments to remove line judges in favor of electronic line calling. Baseball could make a similar decision. These decisions take a very personal element away from what is otherwise a very objectively decided game. However, it’s difficult to imagine a world where we would reject technology in favor of a more ‘natural’ approach to sports. I can’t see tennis going back to wooden racquets, turf courts and players who officiate themselves.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Cultivate a relationship with a mentor — Business is difficult and experience is priceless. Unfortunately, you can buy, research or gather experience without actually doing it! This is where a mentor can be immensely helpful. My mentor has lead me to think about challenges, new ventures and my existing business in ways that never would have occurred to me. Get a mentor!

Focus on your strengths and do them well — No one can do it all especially in a growing business. Understanding your strengths and weaknesses allows you to put more of your energy and effort into the areas where you are truly an expert. Leave the other tasks for the experts in those fields.

Identify and concentrate on what's most important — It's easy to get caught up in the day to day tasks of life and business. Often these tasks are in your face, loud and distracting. However, in order to be successful you must set these distractions aside and focus on what is most important.

Always back yourself — No one will believe in you more than you believe in yourself. Even in the most challenging times, you should be your biggest advocate.

Create structures to separate your work and personal life — They say when you love your work, you never work a day in your life. I love my work and spend tons of my time devoted to it. Unfortunately, when the lines blur too much it's very difficult to focus on life and living it. It took me years to develop strategies to keep the balance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a father of three small children I’m very interested in the trajectory of education in our country and the world. A strong educational foundation leads to better health, income and happiness outcomes. Unfortunately, our education system is relatively rigid and is failing many of our young people. It’s time for a larger discussion on the future of education in our country and how we can better prepare our youth for the challenges they will face as adults.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!