Rob Forster of The Spirit 808: “Be bold, take a chance and just do it”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rob Forster aka TheSpirit808.

Manchester-based dance project, The Spirit 808, release their new single ‘On The Beach’, an uplifting, positive track after the year we have all lived through. Rob Forster, the singer songwriter behind the project, explains ‘The world needs some optimism and we all need to be ‘on the beach’ at least in spirit; hope exists and better times are on the way.’ During the pandemic Rob worked for the NHS and witnessed incredible acts of sacrifice and kindness, saw the best of people, the good humour and undeniable belief in good times to come, where we can once again meet, hug, love, laugh and dance. The track encapsulates the almost undefinable excitement of going on holiday and the sense of possibility; recording virtually during lockdown made the experience even more poignant. ‘’On The Beach’ was an escape for the mind as much as a postcard from the future’.

Rob Forster is a musician and also a lawyer, accountant, MBA, and Finance Director (all of which comes in handy for an indie musician) who believes in the power of a great song. His music is based on his reality and experiences. ‘I want my songs to tell stories to which people can relate, can relive and find their own truths’. Having written and played as a child, as an adult he has come back to music following the horror of the Manchester Arena bombing and the inspiration of the healing that followed with the One Love concert. As The Spirit 808, Rob wants to blend his gift for hooks and melodies with his love of dance music. The project name references the Roland 808 drum machine which was fundamental to the emergence of many genres of music including hiphop, techno and acid house.

Rob was previously lead singer in the rock/folk rock band Stonewood, so The Spirit 808 is a change of direction for him; Stonewood’s previous single ‘You Tell Me’ has more than 46,000 streams and was picked in a Songs of Anarchy playlist as well as other critics’ choices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Manchester, an industrial city in the UK, known for down to earth, hardworking real people, who are honest and fair and will go out of their way to help you out even when they don’t have much. A city known for its rain, music is at the heart of the ambitions of many to bring dreams to life and dance music particularly, encapsulated in the iconic Hacienda Club. I grew up with a great family and ethic of hard work and a belief that I could bring sunshine and positivity with my music, lyrics and beats.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has always been my outlet, inspiration and driving force. Life has led me down many paths and into many areas, especially in my younger years. With a curious mind I have been involved in many areas of study and business — however the one constant I have always had is music, songwriting, singing and beats. There is no better feeling than bringing a musical idea to life. Opening up, showing vulnerability and authenticity is simply the best and probably the only way I know how to be. With a love of dance music coupled with a constant appreciation of singer songwriters, I genuinely believe this career path chose me, rather than me choosing it.

As regards my new sound and single On The Beach:

The world has just come through the greatest collective challenge it has ever faced. It has seen the greatest restriction of life and liberty we have ever experienced, it has been a communal struggle which has devastated but united the world in a common cause and struggle. During this period I have worked for the NHS and have seen and witnessed great acts of sacrifice, humanity and unity. In spite of great challenges what I have also seen is great acts of kindness, hope and optimism based on collective efforts and support.

It is this spirit and the need to point to brighter days ahead, a return to a sense of freedom, the belief in unlimited possibilities and an unrestricted optimism that led me to begin theSpirit808.

Music with positivity, music driven by love, music powered by positivity and of course music to make you dance. The debut single On The Beach embodies everything TheSpirit808 stands for and promotes…. ‘A million dreams you CAN reach’ is a lyric that sums up this project.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I love live music of all sorts and find inspiration from musicians across all genres. Manchester is a music loving city with great venues large and small. In 2017 I was lucky enough to have tickets to see Ariana Grande at the Manchester arena. It was a fabulous gig with great energy and excitement… just as it finished an enormous bang sounded and the tragic , horrific events unfolded with a terrorist attack leading to catastrophic injuries and loss of life. That evening will live with me forever , yet in-spite of the terrible events what also lives with me is the subsequent One Love concert that brought us back together in the city with musicians of all types to show unrepentantly how music and love can never be quelled. I have never felt a feeling before like the unmitigated love and unity of that day. It was this concert that reignited my musical career and helped my focus on the core message and essence of my sound ie love , hope and positivity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was starting out, I went to Nashville with my brother to learn and get some experience. Luckily we landed a gig at a place called the Washroom Bar. I spent the day trekking around venues and record companies and my brother spent time in the motel practicing the set.

