Rob Garwitz Of Halo + Cleaver: “Faith”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Garwitz.

Rob Garwitz is the Co-Owner and CEO of Halo + Cleaver, a better-for-you sauce and condiment company based in St. Louis, MO. Rob is an up-and-coming young executive with a passion for pushing the natural food movement forward. Rob has been married to his wife, Emilie, for 7 years and has two beautiful kids, Eleanor (3) and Will (1).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It’s great to be here! My name is Rob Garwitz and I am the Co-Owner and CEO of Halo + Cleaver. We make premium, naturally sweetened sauces and condiments. Our innovation is the use of naturally sweet ingredients such as apples, bananas, and pineapples in place of the more commonly used table sugar and high fructose corn syrup to sweeten our sauces.

I used to work in the sports industry including 6 years with Nike, Inc. I pivoted to the food space because of my personal passion for clean eating and healthy living. Discovering natural foods changed my life and I set out to share that life-changing discovery with others. I also had an entrepreneurial itch, so I quit my “stable job” and went back to business school to help prepare myself for the transition.

I joined Halo + Cleaver as a Co-Owner in late 2020 shortly after my good friend, Matt Richard, launched the company in 2019. Matt and I shared this vision to change the world through food and it was a natural fit for us to work together as business partners!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Well, I’m not the Founder, but I can speak for Matt (the Company’s Founder) here. An accomplished food scientist, Matt started making his own low sugar sauces after undergoing a personal health crisis in his early 20s. Despite being physically active and eating what he thought was a healthy diet, Matt often felt sick and even had pre-diabetic markers. A BBQ enthusiast, Matt discovered that his poor health might be linked to the amount of sugar he was consuming in his favorite BBQ sauces. So, he set out to make his own line of BBQ sauces that packed all the sweet flavor of his favorites without any of the added sugar and preservatives.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

In some ways I am a natural born entrepreneur: I have always been very self-driven and self-motivated. Part of that came from my years as a competitive endurance athlete. In other ways, I think I had to learn (and am still learning) to be an effective entrepreneur. Growing up I was never a big risk-taker and avoided putting myself out there. To this day, I still have to swim against that current — that part of me that naturally seeks a more secure path. To put it simply, I am an entrepreneur under construction and may always be that way!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad owned his own insurance business growing up. I remember watching him work his tail off to build his book of business to support our family. He was very successful and reached a point in his career where had the financial and time flexibility to live the life he wanted. I think subconsciously I wanted to take on that same challenge to build something from the ground up.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We like to say that we stand out in two ways. First, we are one of the only sauce companies that uses fruits like apples, pineapples, and bananas to sweeten our products. Second, we believe we are the first BBQ brand for what we like to call “The Modern Mom.” Many BBQ sauce brands feature masculine names and likenesses and are appealing to the “pit master” sensibilities in their consumers. Even the “healthier” brands often take this fairly serious, male-oriented positioning which led us to think: where is the brand for today’s mom? That’s what inspired our brand positioning and messaging and ultimately what makes us unique.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

You have to be self-motivated. That’s non-negotiable. I consider myself self-motivated and even I have days when I have my doubts about my personal future or the business’ future. If you need someone else to keep you inspired, the inevitable roadblocks you encounter as an entrepreneur will eventually be too overwhelming.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Ha! That’s a great question. One of our big earlier decisions with Halo + Cleaver was to decide how big our production run would be. We essentially had two choices: a smaller one or a bigger one. Obviously, the bigger run would be far more expensive. My business instincts were very strong that we should produce a smaller batch and forgo the opportunity to make a few extra points of margin by getting the volume discount.

However, 100% of our advisors advised that we make the bigger batch, counsel that we eventually heeded. Though it wasn’t catastrophic, our first production run came out just OK and we immediately saw some flaws in the product. Also, a few of our committed retail partners pushed our product launch back which meant we had to sit on more inventory and pay for warehousing and freight to get it to those warehouses. Though it wasn’t a catastrophic situation, it was very clear that I should have listened to my business instincts. That’s what I would tell anyone who asks: be sure to be very in tune with your gut. In this case, my gut was very strong, and I wish I would have followed it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

N/A — we only have 1 employee currently and contracted folks.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Learn to say no. Building trust starts with following up on your commitments. We live in a world today that presents us with so many options, opportunities, and people to meet. You simply cannot say yes to every one of them. If you do, it will become harder to deliver on the commitments you made to the people who matter. Credibility starts with reliability, so do the small things well like showing up on time for a meeting, listen without distraction, and do what you say you are going to do. And oftentimes, that requires saying no to other things so you can focus on the people and priorities that matter.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Think no further than LinkedIn. You can get 10, 50, 100 messages per day asking to meet. Can you imagine if you said yes to even half those requests? You wouldn’t get anything important done! And the people who count on you would lose out. This is a microcosm for the business environment today — there are so many options that can fragment our focus.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Going too wide with their product or service. Any time you hear that someone has developed a product or service that appeals to everybody, it appeals to nobody. I think it really comes back to focus. You to ask yourself — what is your core strategy? Who is our customer? What are we trying to accomplish? And from there, you’ll have a guide for what to say “yes” to and what to say “no” to. Good business strategy usually means saying “no” far more often than saying “yes.”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

