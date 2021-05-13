Rob Fallon of Bluewater: “Just keep swimming”

Just keep swimming. We’re not going to have amazing highs every day or even tremendous lows, most days are going to be about chopping wood and doing the work to set up the next high. For me it’s a bit like a diet or gardening- I’m not necessarily going to see results every morning, but if we do the hard work and execute the plan then opportunities are going to come along. Likewise, when we suffer a low, we have to keep pushing the plan forward because the next open door is just ahead.

Make it Happen… a personal mantra for Rob Fallon, a proven leader, and lover of all things story. Rob is the CEO of Bluewater, a converged Direct to Consumer Marketing Agency. Rob has lead Bluewater from infancy to explosive growth over the last 14 years. In his tenure, Rob has helped Bluewater become an INC 5000 company 4 times, and an Adweek top 100 fastest growing agency 2 years in a row. By the numbers, he’s propelled the agency to over 100 million dollars in revenue with a headcount of nearly 110 employees headquartered in a 36,000 square foot studio.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Igot my “start” as a creative, working on commercial productions while I was in college at Film school… I felt the juice of just being on set. From there I pursued a career in production, working in every role from production assistant to grip to cinematographer, producer, and director. Several entrepreneurial attempts later, I came to my current venture as an entrepreneur and production guru. When we started the business, it was just 5 creative and production people that partnered up from various creative backgrounds.

That grew from producing anything that people would pay us for, to a path of direct-to-consumer commercial productions. We grew the business from just creative to a full marketing and advertising agency realizing it was the only way we could scale the business. Doing that helped us grow from 300 square feet to 33,000 sq feet in the first 3 years. Lots of growth awards later, and nearly 15 full years in this gig, I’ve found myself sitting at the top of a very fun business that challenges me every day and pushes me to lead the 110 people that work for me.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The funny thing about “Aha Moments” along my journey is that each expansion of the business came from an Aha Moment. For example, adding media to our flourishing creative business grew out of a frustration point as we were tired of being told that the soft results of an ad campaign were the fault of the creative. And when we would ask for results data it wouldn’t be shared. That lack of transparency coupled with a blame game inspired change in our organization. We decided to build a media division of our own and now it’s one of the healthiest pieces of our business.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Well, I think it comes down to the fact that I’m not a model employee type because I question dumb processes and smash through things that don’t make sense to me- that annoyed most of the bosses I ever had. I’m into problem-solving and at the end of the day, my business success depends on how well we solve problems for our clients and each other.

Before I became a successful entrepreneur, I tried many hands at being an “Entre Manure” first. What I mean by that is that when I was wrestling with the idea of developing a business, I put my toe in the water on a few things that didn’t work out, and I even dove headfirst into some things that were big ideas but not ready for primetime. But the important part of those journeys is what I learned from each of them. I think until you’ve gone through the experience of getting in over your head, making mistakes, failing and then consciously deciding to do it again because you can’t see doing anything else, then you can call yourself an entrepreneur.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve had many people in my life who’ve inspired me in my business journey. For one, my dad- he’s always been supportive of my desire to do things my way. He’s been a guy who always had a private practice alongside his day job, and he knows my entrepreneurial desires can’t be ignored. I’ve also been surrounded by business partners and close friends that have unbelievable business minds and have helped give me tremendous perspective building the business right alongside me.

But my mentor was a guy named Jerry Fishman. He was a retired high-level Wall Street Executive who also owned several businesses in his lifetime. I met Jerry while working in South Florida when I was trying to run a lifestyle magazine and a small ad agency. He decided to help me- for the fun of it. He sat with me every day in my office, and he taught me so much. He started by teaching me how to go over the numbers and what to actually look for, then he’d give me feedback on my strategy plans, personnel decisions, sales prospecting, and more. The truth is he gave me a world-class business education that evolved from his years of real-life experience and he did it all for the joy of doing it with me, for that, I’m eternally grateful. Even though he’s since passed away, he left me with the confidence I needed to tackle any venture I wanted.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what sets us apart is our converged approach. We take a very communicative and honest approach to our strategic planning for clients. We truly look at their business and look for how to make them more successful and drive business through marketing strategy. And we know that if we do that well, we will grow. Our client’s success is the only way we win and doing that with the convergence of creative, production, digital content, TV and digital media buying, digital commerce, and marketplace management all under one roof means we have all the tools to help our clients thrive.

One great example: we’ve helped a startup fitness company run by brilliant young leaders develop a branded direct-to-consumer campaign. We helped them find their target audience and helped them go from start-up to selling their business for over 100 million dollars all within a few years’ time. Our efforts gave them the rocket fuel they needed and in doing so they became one of our top spending clients.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hustle: this means you have to always be willing to do the thing you’re asking anyone to do for you and if you can do it faster or better than do it yourself, there is no substitute for hard work. In order to go from start-up to thriving business, you have to be able to look in the mirror and count on yourself. When we started the company there were only 5 of us and we each brought a specific skill to the table, and we counted on each other to outwork the competition with those individual skills.

