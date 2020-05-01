It is one thing to hear it and agree versus really ingesting to change your perspective fundamentally.

Shellye and I were catching up at our favorite Thai restaurant in the heart of Silicon Valley. I was lamenting the slow advancement in my career at Apple compared to what I was capable of. I was dutifully in my job and performing exceptionally well, but I was not excited. After launching over dozens of products from iMac to Apple TV to Laptop, and now Apple Watch, I noticed a pattern and honed a new product development process. The significant challenges were no longer there and also the opportunities to grow in this role were limited. The role had become mundane because I was launching waves of products year over year, and year over year.

Shellye challenged me on what I was doing about it. I replied, I’m doing my job well and rated highly in my performance. Then Shellye stated, “Risk and Opportunity are two sides of the same coin.” She called me out for the lack of risk-taking to go after the opportunities available that can truly challenge me and not settle.

As I was munching over pad thai and pondering, I let these words sink me. Reluctantly, I realized that I was expecting opportunities to come to me without taking personal risks. I was settling for predictability and straightforwardness because I was afraid to take risks and possibly fail. When I brought the situation up to Shellye, I placed the blame on the environment and others, not realizing my explicit role in the situation. Shellye did not allow my excuses to stand or have me settle for predictability while lamenting the lack of high growth. I didn’t put the effort or have the mindset to realize those high growth opportunities. By changing my perspective to consider risk as opportunities, I was emboldened to expand outside of the status quo.

Majority of my career was in the business units developing products in engineering or product management. I decided to stretch the opportunities I considered from product development to emerging technology. Apple is known for its investment in emerging technology and developing it to align with market needs. Apple’s platform architecture team works across all of Apple’s portfolio – hardware, software, and services, to plan and develop advanced technology.

I decided to move forward and stated to the platform architects that I was interested in moving to this org and leading faster tech transfer. My advocates at Platform Architecture informed me when an opportunity came and I acted quickly. At Platform Architecture, I worked on emerging technology from the back end, front end, and all the messy middle. My knowledge and experience from Platform Architecture led to Nest, Google, and now Microsoft.

“Risk and Opportunity are two sides of the same coin” is now one of my career mantra as well. It took Shellye diving deeper and naming the situation for me to understand how I was holding myself back. By reframing the context and considering it in the positive light of opportunities, I learn to have the courage to take on these risks and flip them to opportunities for high growth.

As I succeeded in my opportunities, I took on more. Sometimes I failed, but if you re not failing, you are not trying enough. Along the way, I am continually learning and thoroughly enjoying the journey.

– Sophia Velastegui, Chief Technology Officer, AI in Microsoft’s Operation Apps, Board director at Blackline (NASDAQ: BL), & AI expert serving on the World Economic Forum.