When your financial and personal success are so closely linked with your day-to-day activities, it’s only natural to have highs and lows. By nature, entrepreneurship is an unstructured endeavor and I think as human beings we crave some form of structure and predictability.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

We spent the better part of 6 months completely rebranding our company and our products. We were essentially relaunching our brand as we shifted our strategy. It was incredible to see the first bottle of sauce come off the line with our new branding and labels — it was the physical manifestation of months upon months of hard work.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Shortly after we completed our rebrand, it was a bit slow to get customers to take on our new product even current customers. It sort of took the wind out of our sails after many months working hard on the rebrand. Grocery is a tough business — rejection is fairly common and it’s hard to close sales even when you get a verbal commitment or positive feedback on your products.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Ultimately, this has been a useful test for us. It’s reminded us that we have to constantly be cultivating relationships with our customers, both retailers and distributors. People buy people more than they buy products. It’s also given us more time to focus on our marketing efforts which are crucial to scaling a CPG food business. Getting your products off the shelves is ultimately more important (and more difficult) than getting your products on the shelves. Sell-thru is the key to scale and so we’ve realized that missing our original distribution targets has been a blessing in disguise in that it gave us more time to work on marketing and priming the market for our new products.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Faith Realism Self-esteem Grit Support

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience makes me think of the “Stockdale Paradox” concept from the Jim Collins’ book, Good to Great. In the book, Collins defines The Stockdale Paradox as the acceptance of your current reality without ever losing optimism for the future. In short, I would sum it up in one word: faith. As an entrepreneur you have to have a certain degree of optimism almost to the point of naïveté at times. If you only exercised your logic, you wouldn’t take the risk to start a business in the first place.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Growing up, I was an unusually small kid, which turned out to be great for building resiliency. I didn’t hit a true growth spurt until I was 17. To paint a picture, I was 4 feet 9 inches tall going into my freshman year of high school and maybe 85 pounds soaking wet. Yet, I was gritty and determined enough that I made my freshman basketball team out of 80+ high school kids who were all 6+ inches taller than me. That epitomized my childhood — defying people’s expectations and making it my mission to prove to the world (and myself) that my size was not going to limit my ability to thrive.

Being small was a huge blessing. It really shaped how I viewed myself and the world. Naturally there were low points — getting teased by my peers, wishing I was taller, etc. — but the payoff was it put this chip on my shoulder to prove people wrong. That carried over into business pursuits especially when I made the leap from a traditional career path to becoming an entrepreneur.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I have my low moments. I’m human. What doesn’t waver, however, is that underlying sense of faith and optimism that taking a bet on myself was the right call. I think that’s the key. I believe you have to allow negative emotions — fear, doubt, cynicism — arise and run their course. If you try to force them away and force optimism, it only leads to more tension.

The best example of this for me was when I had to pivot to a new foodservice startup because of Covid-19. I had spent almost 18 months launching another company that was just about to clear a huge milestone when the lockdowns began in March 2020. I had to put that business on pause for a few months as the lockdowns made launching a restaurant nearly impossible.

During those months, I was scared about what this meant for my career and future and my family’s future. At the same time, I had faith that this was the Universe/God pointing me in the right direction. And sure enough, that’s when I reconnected with an old friend who had launched his own food startup that was in the much more Covid-friendly CPG industry. It turned out he was looking to bring on a business partner and just like that, divine intervention took over and were business partners! Had I let the fear overtake me, I’m sure I would have given up on the entrepreneurial dream and fled to the first secure thing I found. That’s where faith and optimism come in.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that we are a reflection of the environment and culture we are in. I also believe human beings want to be around positive people. You take those two beliefs and it’s easy to see why a positive culture breeds positive and happy people and why the opposite is true. Authentic optimism is contagious.

We’ve had instances where we landed business, an investment, or a key partnership because of our team, not our business. In other words, people bought into Matt and me and our positive, passionate energy. Energy sells. When we went through a recent rebranding process, we partnered with an industry-leading design agency that was pretty pricey given the stage of business we were in. We were able to create a custom scope of work (and thus a more affordable package) mostly because we demonstrated that we were going to be great partners. The agency even said as much — they simply wanted to work with us because we were good people. As it turned out, this was one of the most important relationships we developed. The design and branding work they did made our brand super distinctive in a highly competitive category. Being positive paid off!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Love the process.” This has always been a mantra to remind myself to focus on the process vs. outcomes. You can’t force outcomes, but you can have influence over the process.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Follow our company @haloandcleaver on Instagram and LinkedIn. You can find me @robgarwitz on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for this opportunity!!