Passion: for me, this one is about hating to lose, hating to disappoint, and sheer desire to excel. More than anything, I want success for our clients, and in doing that we will always be successful. I’m passionate about developing creativity that wins, media that drives results, and nimbleness that says we’re responding to the market before you even know about it.

Integrity: all we really have to offer each other is our word, and when I tell someone I’m going to do something I do it. It’s a bond I hold myself to and I expect our team to do the same. It means we do the right thing even when no one is watching, and we put people over profit because I care about who we work for and who works for us.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“Sometimes you just have to take a chance on someone” is probably my least favorite piece of advice I’ve gotten. Let me explain… first of all, the truth is when you’re hiring someone you are always taking a chance on that person; it’s about a belief that they are the best person for the job and you’re trusting the vetting process and your gut after you’ve interviewed that person to tell you to make the decision.

The part I wish I never followed is when I wasn’t convinced that the person is right for the job, and I’ve been advised before that we have “to take a chance on somebody…,” inevitably the person doesn’t work out and we’ve wasted time trying to make it work. So, with that life experience, if my interaction doesn’t convince me about someone then I have to trust it. Remember people do business with people and if you aren’t aligned strategically with somebody then chances are your clients won’t be either. And for the record, it doesn’t always mean hiring the person that agrees with you; it’s ok to disagree that’s how we get to better solutions.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Balance is the hardest thing, and every time I’ve pushed someone to burnout it’s been because we pushed them out of balance. My best tip is to check in on people and remind them you have their back. Sometimes they need a break and sometimes they need me to push back on a client so they can breathe.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Trust comes from people seeing you have integrity, and that you put someone else’s needs above your own. When I say I’m going to do something, I honor that and when I do, people believe in me. Repeatedly putting all your efforts into delivering on your promises leads your staff and your clients to trust you. That trust radiates your credibility, earns you authority. In the military, they have a saying: “take care of your gear, and your gear will take care of you.” I like to think of it as take care of your people (staff and clients) and they will take care of you (and your business). It’s the essence of leadership for me.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

If you don’t build trust, no one will stay long, no clients, and no staff. They have to believe you and believe your intentions are good and honorable. Without it, there’s no sustainability.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen a lot of people want to build business plans to “pump and dump” their idea. They have a solid idea and fall in love with the potential and not the process of building it. I think what’s missing from a lot of new business entrepreneurs is a desire to build and scale the business for the long run and be in love with the process of building. I think people are searching for funding with no regard for cash flow- in reality, cash flow is the business equalizer, if you don’t focus on it, you’ll be too leveraged and get into unsustainable problems that need home runs to come back from.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Oh boy, this is a fun one. I recently was chatting with another successful entrepreneur about the loneliness of being at the top of the business. It’s odd to talk about because most people have no idea how to relate to that feeling. The idea that every decision right or wrong ends up on your shoulders, and you’re the hero when it works and the goat when you fail. It really takes living it to appreciate that sentiment and I recommend all entrepreneurs have a group of people they can turn to that have lived it. That group will give you a perspective to get you by during the highs and lows.

So, cut to me discussing the loneliness with another entrepreneur to get his take on the roller coaster. So, try not to giggle when I make this reference, but he introduced me to a Justin Bieber song “Lonely.” I love this line and I think it’s super relevant… he sings: “Everybody knows my name, but somethin’ ‘bout it still feels strange, like lookin’ in a mirror, tryna steady yourself and seein’ somebody else.” I think the important part for me is the idea of steadying yourself know matter what situation you’re facing. As a leader, that is the calling, to find a way through the highs of doing a new deal and the lows of losing a client. Those are extreme emotions and when you’re an employee you can’t fully appreciate the implications of the roller coaster. As an entrepreneur you’re thinking about the families of however many people on my staff will be affected by losing an account or wow that new account is huge for our growth and that’s going to put us on a whole other playing field. The longer I do this the more comfort I find in realizing you’re never too high or low for long, so enjoy the ups and persevere through the lows and steady yourself for the people around you — they need that most.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When we got the opportunity to present to Tommy John at their offices in New York I got a really good high, obviously, the brand was growing, and Kevin Hart had become one of their investors. I could feel the energy of their team and ours coming together, and I felt the vision of where they wanted to go, I knew we were the right team for the job. Shortly after the pitch meeting, I felt an incredible high knowing we were going to earn the business and develop some funny new creative that would push the brand forward. When I combined that emotion with the realization that we were going to get to work with a megastar like Kevin Hart, someone who brings tremendous energy to the set, I got the full rush.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Here’s a true roller coaster story… We had earned the creative and media business for the Sodastream account and had a few great, fun demanding years of working with the client. In our journey we developed the Jillian Michaels quit sugary soda, health, and wellness campaign that really resonated well with the American consumer. To say it worked like gangbusters would be an understatement. We watched as the sales and the stock valuation increased tremendously. What we didn’t necessarily see coming is that meteoric rise in sales helped get them purchased by Pepsi for over 3.2 billion dollars. Fast forward to what happens when a major company buys a small one- they change agencies. Losing that account hit hard and I felt especially low. It was a feeling of helplessness and that despite our best performance, this type of decision was out of our control.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

