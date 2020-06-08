Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rising Up Or Uprising: How Will History Record George Floyd’s Murder?

What will our kids learn about George Floyd?

By

I heard a song this week by Lauren LoGrasso called “RISE“.  I urge everyone to listen to it as it is incredibly relevant to what we have been going through as a nation today.


At the center of the song is abuse, and the inability to accept that abuse anymore.  It goes on to share how one chooses to “rise” against it.  It made me think of George Floyd and how history will record his murder, given everything that has happened since. 

Will the destructive, violent actions of some cause this tragedy to be classified as just “another uprising” that did little to fix what obviously needs to be fixed?  Or will our nation “rise up” and become MORE through it?

I am hoping for the latter.  I worry, though, that the initial abuse ‘that has spawned so many others now donning all kinds of faces’ will ultimately result in George Floyd dying in vain.  There is so much hurt and anger to work through so that clarity, justice, and change can occur.  Some of this hurt and anger needn’t have happened at all and would have been better, had it not.

It is in all our hands to waylay that concern and unfortunate reality, however — to make something of George Floyd’s memory of which our nation can be proud of.

We can choose to “rise up” together or allow further “uprising” to erect more barriers between us and delay progress as a people.    

I know where I sit on the matter.  Where do you?  History is waiting.

Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, CEO & Author at THREAD MB

TEDx Speaker, Founder of Celebrity-Influencer Blog "THREAD MB," Award-Winning Children's Television Creator, and Author.  Newly released children's book series - "Jasper's Giant Imagination" (4RV Publishing).  Passionate advocate for children living in foster care.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.