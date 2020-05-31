River Mason Eromosele: “In life you either make excuses or make it happen. If you’re making excuses you’re not making it happen”

Diversity in Film and the entertainment industry is vital. It is so important for children to see diverse representations of themselves on television, runways, publications, and as authors. This motivates children to believe they can accomplish anything by seeing positive representations of themselves on television.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing child actor, River Mason Eromosele.

River Mason is the son of one of New York City’s favorite celebrity mothers, Pilar Scratch. River Mason Eromosele is the Nigerian-American nine year old that has been making his television splash since debuting on Fox Dr. Oz. Following in his mother’s footsteps he landed a spot in John Legend’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”’ video, Investigation Discovery Channel (I.D. Channel), The Hustlers Movie, Moon Pod advertisements, & numerous billboards and commercials. Just recently River secured a book deal and is now a published author with “The Sky Is The Limit” which is now available in Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Amazon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I come from a family tree of fame, and fortune, and success. I am the son of TV personality and celebrity wardrobe stylist Pilar Scratch, my aunt is the hip hop icon Rah Digga, iheart radio personality Madison Jaye, and my cousins are famed rapper Soo Vegaz & youtuber Ifueko Igbinovia. Hard work and dedication is in my genetics as my family keeps me as “normal” as possible. Despite being a celebrity kid I have a typical schooling schedule while my scheduling permits. The fact that I walk red carpets and see myself on television is exciting. However, I am being raised with humility and gratitude, which is vital.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My mother is famed wardrobe stylist, Pilar Scratch. While my mother was commencing her styling career she would take me on set with her to work. While being on set with my mother I acquired my first opportunity to be an infant model on the Pamper box for international distribution. By being with my mother on set I began my acting and modeling career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake my mom and I made when commencing my modeling and acting career was memorizing the wrong script. We stayed up all night memorizing lines for a scene in a movie I was booked for. On the day of filming the complete scene was incorrect. Luckily, the lines weren’t tedious and I learned the new script quickly.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most significant project that I am currently working on is my new book “The Sky’s The limit”. The book has been released on Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Indigo . In addition, my mother Pilar Scratch and I have a forthcoming docuseries coming out on Amazon Prime late 2020.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in Film and the entertainment industry is vital. It is so important for children to see diverse representations of themselves on television, runways, publications, and as authors. This motivates children to believe they can accomplish anything by seeing positive representations of themselves on television.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

At the commencement of my career I wish there would have been a guide on how much of an investment monetarily and in time it would be. You will have to invest in your career from headshots, travel, acting classes, a publicist, etc before actually obtaining a consistent stream of revenue.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The best advice would be to take leisure time. The entertainment industry can be a cruel place if you allow it to convert into it. Yes, consistent work ethic is key but mental stability and equilibrium is the doorway to success.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My new book “The Sky is The Limit” successfully promotes a healthy balance of optimism and self reflection for children. The book promotes healing, balance, positive affirmations and chakra healing for adolescents.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! My mother Pilar Scratch has been the engine behind my success. She invests everything and single-handled is the person responsible for the branding, fame, and success in my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life quotation is “In life you either make excuses or make it happen. If you’re making excuses you’re not making it happen.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I idolizes Drake’s music. I admire Drake’s art. So to sit down and meet my favorite creative artist. I would be ecstatic.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Yes! RiverMasonEromosele.com instagram:@RiverMason_

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

It is our pleasure. You’re welcome