It stung and took some time to get over it, but that loss fueled us to pursue new business. I had to turn the negative feeling into motivation. I hold my head high knowing that we helped make that brand successful, and from that success other “underdog” brands have trusted us to help them grow. We’ve levered our experience and that’s how I level out the lows.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Stay positive, and have fun. People that surround me and count on my leadership are sponges, they will fuel off of my energy and if I want a positive environment, I have to radiate it. I’ve often said that we may not be the best at everything, but we have the most fun, and I really believe that’s infectious. Just keep swimming. We’re not going to have amazing highs every day or even tremendous lows, most days are going to be about chopping wood and doing the work to set up the next high. For me it’s a bit like a diet or gardening- I’m not necessarily going to see results every morning, but if we do the hard work and execute the plan then opportunities are going to come along. Likewise, when we suffer a low, we have to keep pushing the plan forward because the next open door is just ahead. Walk by faith. I’m a spiritual dude, and my deep faith helps me fill in the blanks of the big man’s plans. I believe I’m not going to always see the puzzle pieces move for me, I really have to trust that I’m blessed to be surrounded by great people. Use doubt for fuel. Early on in my career I would see other companies get opportunities that I felt we deserved, and every time someone doubted us, I would put that on the scoreboard in my head. I hate feeling underestimated, so every doubt gave me fuel to push harder, to learn something new, to try new and daring ways of doing things. Every doubt can either push me or weigh me down, I’d rather it push. When you can help someone, do it. Many people took chances on me, people spent time mentoring me and they’ve helped me grow into the successful person I am today. I was invested in by many people, and I try to remember to pay that forward and give others their opportunity to flourish.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience starts with empathy. I think the most resilient people have been down before and realize that coming back from a low wasn’t the end of the world. I also think they have the ability to look outside themselves and have empathy for other people. Maybe they can feel that empathy for someone else who is feeling down, or even towards the person responsible for their low. Being able to feel for others makes it a whole lot easier to convince yourself that you’re just moments away from being back on top.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Losing good people to burnout is something that has taught me resiliency. The idea that I pushed people so hard that they had to wave the white flag is on me. Losing amazing people hurts, and I hate that feeling. It knocked me down a few times. What got me through it was empathy, I had to feel what they felt so I could turn that emotion into action. That knockdown was a catalyst for resilience. What came from the resilience made the company better in the long run because I now try harder to balance what I’m asking from each of my leaders.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Will power and gratitude are what fuels positivity. If I want to be negative it’s easy. Every letdown invite’s negativity. When I’m feeling overrun by a difficult situation, I have to take a minute to be alone and regroup — it takes purpose and a search for gratitude in that moment for me to get back to positivity. What helps is music, I turn on my favorite bands and “let there be songs to fill the air.”

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Who would you rather be around, Debby Downer or Chipper Charlie? For me, it’s always Chipper Charlie. I’ve had many top performers that turned into negative toxic people, and when I see the energy go from negative to toxic it’s time for them to go. Here’s the reason, they look for problems to accentuate, and when they find it, they scratch that itch over and over again insatiably. That spreads to other people and then you have a culture problem followed by performance issues and client unhappiness. You can’t complain your way to greatness and that’s why positivity matters.

For example, I had one business development guy that got so toxic that he would go from one office to the next complaining to anyone who would listen. I weighed it out with our other leaders because he had been incredibly successful early on in his tenure, but after weeks of daily complaining the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze anymore, so we had to cut ties. In the end, we lost a talent that had become unproductive because he couldn’t find his own joy with us anymore. It gave us a chance to move on from the suffocating negativity and open new doors.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I’m a pretty big Grateful Dead fan and this line from the song Uncle John’s Band sums up a lot about greatness to me.

“Well, the first days are the hardest days, don’t you worry anymore

Cause when life looks like easy street, there is danger at your door

Think this through with me, let me know your mind

Woah-oh, what I want to know, is are you kind?”

In the first line, I think about how hard it is to become successful at anything. It takes tons of hard work to find your footing, and then even more to sniff success. The next line is my reminder that if you think life is too good or easy, and you go forgetting that hard work is what brought you here and hard work is what will keep you here then you’re in for a rude awakening. The last line of the verse is what I tell myself you have to be no matter what — Kind. It’s what I teach my children, and it’s how I end nearly every email- Kind regards, Rob. To me, greatness is always fleeting, and the best we can do is to kindly keep reaching for it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I’m on nearly all social channels @HelloRobFallon

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!