When we got to the gig we were introduced as a new act from the UK. I cleared my throat and began to sing… my brother began to play… we were both pitch perfect… the only issue being we were singing and playing different songs !!!! Lesson — always double check your set list before you get on stage.

Second lesson learned — don’t wear a velvet suit when trekking the streets of Nashville in 100 degree heat!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My new single On The Beach has just dropped on all media platforms, I am so excited about the single as it represents what thespirit808 is all about. Liberty, freedom, unlimited horizons and dreams, that first feeling when you feel the sand beneath your feet. After the year the world has faced it is the optimism of hope that I wanted to show.

Later in the year I am hoping to start to take to the road to promote, including Tomorrowland and Ibiza, however of course currently subject to travel restrictions — so watch this space!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Unless you look through other people’s eyes you will never see the full clear picture through your own.

The world is made of colour, vibrant, different and unique and if we don’t share and learn together we will only ever see shades of grey

I believe nothing is impossible, the best way to prove this is to prove this with role models and show the possible — we can inspire all and encourage and benefit from the talent of all areas of society if we show all areas of society within the media we promote.

My music is built upon positivity, unity and liberty. I believe society works best when we share a common purpose, this has best been shown in the Global pandemic where societies have come together to combat an invisible virus. The human spirit is magnificent and is diverse in design and global in commonality.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Overnight success takes time and hard work: I have developed my craft over a number of years and it takes time and effort to become good or great — there is no shortcut to success Reach out to others as people love to help: You can be sceptical or cynical of people’s motives and occasionally proved right however the vast majority of people are good, kind and willing to help; trust your fellow humans they will help you fly. Knocks and challenges are the footholds of success: You learn most from your failures and these stumbles and steps back are lessons in life and if learnt from will be the springboards from which you can leap forward. Be bold, take a chance and just do it: Unless your talent is shared it remains just a tale yet to be told, being the greatest talent never heard is not only denying yourself the chance to be great but denying the world the chance to share your greatness. Be authentic and the energy you want to attract: positivity is attracted to positivity … be kind, be good, be your true self and good, kind genuine will follow.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Being authentic is the key to success- be true to yourself, don’t waste energy on being something you are not. Don’t be scared to ask for help, reach out. We all struggle at times and this great music community has and will help, you are never alone.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would develop a social movement that was fuelled by positivity alone. A social media that connected people of all backgrounds, creeds and colours with one thing in common: a desire to support your brother and sister. Thumbs down are banned, negative comments banned, people don’t need to support or group think, but if you can’t say something positive or constructive then don’t say anything at all. It would be a space where ideas, inspiration and projects could be shared without fear of criticism, negativity or energy drains.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My grandfather was an inspiration to me, a hard working man who always had a smile on his face, a kind word to say and constant encouragement with his saying that ‘There is no such word as can’t’. When I was a young boy he saved me from falling out of a car on the motorway and to me took on superhero status, most of all making me believe there is no such word as can’t , and where there is a will, there’s a way . He passed away a number of years ago, but for this inspiration and unwavering support I will always be grateful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘It’s not how far you fall, it’s how high you bounce.’ This is the motto of thespirit808, with a name inspired by the now iconic Roland TR-808 which was the first programmable dance machine and has been the inspiration behind music genres including EDM and hip hop. At the time of its release the drum machine was a commercial flop and was withdrawn after 3 years of production, it only later was rediscovered and spawned iconic music tracks and genres alike.

This is the essence of thespirit808, never giving up, with an undeniable belief in the positive, even when challenges are ahead .

“It’s not how far you fall, it’s how high you bounce”.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

David Guetta is someone I admire greatly. His music is and has been cutting edge year after year, he is a great collaborator and during Covid his series of virtual DJ Sets ‘United at Home’ in New York, Miami, Paris and Dubai raised millions to help those most affected by the pandemic. He has combined commercial accessibility with great EDM and seems a great guy too. He is someone I would most like to have breakfast with to learn from his journey and talent , and of course most like to collaborate with!.

How can our readers follow you online?

I can be found on the internet at :

www.thepririt808.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheSpirit808

Twitter @thespirit808

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVplqhf4Y_AdMEO6TgkrA7w

Website www.thespirit808.com

My single and video , On The Beach , can be found on all media channels including spotify, apple music and youtube.

